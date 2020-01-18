Billings Man David Andrew Cogar Assaults Billings Police Officer Aaron Edwards Taking The Officer To The Ground

Montana News Disclaimer: One of the most sacred principles in the American criminal and civil justice system, holding that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

Billings man David Andrew Cogar residing at 2022 Burnstead Drive, was arrested for assault on a Police Officer and Obstructing A Police Officer or Public Servant.



January 16, 2020, Billings Police Officers dispatched to 2022 Burnstead Drive due to two male individuals beating up a third male individual in the parking lot on the West end of the building complex.



As Billings Police Officers arrived at the crime scene in progress, Billings Police Officers observed a fourth male suspect also in the parking lot.

The Parking lot was icy and covered with snow.

One male was trying to walk away from the parking lot. That male suspect was Christopher Fox.



The male victim who was beaten up was Tyler Harris, who stated that Christopher Fox was assaulting him.

A third male suspect, Nathaniel Lewis, stated that he was trying to help Tyler Harris get to safety and away from Christopher Fox.



The fourth male identified as David Andrew Cogar. David Cogar blurted out every body's version was incorrect.



As Officer Aaron Edwards patted down Harris and in the process of removing Harris's wallet from Tyler Harris's back pocket, David Andrew Cogar became verbally upset.

Cogar acting very agitated towards Officer Aaron Edwards.



Cogar started to verbally challenge Officer Aaron Edwards for removing Harris' wallet. Officer Edwards tried to ignore Cogar. David Cogar became visibly angry and aggressively confrontational physically and verbally towards Officer Edwards.



Officer Edwards gave David Cogar a verbal command to leave the area.



Cogar refused to obey the Billings Police Officers command and refused to leave as he was on "private property" and did not have to go.



Officer Edwards told David Cogar that Cogar could not impede an ongoing investigation and that he Cogar, needed to leave at once.



David Cogar stated, "NO."



That was when David Cogar suddenly admitted to Officer Aaron Edwards that he WAS involved with assaulting Christopher Fox, and he was assisting with the assault.



Cogar still verbally refused to identify himself to the Billings Police Officers but then provided his identification to Officer Edwards.



That was when Billings Police were able to determine the David Andrew Cogar had a warrant for his arrest.



As Officer Edwards approached David Andrew Cogar, Officer Edwards ordered Cogar to turn around so that he could be placed under arrest so he could be detained and handcuffed.



Billings Police Officer Edwards attempted to grab David Andrew Cogar, and suddenly David Cogar grabbed Officer Edwards by his tactical vest, which caused Edwards to slip on the ice.



Cogar was able to get the upper hand in the physical struggle and placed Officer Edwards in a death headlock hold, slamming Officer Edwards to the ground.



Billings Police Officer Aaron Larkin came to the assistance of officer Edwards and slid on the ice into the side of both Cogar and Officer Edwards.



This bodily collision was enough for Officer Edwards to be able to role out from under David Cogar and get out of the death headlock hold that Cogar had placed on Officer Edwards.



Officer Edwards then used strike blows to one of David Cogar's thigh area.



Cogar fell to the ground and onto his stomach and was then quickly placed into handcuffs. Officer Edwards suffered bleeding lips from the physical attack against him by David Andrew Cogar.



David Andrew Cogar also was hiding from a warrant for his arrest for over a year.



The warrant was from the Montana Highway Patrol for driving without a valid driver's license. David Cogar was to appear before Judge Jeanne Walker, but David Cogar blew that off and failed to show up for court. His bond for the warrant totals $5,000.00



David Andrew Cogar has long Criminal History, according to Law Enforcement Officials.

Police Officers that responded were Officer Aaron Edwards, Officers Aaron Larkin, Sergeant Glenn Gunther, Officers lance Dollarhide and Officer Samantha Puckett.