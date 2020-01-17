Donald Lee Cooper Jr., And Michael Lamart Dennis II. Wanted On Murder Charges

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

Arrest warrants are recently issued for Donald Lee Cooper Jr. and Michael Lamart Dennis II., for the homicide/murder of Dominick Stephens in the early morning hours of January 12, 2020.

The warrants for their arrest include the following charges: Class AA Felony Accomplice to murder, Cals A Felony attempted murder and Class C Felony Reckless Endangerment, and Class C Felony Terrorizing.

The location of both individuals is unknown at this time, but the description of Dennis II. is a 24-year-old black male, 6'2" 163 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Cooper is a 27-year-old black male 6'1" 276 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Both men should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Instead, call the Minot Police Department at 701-852-0111. If you are outside of the Minot N.D. area and you see either of these individuals, call your local law enforcement or dial 911.

According to a District Court Judge's order, no further details are to be released, at this time to the public, and the judge is restricting any extrajudicial (out-of-court) comments by any law enforcement.