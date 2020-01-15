Minot Police Captain John Klug Named As New Minot Chief Of Police

Syndicated by: Montana News

Minot Police Department Capt. John Klug has been hired as Minot’s new Chief of Police, effective Feb. 1. He replaces current Police Chief Jason Olson, who will retire Jan. 31.



Klug has been a member of the Minot Police Department for nearly 25 years and most recently served as Patrol Commander. He is a graduate of the Peace Officers Training Course and North-western University’s Police Staff and Command program; he also earned a bachelor’s degree in management and graduated from the FBI National Academy.



“I am excited for the challenges the new position will bring and for the opportunity to lead the men and women who work at the Minot Police Department,” Klug said. “I owe Chief Olson many thanks for his mentor-ship and the opportunities he has given me to advance my career. I hope to continue to bolster the excellent relationship we have with the community.”



Klug was chosen after the City of Minot conducted a national search. The three finalists, includ-ing Klug and two external candidates, were interviewed by three panels: A technical review panel, a leadership panel, and an executive panel. Following the interviews, all panel members reached a consensus to offer the position to Klug.



“As a long-time member of our Police Department, Capt. Klug brings a wealth of knowledge regarding our community and our local law enforcement agencies,” City Manager Tom Barry said. “John has worked in or managed every division in the Police Department. His institutional knowledge, skills, and abilities will make him an excellent Chief of Police.”



Klug will be officially sworn in during a pinning ceremony at the Feb. 3 City Council meeting.