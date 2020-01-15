Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

This report is for January 14, 2020

At 0828 hours, an Officer responded to the 500 block of Last Chance Gulch for a report of a male at that claimed he was being chased. The Officer located and identified the male. The male was on state probation out of Missoula and demonstrated signs of impairment. There was no evidence he was being chased. The 45-year-old Missoula man was eventually arrested for a Probation Violation and booked into the LCSO jail.

At 0840 hours, an Officer responded to Probation and Parole for a report of a female there with a valid arrest warrant. The 24-year-old Helena woman was identified and arrested for the warrant. She was booked into the LCSO jail.

At 0903 hours, an Officer responded to Probation and Parole for a report of a male there with a valid arrest warrant. The 46-year-old Helena man was identified and arrested for the warrant. He was booked into the LCSO jail.

At 1212 hours, a School Resource Officer responded to the 1300 block of Billings for a report of a juvenile female in possession of an electronic devised used to smoke marijuana. At the conclusion of the investigation, the juvenile female was cited for Possession of Drug paraphernalia and referred to Juvenile probation.

At 1723 hours, an Officer responded to the 1300 block of Butte for a report of a suspicious vehicle occupied by two people. The officer made contact with the occupants and identified them. One of the occupants, a 44-year-old Helena woman, was found to have a valid arrest warrant. She was arrested and booked into the LCSO jail.

At 1946 hours, an Officer was patrolling the area of 1200 Last Chance Gulch and noticed a suspicious vehicle parked. The Officer made contact with the occupants and noticed a smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was done and drug paraphernalia was located. A 19-year-old Helena man was cited for Possession of Drug paraphernalia and referred to Municipal Court.

At 2226 hours, Officers responded to the area of Prospect and N Montana for a report of a vehicle that had just collided with a pole and fled the scene. The vehicle was located near Lawrence and Dearborn and contact was made with the male driver. The male demonstrated signs of impairment and was tested for DUI. At the conclusion of the investigation, the 48-year-old Helena man was arrested for DUI (3rd), Aggravated DUI, Careless Driving, and Hit & Run. He was booked into the LCSO jail.

The Helena Police Department responded to 87 calls for service. Of those calls, they responded to 5 vehicle crashes, 10 animal calls, 2 theft calls, 4 Disorderly/Disturbance calls, 13 welfare Checks, 7 Suspicious Circumstance call, and conducted 7 traffic stops.