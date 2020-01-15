Gallatin Realtors Donate $11,500 to Thrive's CAP Mentor Program

Syndicated by: Montana News

BOZEMAN, MT – The Gallatin REALTORS® Charitable foundation recently donated $11,500 to Thrive’s Child Advancement Project (CAP) Mentor Program to support the project’s 2020 programming. The contribution will be fully matched by an anonymous donor.



“Our children are our future, and the CAP Mentor Program gives them the support and guidance they need to reach their true potential,” said Desirae Lindquist, Executive Director of the Gallatin REALTORS® Charitable Foundation, “We’re thankful for Thrive’s involvement in our community and honored to be a part of the CAP Mentor Program.”



Thrive provides mentoring, education and support for children and families, so that everyone in our community has the tools they need to be successful. Thrive’s proven programs have been developed using evidence-based practices, adapted to meet local community needs, and rigorously evaluated to ensure program efficacy.



The Child Advancement Project matches adult volunteers from the community with children in Bozeman and Big Sky Public Schools. These mentors work one-on-one with students from pre-K through 12th grade to provide support and encouragement. Mentors help students discover and build upon their individual strengths and affirm each student’s ability to shape their own futures. CAP mentors are screened, trained and supervised by professional CAP Coordinators, establishing a community of volunteers who are engaged in the local school system and invested in the future of their community.