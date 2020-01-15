A Victims Tears, The Horror Of Ranch for Kids Project, Inc., And Deep Springs LLC.,

Montana News Disclaimer: All information has come to the Montana News via third party sources, and at no time has any CPS file, been accessed or reported from

And:

Montana News Disclaimer: One of the most sacred principles in the American criminal and civil justice system, holding that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

In other words, the prosecution or Plaintiff's must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, each essential element of the crime or civil allegations charged or leveled. Until then the defendant or respondent is considered innocent of the charges or civil allegations

Irina Caitlyn Ronca is just one of multiple Plaintiffs who have filed a lawsuit against her former caretakers' Ranch for Kids Project, Inc, The Ranch For Kids Inc., Deep Springs Limited Liability Company, William John Sutley, Daniel William Sutley, Joyce Elaine Sterkel, Melissa D. Fellers, Mikhail Volsky including Multiple John Does 1-10



Michael Corey Ronca and Irina Caitlyn Ronca filed suit with the legal assistance from a Missoula Law firm Reep, Bell, Laird, and Jasper, P.C., located out of Missoula Montana.



The Plaintiff Irina Caitlyn Ronca then a minor was not only a resident but also a student in the Ranch For Kids Project program located in the small Rexford Montana Community. According to RFK documents, Irina Caitlyn Ronca, then a minor, was transferred to RFK (Ranch For Kids) for treatment for her Reactive Attachment Disorder issue commonly called "RAD."



According to the Ranch For Kids, one of their purposes of the ranch is to take in kids that need therapeutic boarding for "RAD" issues like Irina Caitlyn Ronca was experiencing.



According to a Ranch For Kids anonymous source, Deep Springs operated as a separate entity that would work together or collaborated with the Ranch For Kids Project to run the day to day operations of the Ranch For Kids programs. Widely known, Deep Springs works with other similar group homes who needed therapeutic help for children they Ranch For Kids Alleges.



The owners of RFK, William Sutley, and Daniel Sutley appear to be running a scheme in the form of a company shell game to thwart creditors and potential lawsuits. Deep Springs, in name only, is the company legal shield for the Ranch For Kids Inc., and functions as a separate company, but also operates as a shell company for Ranch For Kids.



William Sutley, on paper, is considered an owner/member and acts as a controlling manager of Deep Springs. Records show that William Sutley Daniel Sutley and Volsky are serving as either director and or officers of the Ranch For Kids project in Rexford Montana.



Was this done to create a possible money laundering set up?



The"conglomerate" owners, William Sutley and Daniel Sutley, supervisors, managers, directors, officers, or whatever role they play for whatever position needs filling at the time, appear to be on paper as separate legal entities.



But are they separate entities? Do the lines appear to be blurred?



And for what reason?



The "conglomerate" companies Ranch For Kids and Deep Spring used various kids to obtain personal benefit outside of the corporate roles by forcing multiple kids to perform hard labor on the Sultely private properties and the private property of some of the employees, supervisors, and managers it is alleged.



The forced labor performed on privately owned properties that were owned by individuals were either owners, Officers, Directors members, and managers of either Deep Springs or the Ranch For Kids.



This form of forced labor that, in some cases, more than 8 hours at a time, was not in the Ranch For Kids brochure description, nor was it listed and revealed on the ranch For Kids Web site either.

It appears that William Sutley, Daniel Sutley, Joyce Elaine Sterkel, Melissa Fellers, and Mikhail Volsky were operating a clandestine forced labor operation off campus at their private properties, which then reveals that all of the individuals were benefiting personally.



At one point, a phone call placed to the local authorities ended with closed ears and blinded eyes. Another phone call placed to the Governor's office resulted in the same effect or lack thereof.



Here too the call(s) fell on deaf ears, and no one responded to help the kids who were under duress and were regularly receiving, physical abuse not to mention subjected to forced labor regularly.



It was common knowledge by staff at Deep Springs, including Ranch For Kids, that this activity was ongoing, and yet not one of them blew the whistle to stop the forced labor and the physical abuse perpetrated against the kids at the Ranch For Kids by staff while both off and on-campus and on private property of those listed above.



This type of forced labor and physical abuse was directly opposite from what the advertising materials stated, which was that the Ranch For Kids was a "Compassionate treatment program for children of all ages challenged by Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FSAD) and Reactive Attachment Disorder." Blah Blah Blah...



Records from the state reveal that the Ranch/Deep Springs, which are one in the same entity but on paper, are listed as separate legal entities.



Twenty-seven children were taken by the State of Montana on July 23, 2019, because the Ranch For Kids and Deep Springs were abusing and were neglecting the children and were at risk for even life-threatening abuse and neglect.



According to sources, even the Montana Child Protection Service knew from various individuals that children were suffering from abuse.



However, nothing was done to help the children who were abused and neglected.

Instead, the Montana DPHHS was busy taking Montana Kids from good parents from various areas of the state while ignoring 27 children who were being actually abused, mistreated, starvation, neglected, and suffering from forced labor and lack of medical attention.



Irina Caitlyn Ronca suffered physically from having food withheld from her as a child causing her great pain, suffering and damaged her. To this day, as an adult, Irina Caitlyn Ronca still suffers from the abusive treatment she had received as a minor child.



Psychologically Irina Caitlyn Ronca suffered as she was forced to witness the same type of abuse done to her, done to other child students now victims as well.



The Ranch For Kids made every effort to conceal what they were doing to the parent's of the children and even intercepted letters that the children would try and write home telling their loved ones of the abuse, neglect, starvation and forced labor that they were suffering at the hands of Deep Springs and Ranch For Kids.



When Daniel Sutley and William Sutley and others at Ranch For Kids and Deep Springs, discovered that Irina Caitlyn Ronca tried to write letters to her family, screaming for help describing in detail about the suffering that she was experiencing, Irina endured severe punishment when these letters were discovered.



Irina suffered forcibly social isolation for weeks at a time by Deep Springs, and Ranch For Kids as they were attempting to break her down emotionally.



Another form of punishment for reaching out to the outside world for help was to force the kids to walk barefooted for up to 20 miles at a time on very remote service roads, even in bad weather and harsh conditions.



A severe gross attempt by William Sutley and Daniel Sutley and Deep Spring and Ranch For kids and all listed defendants were perpetrating a fraud scheme to subterfuge and defeat and conceal public transparency and justified their actions as to show the public eye one thing when in fact the opposite was factual.



