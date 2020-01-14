Helena Police Department News

January 14, 2020

Montana News

 

At 1919  hours, Officers responded to the 2100 block of Billings for a report of a physical altercation between two males.  Upon arrival, contact was made with the involved parties.  It was discovered a resident from the complex confronted a male about being in the lobby.  The male, who was waiting for a ride, left the lobby and waited outside.  The resident then came outside and confronted the male again at which time a fight broke out.  At the conclusion of the investigation, the resident, a 30-year-old Helena man, was arrested for Criminal Mischief, Assault, and a valid arrest warrant.  He was booked into the LCSO jail.

 

At 2137 hours, Officers responded to the 2700 block of Prospect for a report of a male sleeping in a vehicle that was parked in a handicapped spot.   The vehicle was located and contact was made with the male driver.  He demonstrated signs of impairment and was tested for DUI.  At the conclusion of the investigation, the 45-year-old Helena man was arrested for DUI, parking in a handicapped spot, and an active arrest warrant.  He was booked into the LCSO jail. 

 

 

The Helena Police Department responded to 47 calls for service.  Of those calls, they responded to 2 vehicle crashes, 4 animal calls, 2 theft calls, 3 welfare Checks, 4 Suspicious Circumstance calls, and conducted 7 traffic stops. 

 

 

