Cody Police Department News

January 13, 2020

ARRESTS:01/13/20 Kenneth Peterson, Powell, 44, Arrested for Destruction of Property & Disorderly Conduct

01/13/20 Jeffrey Kipley, Cody, 36, Arrested for DUI – 1st Off W/In 10 Yrs, Fail to Provide Proof of Insurance, Fail to Stop @ Stop Sign, Turning Req’ s Signal & Safety, & FTM Single Lane, (Incident #2001130123)Total 911 Calls – 2 *==========================================================================03:44 Traffic Stop 2001130008 Officer initiated activity at 8TH St/Gerrans Ave, Cody. TS- Driver warned for failure to Signal/Obscured rear plate. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================07:43 Patrol-Extra 2001130013 Officer initiated activity at Eastside Elementary School, 17TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================07:47 Traffic Stop 2001130014 Officer initiated activity at GOOD2GO - Depot Dr, Depot Dr, Cody. TS-Driver warned for speed in a school zone. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================07:58 Patrol-Extra 2001130017 Officer initiated activity at Livingston Elementary School, 12TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================10:54 Disturbance 2001130034 Occurred on 26TH St. Ex daughter in law came in and caused a disturbance at RP's business and left. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*

14:56 Patrol-Extra 2001130071 Officer initiated activity at Eastside Elementary School, 17TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed

14:56 Traffic Stop 2001130072 Officer initiated activity at Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued

15:07 Traffic Stop 2001130075 Officer initiated activity at 16TH St/Wyoming Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================15:07 Patrol-Extra 2001130076 Officer initiated activity at Livingston Elementary School, 12TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================15:10 Patrol-Extra 2001130077 Officer initiated activity at Sunset Elementary School, Sheridan Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================18:31 Child Welfare 2001130108 Occurred on 32ND St. RP states they picked up kids from moms house and that kids state they have not eaten all day. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================19:51 Assist other Agency 2001130117 Occurred on Rumsey Ave. Possible structure fire unknown occupants. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================22:21 Patrol-Extra 2001130121 Officer initiated activity at Wal-Mart, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================22:45 Traffic Stop 2001130123 Officer initiated activity at 24TH St/Newton Ave, Cody. TS-Driver arrested on DUI. . Disposition: Arrest Made