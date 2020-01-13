Soldiers With Christian Faith In The Military Is Once Again Under Fire

Syndicated by: Montana News

A Liberal Radical, Extreme Democrat, Anti-Christian Group that has direct ties to Ilhan Oma, Rashida Tlaib, Ocasio-Cortez, has put pressure and demanded that the military ban ALL biblical referenced and inscribed on all Army products.

These scripture verses - such as Joshua 1:9 ("Be strong and courageous. . . .") and Psalm 27:3 ("Though my enemies attack me, I will not fear . . . .") - have ministered to those in combat in both active and nonactive duty.

This Anit-God, Anti-America Democratic Muslim supported group wants all bible verses banned for military purposes and that the bible verses are "poison."

What is so sad is that the military caved in and ordered the Christian company that makes the Army products, remove ALL biblical references.

God's word, the Bible does not violate the American Constitution but banning God's word; the Bible does violate the American Constitution.