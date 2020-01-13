Fatal Airplane Crash Victims Identified As David Healow 69, Rusty Jungles 36, Mikel Peterson 35, and Raymond Rumbold 32, All From Billings

January 14, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

                                 Photo Courtesy of Yellowstone County Sheriff Office

Syndicated by: Montana News

This morning (Monday) Sheriff’s Office Personnel transported NTSB and FAA investigators to the scene of the fatal airplane crash. Investigators spent most of the day at the crash site located near Dunn Mountain, North of Billings, returning to Billings at approximately 4:30 PM.

 

In addition, autopsies were conducted today by the State medical examiner in Billings.

 

The Yellowstone County Coroner’s Office Identified the people who died in the crash as:

David Healow, age 69, from Billings

Rusty Jungles, age 36, from Billings

Mikel Peterson, Age 35, from Billings

Raymond Rumbold, age 32, from Billings

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Fatal Airplane Crash Victims Identified As David Healow 69, Rusty Jungles 36, Mikel Peterson 35, and Raymond Rumbold 32, All From Billings

January 14, 2020

Soldiers With Christian Faith In The Military Is Once Again Under Fire

January 13, 2020

Billings Justice Court Criminal Case Arraignments

January 13, 2020

Cody Wyoming Police Department News

January 13, 2020

Autopsies Being Conducted Today On Plane Crash Victims Near Dunn Mountain In Montana

January 13, 2020

Homicide in Minot N.D.

January 12, 2020

Government: This IS About America's Safety--10 Republican Governors Ask For More Muslim Refugees As "Christian Charity."

January 12, 2020

Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

January 11, 2020

Helena Montana Police Department News

January 11, 2020

Billings Justice Court Criminal Case Arraignments

January 10, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic