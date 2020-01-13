Fatal Airplane Crash Victims Identified As David Healow 69, Rusty Jungles 36, Mikel Peterson 35, and Raymond Rumbold 32, All From Billings
Photo Courtesy of Yellowstone County Sheriff Office
Syndicated by: Montana News
This morning (Monday) Sheriff’s Office Personnel transported NTSB and FAA investigators to the scene of the fatal airplane crash. Investigators spent most of the day at the crash site located near Dunn Mountain, North of Billings, returning to Billings at approximately 4:30 PM.
In addition, autopsies were conducted today by the State medical examiner in Billings.
The Yellowstone County Coroner’s Office Identified the people who died in the crash as:
David Healow, age 69, from Billings
Rusty Jungles, age 36, from Billings
Mikel Peterson, Age 35, from Billings
Raymond Rumbold, age 32, from Billings
Featured Posts
Recent Posts
Search By Tags
I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!