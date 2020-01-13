Cody Wyoming Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

January 10, 11, & 12, 2020ARRESTS:

01/10/20 Loren Davis, Cody, 66, Arrested for Reckless Endangerment, Breach of Peace, DUI 1st O ff W/In 10 Yrs

01/11/20 Amy Wells, Cody, 23, Arrested for DUI - Combo, Posses Contr Subst and Drive W/In Single Lane, (Incident #2001110011)

01/11/20 Kristin Watt, Cody, DUI – 1st Off W/In 10 Yrs, Open Container and Theft of Services

01/11/20 Anna Corson-McWilliams, Cody, 51, Arrested for Warrant, (Incident #2001110041)

01/12/20 Matthew Hollinger, Cody, 32, Arrested for Probation Violation & Under the Influence of Controlled Substance, (Incident #2001120003)

01/12/20 Todd Phelps, Cody, 49, Arrested for an Arrest & Hold Order by Probation & Parole, (Incident #2001220061)Total 911 Calls – 3 *==========================================================================January 10, 2020 01:06 Theft 2001100003 Occurred at Juniper Wine & Spirits on 12TH St. . RP says that his wife's phone was possibly stolen from the above address approx an hour ago. RP says he was able to get a ping on the location and wants to speak to an officer about recovering it. . Disposition: Returned to Owner.*==========================================================================02:30 Traffic Stop 2001100007 Officer initiated activity at 17TH St, Cody. TS- Driver warned for failure to use headlights. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================07:39 Patrol-Extra 2001100018 Officer initiated activity at Sunset Elementary School, Sheridan Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*=========================================================================

07:44 Patrol-Extra 2001100019 Officer initiated activity at Eastside Elementary School, 17TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================07:54 Patrol-Extra 2001100021 Officer initiated activity at Livingston Elementary School, 12TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================08:23 Parking Problem 2001100024 Occurred on 13TH St. RP states pickup blocking alley in area. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================09:00 Parking Problem 2001100025 Officer initiated activity at Bleistein Ave, Cody. Parking. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================09:27 Officer Flagged Down 2001100030 Officer initiated activity at Mountain View Dr, Cody. Speak to officer about property damage at rental. . .

*13:36 Patrol-Extra 2001100060 Officer initiated activity at Eastside Elementary School, 17TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *

13:39 Patrol-Extra 2001100061 Officer initiated activity at Cody High School, 10TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*

=13:52 Theft 2001100065 Occurred at Jubys Trailer Crt on 19TH St. . RP wants a theft report that someone stole his deck that leads to his front door. . Disposition: Unfounded.*

14:14 Animal Call - Other 2001100067 Occurred at Jubys Trailer Crt on 19TH St. . RP thinks there is a dog in the trailer park being neglected. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

15:06 Harassment 2001100073 Occurred at McDonalds on 17TH St. . RP, in the lobby, would like to report sexual harassment by the listed male towards numerous other employees. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================15:17 Motor Vehicle Crash 2001100074 Occurred at D Ave/B St. Rp slide in to a ditch-no injury. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================16:01 Abandoned Vehicle 2001100081 Officer initiated activity at E Ave, Cody. Abandoned camper stickered by C10. . . *==========================================================================17:04 Disturbance 2001100087 Occurred at Stor N Lock on Blackburn Ave. . RP says there is loud music playing in this area. has happened before. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================17:42 Traffic Complaint 2001100091 Occurred at Sunset Elementary School on Sheridan Ave. . Possible Ford Ranger/Chevy Blazer spinning cookies. . Disposition: Cancelled.*==========================================================================

18:01 Building Burglary 2001100093 Occurred at Crystal Cove Apartments on Big Horn Ave. . RP says that somebody tried to break in to her apartment. They damaged the door. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================20:18 Patrol-Extra 2001100104 Officer initiated activity at Riley Arena, Heart Mountain St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================21:11 Patrol-Extra 2001100107 Officer initiated activity at Beck Lake Park, 14TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================21:18 Patrol-Extra 2001100110 Officer initiated activity at Post Office, Stampede Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================21:20 Patrol-Extra 2001100111 Officer initiated activity at Riley Arena, Heart Mountain St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================21:22 Patrol-Extra 2001100112 Officer initiated activity at Sunset Elementary School, Sheridan Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================21:42 Traffic Stop 2001100113 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Powell. TS - Driver warned for illegal left hand turn. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================21:46 Traffic Stop 2001100114 Officer initiated activity at 16TH St, Cody. TS - Driver cited for exp DL and warned for fail to signal and no proof of ins. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================22:02 Traffic Stop 2001100116 Officer initiated activity at Breadboard, 17TH St, Cody. TS - Driver warned for illegal lane change x2. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================22:23 Traffic Stop 2001100117 Officer initiated activity at Tractor Supply Company #1850, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. TS - Driver warned for fail to maintain lane. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================22:41 Traffic Stop 2001100119 Officer initiated activity at Beck Ave, Cody. TS - Driver cited for no tail lights. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================23:01 Traffic Stop 2001100121 Officer initiated activity at 14TH St/Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS - Driver warned for no DL on person, illegal r/h turn. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================23:09 Traffic Stop 2001100123 Officer initiated activity at Central Ave/Park Ln, Cody. TS - Driver warned for fail to maintain lane. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================

23:29 Traffic Stop 2001100127 Officer initiated activity at 17TH St Hill, 17TH St, Cody. TS - Cited for expired registration. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================23:57 Traffic Stop 2001100130 Officer initiated activity at Rumsey AVE/16TH St, Cody. TS - Cited for speed. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================January 11, 2020 00:13 Traffic Stop 2001110001 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS - Warned for failure to maintain lane and illegal turn. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================00:40 Traffic Stop 2001110004 Officer initiated activity at 19TH St/Gail Ln, Cody. TS - Warned for failure to stop at stop sign. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================00:51 Traffic Stop 2001110007 Officer initiated activity at Rodeo West Exxon, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. TS - Warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================01:09 Patrol-Extra 2001110008 Officer initiated activity at Post Office, Stampede Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================01:21 Citizen Contact 2001110010 Officer initiated activity at Mentock Park, Blackburn Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================01:51 Traffic Stop 2001110011 Officer initiated activity at 8TH St, Cody. TS - driver arrested for DUI. . Disposition: See Case. *==========================================================================10:50 Assist other Agency 2001110027 Officer initiated activity at Cody Law Enforcement Center, River View Dr, Cody. Breathalizer. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================11:15 Welfare Check 2001110028 Occurred on Rumsey Ave. RP would like to speak to an officer about her ex-husband. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================14:53 Patrol-Extra 2001110033 Officer initiated activity at Cody High School, 10TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================15:01 Extra Patrol Request 2001110034 Occurred on Rumsey Ave. RP would like her house "roped off" so her children can't access it. Says the FBI will probably be calling with the same request. . Disposition: Unable to Assist.*==========================================================================15:17 Attempt to Locate 2001110036 Occurred on Public St. RP says that his 16 year old daughter has been gone for the last 3 hours or so. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================

16:40 Warrant Service Attempt 2001110041 Officer initiated activity at Lockhart Inn, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. Subj arrested on warrant. . Disposition: See Case.*==========================================================================17:48 Suspicious Activity 2001110045 Occurred on Stampede Ave. RP says that there is an unusual vehicle parked in the lot and he is uncomfortable going in as there have been a few break ins lately. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================19:46 Miscellaneous Assistance 2001110050 Occurred on Rumsey Ave. RP would like to speak to an officer about the subjects listed below. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================21:18 Threats 2001110052 Occurred at Lockhart Inn on Yellowstone Ave. . RP says that his friend is being threatened by members of a gang. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================21:56 Traffic Stop 2001110055 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS - Driver warned for fail to stop at a stop sign and illegal right hand turn. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================22:08 Traffic Stop 2001110056 Officer initiated activity at Walgreens, Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS - Driver cited for no proof of insurance and warned for exp reg. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================22:33 Traffic Stop 2001110059 Officer initiated activity at Stampede Ave, Cody. TS - Driver cited for exp reg. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================22:36 Traffic Stop 2001110060 Officer initiated activity at 17TH St/Beck Ave, Cody. TS - Driver was cited for no valid insurance and warned for driving with no headlights. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================22:54 Citizen Contact 2001110061 Officer initiated activity at Tractor Supply Company #1850, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. Out with listed vehicle. . Disposition: Informational.*==========================================================================23:07 Traffic Stop 2001110062 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS - Driver warned for no tail lights. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================23:14 Traffic Stop 2001110065 Officer initiated activity at Yellowstone Ave, Cody. TS - Driver cited for speed. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================23:14 Traffic Stop 2001110066 Officer initiated activity at 16TH St/Bleistein Ave, Cody. TS - Driver cited for exp reg. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================

January 12, 2020 00:07 Traffic Stop 2001120002 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS - Warned for failure to maintain single lane. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================00:33 Citizen Contact 2001120005 Officer initiated activity at Big Horn Cinemas, Big Horn Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Informational.*==========================================================================02:57 Patrol-Extra 2001120008 Officer initiated activity at Post Office, Stampede Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================03:24 Assault 2001120010 Occurred on Irma Flats Dr. RP states that the below listed person was in a fight unknown location. . Disposition: See Case.*==========================================================================06:09 Intrusion/Holdup 2001120014 Occurred at Burger King on Mountain View Dr. . Front Door, front dining room motion. . Disposition: Informational.*==========================================================================06:23 Assist other Agency 2001120015 Officer initiated activity at Probation And Parole - Cody Offi, Stampede Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================07:06 Traffic Stop 2001120016 Officer initiated activity at Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned d/s headlight out. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================08:37 Animal Call - Other 2001120020 Occurred at Park County Animal Shelter on Highway 14-16-20 E. . Tabby kitten brought into the shelter. . Disposition: Returned to Owner.*==========================================================================12:03 Miscellaneous Assistance 2001120028 Officer initiated activity at 16TH St/Sheridan Ave, Cody. Motorist assist. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================12:23 Traffic Stop 2001120029 Officer initiated activity at 16TH St/Bleistein Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for failure to yield when entering a roadway. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================12:35 Traffic Stop 2001120030 Officer initiated activity at Mountain View Dr, Cody. TS-Driver cited for speed. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================13:19 Citizen Contact 2001120033 Officer initiated activity at East Carter Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================14:54 Traffic Stop 2001120039 Officer initiated activity at 19TH St/Cougar Ave, Cody. TS- spoke to driver about putting sticker on his LP. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================

16:43 Miscellaneous Assistance 2001120045 Occurred on 29TH St. RP would like to speak to an officer about the below listed subject. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================22:53 Assist other Agency 2001120061 Occurred at Shoshone Court Apartments on Pioneer Ave. . P&P.