Autopsies Being Conducted Today On Plane Crash Victims Near Dunn Mountain In Montana

January 13, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

On Saturday evening, there was a report of an overdue aircraft in the Billings area.

 

Through the night, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office personnel worked with federal agencies to determine the aircraft’s last position.

 

A radar track determined the aircraft’s last known position was north of Billings near Dunn Mountain.

Sheriff Mike Linder flew to the area Sunday morning in a helicopter piloted by Al Blain of Billings Flying Service.

 

Linder and Blain were able to locate the downed aircraft near the bottom of the slope on the west face of Dunn Mountain, which can be seen from Hwy 87 N. They landed and were able to determine there were no survivors.

 

A preliminary visual inspection of the crash scene shows evidence that the plane likely clipped a guy wire of a radio tower at the top of Dunn Mountain.

 

Four bodies were recovered by about 4:30 Sunday afternoon and were taken to the State Morgue in Billings. Autopsies will be conducted Monday morning to positively identify the victims.

 

Federal investigators will be in town Sunday night and will go to the sight with S.O. personnel Monday Morning.

