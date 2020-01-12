Homicide in Minot N.D.

January 12, 2020

|

On January 12, 2020 at 6:07 AM, officers responded to the area of 13th Street and 11th Ave NW to investigate a report of gunshots.

 

A few minutes later, Minot Central Dispatch received a report of a vehicle involved in a crash near the Minot State University Dome. It was determined the driver of that vehicle had been shot.

 

The victim, a 29 -year-old male,was transported to Trinity Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

 

At this time there are no suspects in custody, but this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the public.

 

The name of the victim will be withheld until family has been notified.

 

The investigation is ongoing and any additional information will be released at later time

 

Police are asking residents that live in these areas in NW Minot to check security cameras for video  of the shooting or for vehicles that may be traveling through around this time frame.

 

If you have video any other information, please contact the Minot Police Department at 852-0111 or submit a tip through our website.https://www.minotnd.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-5/Crime-Information-Form-44Case #20-1282.

 

 

 

