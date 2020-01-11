Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

Syndicated by: Montana News
This report is for Monday, January 13, 2020
DC 19-1328 State of MT v Darci Ann Hill IN-T MWP Change of Plea
(TODD) Co Atty-cam Analicia Pianca Sentencing
19-28048 TS PSI Waived
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0812 State of MT v Melvin Dale Brown IN-T Change of Plea
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich Sentencing
19-27525 GB Srv Amnd Info/ Aff
Ct1: Theft Possession of Stolen Property F PSI Waived
Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct3: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct4: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct5: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct6: Fail to Identify Self and Vehicle When Involved in Accident M
Ct7: Fail to Give Notice of Accident by Quickest Means/Apparent Damage Over $1,000 M
Ct8: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1196 State of MT v Lloyd Anthonie Hudson Jr. IN-T Change of Plea
(KNISELY) Co Atty-jrs Natasha Hammack TR: Past
19-27900 JC
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1076 State of MT v Shane Anthony Whitener IN-T Change of Plea
(TODD) Co Atty-cam Analicia Pianca TR: 1/21/20
19-27799 TS
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Resisting Arrest M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-0216 State of MT v Tasmia Wilson Bear Don't Walk IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-slh J. Gregory Tomicich
16-22189 GB
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Karri Eik
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0957 State of MT v Derek Tyson Bellamy IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Lance G. Lundvall
18-26030
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Jayson Baxter
See also: DC 19-1286 | 19-28020 | Jury Trial - 02/18/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1215 State of MT v Charles Jeffrey Burdette IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-slh Analicia Pianca
18-26332
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Theft F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Shannon Berg
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 14-0880 State of MT v Kyle James Dittmer IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-cam Matthew C. Claus
14-20543 TS
Criminal Endangerment F
Jason R. Rude
DC 15-0709 State of MT v Kyle James Dittmer IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-cam Matthew C. Claus
15-21487
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Jason R. Rude
DC 18-1133 State of MT v Kyle James Dittmer IN-T Bond Reduction
(TODD) Co Atty-cam Matthew C. Claus Revoke Release Hrg
18-26243 TS TR: 1/21/20
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
DC 18-1134 State of MT v Kyle James Dittmer IN-T Revoke Release Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-cam Matthew C. Claus TR: 1/21/20
18-26049 TS
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0017 State of MT v Hazen Christian Foos IN-V Arraignment
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Public Defenders
20-28377 DM
Ct1: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct4: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F
See also: DC 13-0265 | 12-18485 | PV Rev Hrg - 02/03/2020
See also: DC 19-0417 | 19-27120 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1570 State of MT v Jesse Michael Montagna IN-V Arraignment
(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Public Defenders
19-28292 JW
Forgery F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1497 State of MT v Taylor Daniel Paradis IN-V Arraignment
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Analicia Pianca
19-28254 JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-0855 State of MT v Misty Summer Pereau IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv
17-24366 DM
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
David P. Kenat Jr.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 03-0652 State of MT v Jerry Junior Salazar IN-V Bond Reduction
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Gregory E. Paskell PV Rev Hrg: 4/20/20
02-9968
Ct2: Sexual Assault F
Krystal Stevenson
See also: DC 19-1459 | 19-28208 | Jury Trial - 03/16/2020
See also: DC 19-1510 | 19-28271 | Jury Trial - 04/13/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0506 State of MT v Alejandro Ricardo Plascencia Jr. IN-V Bond Reduction
(TODD) Co Atty-jy J. Gregory Tomicich Srv Amnd Info/ Aff
19-27215 AV TR: 4/13/20
Ct1: Assault with Weapon F
Ct2: Criminal Mischief M
Ct3: Theft 1st Offense M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1286 State of MT v Amanda Sue McCormick Hrg on Motions
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Roberta A. Drew Mtn to Amnd Cond of Probation
18-26426 GB
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1312 State of MT v Alice Shawna Old Elk Arraignment
(HARADA) Co Atty-slh Public Defenders Mtn Quash BW
19-28054 GB
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0098 State of MT v Victor Solorio Campos Sentencing
(TODD) Co Atty-ez Analicia Pianca PSI
19-26807 JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
Ct3: Criminal Trespass to Property M
DC 14-0491 State of MT v Victor Solorio Campos PV Disposition
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Analicia Pianca
14-20123
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Tom Fulton
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0413 State of MT v Colby Michael Steil Sentencing
(TODD) Co Atty-slh J. Gregory Tomicich PSI
19-27121 GB
Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F
Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0908 State of MT v Devon Gabriel Green Sentencing
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich PSI
19-27625 GB
Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F
DC 19-0462 State of MT v Devon Gabriel Green Sentencing
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich PSI
19-27153 GB
Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F
Ct2: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F to be dismissed
Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
Ct5: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
DC 18-0140 State of MT v Devon Gabriel Green PV Disposition
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich
16-22830
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
David P. Kenat Jr.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0165 State of MT v Jonathan Daniel Ugalde Sentencing
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich PSI
18-25167 GB
DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE
Ct1: Assault on a Minor F
Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1021 State of MT v David Alanso Zuniga Sentencing
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Katie Heller PSI
19-27731 GB
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Criminal Child Endangerment F to be dismissed
Ct3: Criminal Mischief F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 08-0098 State of MT v Matthew Robert-Jefferson Miller PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-cam Meghan Benson
08-14758
Ct1: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct4: Criminal Distribution of Imitation Dangerous Drugs F
Ct5: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F
Brad Pinnick
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 11-0128 State of MT v Robert Douglas Healy IV PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-cam Jim Lippert
11-17149
Ct2: Assault with Weapon F
Ct4: Assault with Weapon F
Mary Aggers
DC 17-1428 State of MT v Robert Douglas Healy IV Status Hearing
(TODD) Co Atty-cam Jim Lippert TR: 3/16/20
17-24959 TS
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs 1st Offense M
Ct3: Failure to Stop or Remain at Accident Scene Involving Another Person or Deceased Person M
Ct4: Fail to Identify Self and Vehicle When Involved in Accident M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0246 State of MT v Christopher Joseph Evans PV Srv Pet to Revoke
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich Reset PV Hrg
18-25315
Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Terry Boyd
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1517 State of MT v Tyson Daniel Lingelbach Revoke Release Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 2/18/20
18-26647 GB
Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1177 State of MT v Kyle Everett James Raymondo Revoke Release Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-cam Cory T. Harman TR: 1/21/20
19-27893 TS
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Theft 1st Offense M
Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
Ct4: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Liability Protection in Effect M
Ct5: Operating Motor Vehicle with Expired Registration M
Ct6: Fleeing From or Eluding a Peace Officer M
Ct7: Displaying Fictitious or Altered License Plates M
See also: DC 19-1058 | 19-27781 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/16/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0865 State of MT v Tami Marie Sanford Revoke Release Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-jrs Moira Murphy TR: 2/18/20
19-27571 JC
Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-0751 State of MT v Ceivert Luke Laforge Status Hearing
(TODD) Co Atty-slh J. Gregory Tomicich Re: STEER
17-24260 GB
Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Ct2: Driving While License Suspended or Revoked M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1319 State of MT v James Ronald Todd Status of Counsel
(TODD) Co Atty-slh Public Defenders TR: 3/16/20
19-28059 GB
DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE
Partner or Family Member Assault F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1323 State of MT v Amanda Ingold Mtn Quash BW
(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Vincent Salminen Omni Reset
19-28060 JC TR:3/9/20- bw not issued yet
Ct1: Forgery F
Ct2: Deceptive Practices (Common Scheme) F
Ct3: Unsworn Falsification to Authorities M
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DC 14-0676 State of MT v Douglas Eugene Norwick Jr. Mtn Quash BW
(TODD) Co Atty-slh Jim Lippert Reset PV Rev Hrg
14-20341 GB
Ct1: Partner or Family Member Assault F
Mattie Yedinak
See also: DC 19-1224 | 19-27927 | Jury Trial - 02/18/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*** ATTORNEY GENERAL CASE ***
DC 19-0501 State of MT v Santos Mota Sentencing
(TODD) AG- Olsen James Vogel
Ct1: Failure to Register as a Sexual or Violent Offender F
Featured Posts
Recent Posts
Search By Tags
I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!