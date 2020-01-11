Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

January 11, 2020

This report is for Monday, January 13, 2020

DC 19-1328 State of MT     v Darci Ann Hill                   IN-T MWP Change of Plea

(TODD) Co Atty-cam Analicia Pianca Sentencing 

19-28048 TS PSI Waived

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0812 State of MT     v Melvin Dale Brown IN-T Change of Plea

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich Sentencing 

19-27525 GB Srv Amnd Info/ Aff 

Ct1: Theft Possession of Stolen Property F      PSI Waived

Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F     

Ct3: Criminal Endangerment F     

Ct4: Criminal Endangerment F     

Ct5: Criminal Endangerment F     

Ct6: Fail to Identify Self and Vehicle When Involved in Accident M     

Ct7: Fail to Give Notice of Accident by Quickest Means/Apparent Damage Over $1,000 M     

Ct8: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1196 State of MT     v Lloyd Anthonie Hudson Jr. IN-T Change of Plea

(KNISELY) Co Atty-jrs Natasha Hammack TR: Past

19-27900 JC

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

 

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1076 State of MT     v Shane Anthony Whitener IN-T Change of Plea

(TODD) Co Atty-cam Analicia Pianca TR: 1/21/20

19-27799 TS

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct3: Resisting Arrest M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0216 State of MT     v Tasmia Wilson Bear Don't Walk IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-slh J. Gregory Tomicich

16-22189 GB

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

 

 

Karri Eik

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0957 State of MT     v Derek Tyson Bellamy IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Lance G. Lundvall

18-26030

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

 

 

Jayson Baxter

See also: DC 19-1286 | 19-28020 | Jury Trial - 02/18/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

 

 

DC 18-1215 State of MT     v Charles Jeffrey Burdette IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-slh Analicia Pianca

18-26332

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F     

Ct2: Theft F     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

 

Shannon Berg

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 14-0880 State of MT     v Kyle James Dittmer IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-cam Matthew C. Claus

14-20543 TS

Criminal Endangerment F    

 

 

Jason R. Rude

 

DC 15-0709 State of MT     v Kyle James Dittmer IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-cam Matthew C. Claus

15-21487

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

 

 

Jason R. Rude

 

DC 18-1133 State of MT     v Kyle James Dittmer IN-T Bond Reduction

(TODD) Co Atty-cam Matthew C. Claus Revoke Release Hrg 

18-26243 TS TR: 1/21/20

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

 

DC 18-1134 State of MT     v Kyle James Dittmer IN-T Revoke Release Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-cam Matthew C. Claus TR: 1/21/20

18-26049 TS

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0017 State of MT     v Hazen Christian Foos IN-V Arraignment

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Public Defenders

20-28377 DM

Ct1: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct3: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct4: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F     

 

See also: DC 13-0265 | 12-18485 | PV Rev Hrg - 02/03/2020
See also: DC 19-0417 | 19-27120 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1570 State of MT     v Jesse Michael Montagna IN-V Arraignment

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Public Defenders

19-28292 JW

Forgery F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

 

 

DC 19-1497 State of MT     v Taylor Daniel Paradis IN-V Arraignment

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Analicia Pianca

19-28254 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0855 State of MT     v Misty Summer Pereau IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv

17-24366 DM

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

 

 

David P. Kenat Jr.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 03-0652 State of MT     v Jerry Junior Salazar IN-V Bond Reduction

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Gregory E. Paskell PV Rev Hrg: 4/20/20

02-9968

Ct2: Sexual Assault F     

 

 

Krystal Stevenson

See also: DC 19-1459 | 19-28208 | Jury Trial - 03/16/2020
See also: DC 19-1510 | 19-28271 | Jury Trial - 04/13/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0506 State of MT     v Alejandro Ricardo Plascencia Jr. IN-V Bond Reduction

(TODD) Co Atty-jy J. Gregory Tomicich Srv Amnd Info/ Aff 

19-27215 AV TR: 4/13/20

Ct1: Assault with Weapon F     

Ct2: Criminal Mischief M     

Ct3: Theft 1st Offense M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1286 State of MT     v Amanda Sue McCormick Hrg on Motions

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Roberta A. Drew Mtn to Amnd Cond of Probation

18-26426 GB

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

 

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1312 State of MT     v Alice Shawna Old Elk Arraignment

(HARADA) Co Atty-slh Public Defenders Mtn Quash BW

19-28054 GB

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

 

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0098 State of MT     v Victor Solorio Campos Sentencing

(TODD) Co Atty-ez Analicia Pianca PSI

19-26807 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     to be dismissed

Ct3: Criminal Trespass to Property M     

 

 

DC 14-0491 State of MT     v Victor Solorio Campos PV Disposition

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Analicia Pianca

14-20123

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F     

 

 

Tom Fulton

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0413 State of MT     v Colby Michael Steil Sentencing

(TODD) Co Atty-slh J. Gregory Tomicich PSI

19-27121 GB

Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F     

Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0908 State of MT     v Devon Gabriel Green Sentencing

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich PSI

19-27625 GB

Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F    

 

 

 

DC 19-0462 State of MT     v Devon Gabriel Green Sentencing

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich PSI

19-27153 GB

Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     to be dismissed

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     to be dismissed

Ct5: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     to be dismissed

 

 

DC 18-0140 State of MT     v Devon Gabriel Green PV Disposition

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich

16-22830

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

 

 

David P. Kenat Jr.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0165 State of MT     v Jonathan Daniel Ugalde Sentencing

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich PSI

18-25167 GB

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Ct1: Assault on a Minor F     

Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1021 State of MT     v David Alanso Zuniga Sentencing

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Katie Heller PSI

19-27731 GB

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F     

Ct2: Criminal Child Endangerment F     to be dismissed

Ct3: Criminal Mischief F     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 08-0098 State of MT     v Matthew Robert-Jefferson Miller PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-cam Meghan Benson

08-14758

Ct1: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct3: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct4: Criminal Distribution of Imitation Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct5: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F     

 

Brad Pinnick

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 11-0128 State of MT     v Robert Douglas Healy IV PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-cam Jim Lippert

11-17149

Ct2: Assault with Weapon F     

Ct4: Assault with Weapon F     

 

Mary Aggers

 

DC 17-1428 State of MT     v Robert Douglas Healy IV Status Hearing

(TODD) Co Atty-cam Jim Lippert TR:  3/16/20

17-24959 TS

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F     

Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs 1st Offense M     

Ct3: Failure to Stop or Remain at Accident Scene Involving Another Person or Deceased Person M     

Ct4: Fail to Identify Self and Vehicle When Involved in Accident M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0246 State of MT     v Christopher Joseph Evans PV Srv Pet to Revoke

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich Reset PV Hrg

18-25315

Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F    

 

 

Terry Boyd

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1517 State of MT     v Tyson Daniel Lingelbach Revoke Release Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 2/18/20

18-26647 GB

Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1177 State of MT     v Kyle Everett James Raymondo Revoke Release Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-cam Cory T. Harman TR: 1/21/20

19-27893 TS

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F     

Ct2: Theft 1st Offense M     

Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M     

Ct4: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Liability Protection in Effect M     

Ct5: Operating Motor Vehicle with Expired Registration M     

Ct6: Fleeing From or Eluding a Peace Officer M     

Ct7: Displaying Fictitious or Altered License Plates M     

 

See also: DC 19-1058 | 19-27781 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/16/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0865 State of MT     v Tami Marie Sanford Revoke Release Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-jrs Moira Murphy TR: 2/18/20

19-27571 JC

Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0751 State of MT     v Ceivert Luke Laforge Status Hearing

(TODD) Co Atty-slh J. Gregory Tomicich Re: STEER

17-24260 GB

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F     

Ct2: Driving While License Suspended or Revoked M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

DC 19-1319 State of MT     v James Ronald Todd Status of Counsel

(TODD) Co Atty-slh Public Defenders TR: 3/16/20

19-28059 GB

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Partner or Family Member Assault F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1323 State of MT     v        Amanda Ingold Mtn Quash BW

(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Vincent Salminen Omni Reset 

19-28060 JC TR:3/9/20- bw not issued yet

Ct1: Forgery F     

Ct2: Deceptive Practices (Common Scheme) F     

Ct3: Unsworn Falsification to Authorities M     

 

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DC 14-0676            State of MT     v        Douglas Eugene Norwick Jr. Mtn Quash BW

(TODD) Co Atty-slh Jim Lippert Reset PV Rev Hrg

14-20341 GB

Ct1: Partner or Family Member Assault F     

 

 

Mattie Yedinak

See also: DC 19-1224 | 19-27927 | Jury Trial - 02/18/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

*** ATTORNEY GENERAL CASE ***

DC 19-0501            State of MT     v        Santos Mota Sentencing

(TODD)                       AG- Olsen James Vogel  

Ct1: Failure to Register as a Sexual or Violent Offender F     

   

