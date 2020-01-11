Helena Montana Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

This report is for January 10th, 2020

At 0043 hours, an Officer responded to the 400 block of Last Chance Gulch for a report of a male at that location that had previously been trespassed. The 39-year-old Helena area man was located and cited for Trespassing. He was referred to Municipal Court.

At 1326 hours, Officers responded to the 3200 block of Colonial Drive for a report of a possible impaired driver. The vehicle was located a a traffic stop was conducted. The female diver demonstrated signs of impairment and was tested for DUI. At the conclusion of the investigation, the 58-year-old Clancy woman was arrested for DUI and booked into the LCSO jail.

At 1638 hours, an Officer responded to the 1300 block of Butte for a report of a disturbance. The Officer met with the residence and learned the female involved was intoxicated and on Probation. The 49-year-old Helena woman was arrested for a Probation Violation. While on the booking floor, she was found to be in possession of dangerous drugs. She was booked in on both charges.

At 1728 hours, an Officer responded to the 500 block of Last Chance Gulch for a reported disturbance. The involved female was identified and had a valid arrest warrant. The 33-year-old Helena area woman was arrested for the warrant and booked into the LCSO jail.

At 2030 hours, Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Logan for a reported of a disturbance. They made contact with the involved parties. it was discovered a female had a valid arrest warrant. The 41-year-old Helena woman was arrested for the warrant and booked into the LCSO jail.

At 2257 hours, an Officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Benton and Stuart. The male driver demonstrated signs of impairment and was tested for DUI. At the conclusion of the investigation, the 53-year-old Helena man was arrested for DUI (3rd) and booked into the LCSO jail. .

The Helena Police Department responded to 99 calls for service. Of those calls, they responded to 4 vehicle crashes, 5 animal calls, 6 theft calls, 9 Disorderly/Disturbance calls, 10 welfare Checks, 5 Suspicious Circumstance call, and conducted 23 traffic stops.