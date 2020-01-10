Soleimani Is Dead And The World Is Watching

By Marc Kelley

Syndicated by: Montana News

This week we saw President Trump follow through on his word. After absorbing numerous attacks on US allies and their interests in the Middle East and the downing of a unmanned US drone, President Trump, issued a warning to Iran… kill an American, there would be hell to pay. Based on the lessons learned over the past 40 years, Iran developed the mistaken belief, the US would never have the gravitas to actually respond to their aggressions. This miscalculation by Iran, was fueled by the actions or rather the inactions of previous US Presidents from both sides of the aisle. But this is not forty years ago, or even four years ago, and President Trump, simply does not subscribe to the concept, of leading from behind.

Once again, there is no shortage of Monday morning quarterbacks disguised as political pundits, all offering their insightful view, into the actions of our Commander in Chief. While the politicians talked out of both sides of their mouths, proclaiming General, Qasem Soleimani to be a monster, a murderer and a terrorist; then, without drawing a second breath, they proclaim President Trump had committed a war crime, by assassinating a diplomat. However, no one truly believes General Soleimani, was a man of peace, nor do they believe he was in Iraq, on a diplomatic mission, to bring peace to the middle east. On the accusation of an assassination, we should once again look to history for guidance and precedent.

The question at hand is: was the killing of General Soleimani an assassination of a political leader or the targeting of a legitimate military leader? If one believes the latter to be true, the next logical question would be: is there precedent for such an action? The answer to this question can be found by researching the events of April, 1943. The US was at war with Japan and much like Iran's General Solimani, the mission of killing as many Americans as possible, fell to Japan's, Imperial Navy Admiral, Isoroku Yamamoto. It was Yamamoto who was the mastermind behind the attack on Pearl Harbor resulting in the deaths of 2,403 American personnel. Yamamoto, like Soleimani was a military man of war, and not a political diplomat.

By April 1943, the war effort was not going well for Japan and morale among the Japanese troops, was at a low point. On April 7, 1943, in an effort to rally his troops, Admiral Yamamoto began a tour of his bases in the Solomon Islands and New Guinea. As fate would have it, US Naval Intelligence, operating under the code name "Magic", intercepted increased "chatter" from Japanese communications. These coded messages were sent to US Navy cryptographers, among whom, was a young Lt. Commander by the name of John Paul Stevens. The cryptographers deciphered the messages and learned of Yamamoto's travel itinerary; as well as, the number and types of aircraft, which would be accompanying his movements. This information was passed up the chain of command and ultimately landed on the desk of then President, Franklin D. Roosevelt.

While many historians and biographers stand on the assertion, it was Roosevelt himself who told the US Secretary of the Navy, "get Yamamoto", no official record of this order is known to exist. Ultimately, it would be Fleet Admiral, Chester W. Nimitz who would green light "Operation Vengeance", and command the mission to kill, Admiral Yamamoto. On April 18, 1943, Yamamoto's transport bomber was shot down by US Air Force fighter aircraft, as it flew over Bougainville Island, in Papua New Guinea. The next day Yamamoto's plane was found by a Japanese recovery team and the top commander of the Japan's military was confirmed as, "killed in action." "Operation Vengeance" resulted in two distant reactions, raising the morale of our troops and shaking the Japanese Military to its core.

The similarities of the events which lead to the death of both Yamamoto and Soleimani, are impossible to ignore. Both of these men were willing combatants and wanted nothing more than to kill Americans. US Military Intelligence, gathered information and passed it up the chain of command. A Commander in Chief, put the interests of American lives first and made the tough decision to act.

Did President Trump need Congressional approval to strike against Soleimani… the simple answer is no! As President and Commander in Chief of our military, the Presidents first job is to protect Americans. If you had a son or a daughter stationed in one of our embassies abroad and that complex came under attack, who would you rather call, Obama and Hillary Clinton who declined to send help or Trump and Pompeo, who responded within 12 minutes, sent in the Marines and stopped the attack. For those who have lost friends and loved ones, taking lethal action against General Soleimoni, was long over due. Killing the leader of the largest state sponsor of terrorism should be seen as a victory for the USA and the delivery of justice too long in coming.

The world no longer considers the USA to be a benign entity, content to watch and listen, as the terrorists chant "death to America", then follow thru with their threats and kill our people. Two former US Presidents, one from each party, had the intelligence, means and opportunity to take Soleimoni out, yet they sat on their hands and did nothing to stop this terrorist from killing Americans. The time of feigned outrage and failed policies of appeasement have ended under President Trump. The "Lefties" who call Soleimoni anything other than a terrorist, and condemn President Trump for taking decisive action, once again proves the point, whenever they speak about our country, hypocrisy drips from their mouths like venom. Whether you like him or if you hate him, the message is clear, President Trump puts America first and the world is watching.