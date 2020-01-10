Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

At 1000 hours, an Officer responded to the 500 block of Logan for a report of a male at that location that had previously been trespassed. The 51-year-old Helena area man was located and cited for Trespassing. He was referred to Municipal Court.

At 1046 hours, Officers responded to the 500 block of Euclid for a report of a male at that location with two valid warrants for his arrest. The 44-year-old Helena man was located and arrested for the warrants. He was booked into the LCSO jail.

At 1404 hours, an Officer responded to the 2700 block of Prospect for a report of a female shoplifter being detained. The officer arrived and identified the female. At the conclusion of the investigation, the 29-year-old Helena woman was cited for theft and referred to Municipal Court.

At 1522 hours, a School Resource Officer responded to the Helena High School for a report of a juvenile female in possession of dangerous drugs. The juvenile was identified and cited for Possession of Dangerous Drugs. She was referred to Juvenile probation.

At 1546 hours, Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Henderson to assist State Probation Officers. It was discovered a 25-year-old Helena man was in possession of dangerous drugs. He was arrested for a Probation Violation and Possession of Dangerous Drugs. He was booked into the LCSO jail.

At 1704 hours, Officers responded to the 600 block of Breckenridge for an unrelated issue. While there, they identified a male that had a valid arrest warrant. The 34-year-old Helena man was arrested for the warrant and booked into the LCSO jail.

At 2037 hours, an Officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Montana and Prospect. The female driver was identified. It was discovered the 21-year-old Helena woman had a suspended driver’s license, no insurance, and several arrest warrants. The woman was arrested and booked into the LCSO jail.

The Helena Police Department responded to 79 calls for service. Of those calls, they responded to 6 vehicle crashes, 2 animal calls, 4 Trespassing calls, 4 Disorderly/Disturbance calls, 6 welfare Checks, 1 Suspicious Circumstance call, and conducted 19 traffic stops.