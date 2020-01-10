Cody Wyoming Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

ARRESTS:

01/09/20 Rashelle Resendez, Cody, 25, Arrested for Warrant, (Incident #2001090051)

01/09/20 Matthew Thompson, Powell, 27, Arrested for DUI – 1st Off W/In 10 Yrs and Fail to Signal, (Incident #2001090096)Total 911 Calls – 0 *==========================================================================00:46 Domestic 2001090003 Occurred on Pioneer Ave. RP says there are 2 individuals in her home drunk and physically hurting her mother and children. Highly intox unknown weapons. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival. *==========================================================================02:28 Drug Related 2001090007 Occurred on E Ave. RP says there are 2 individuals doing meth in the above residence with a 3 week old baby inside. RP said the baby is turning black. . Disposition: Unfounded. *==========================================================================07:33 Patrol-Extra 2001090019 Officer initiated activity at Eastside Elementary School, 17TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================07:43 Traffic Stop 2001090020 Officer initiated activity at Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS-Temp tag, unk state-Driver cited speed 38/20. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================08:04 Traffic Stop 2001090022 Officer initiated activity at Bleistein AVE/16TH St, Cody. TS-Driver warned for speed in school zone. . Disposition: Warning Issued.

10:12 Traffic Stop 2001090030 Officer initiated activity at Yellowstone Ave/Conifer Ln, Cody. TS - Driver warned for expired registration. . Disposition: Warning Issued.

12:51 Animal-Stray 2001090049 Occurred at Sheridan AVE/16TH St. Blk lab, headed W on Sheridan on the right hand side-delay 4 min. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

13:45 Warrant Service Attempt 2001090051 Officer initiated activity at 15TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

14:10 Civil Standby 2001090053 Occurred at Midway Auto Sales on Big Horn Ave. . RP needs to speak w/an officer in reference to a truck. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================14:30 Patrol-Extra 2001090057 Officer initiated activity at Yellowstone Regional Airport, Roger Sedam Dr, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================14:54 Patrol-Extra 2001090062 Officer initiated activity at Eastside Elementary School, 17TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================14:58 Patrol-Extra 2001090063 Officer initiated activity at Livingston Elementary School, 12TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================15:06 Traffic Stop 2001090064 Officer initiated activity at Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS - Warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================15:19 Traffic Stop 2001090065 Officer initiated activity at Depot Drive Apts, Depot Dr, Cody. TS - Cited for speed 36/20. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================15:21 Patrol-Extra 2001090066 Officer initiated activity at Sunset Elementary School, Sheridan Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================15:45 Animal-Lost 2001090068 Occurred on Meadow Lane Ave. RP is missing an orange large tabby cat. . Disposition: Informational.*==========================================================================15:45 Animal-Stray 2001090069 Occurred on Sandbak Ave. RP states that she has 2 little dog. . Disposition: To Animal Shelter. *==========================================================================15:46 Patrol-Extra 2001090071 Officer initiated activity at Sunset Elementary School, Sheridan Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================16:30 Parking Problem 2001090077 Officer initiated activity at Stampede Ave, Cody. . .*==========================================================================16:40 Motor Vehicle Crash 2001090080 Occurred on Beartooth Dr. Car vs deer. . Disposition: See Case.

*==========================================================================16:54 Animal Call - Other 2001090082 Officer initiated activity at Beck Lake Park, 14TH St, Cody. Warned for AAL. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================18:16 Threats 2001090086 Occurred on Pioneer Ave. RP states her sister was threatened. . Disposition: Unable to Assist. *==========================================================================20:05 Welfare Check 2001090089 Occurred at A Fresh Start Small Engine Repair Shop on Date St. . RP would like to check the welfare of the below listed person. . Disposition: Unable to Locate. *==========================================================================21:27 Traffic Stop 2001090093 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS - Warned for failure to signal lane change. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================21:46 Traffic Stop 2001090094 Officer initiated activity at GOOD2GO - Yellowstone Ave, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. TS - Driver cited for no proof of liability insurance/ warned for expired registration. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================22:02 Traffic Stop 2001090095 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS- Driver warned for speed/FTM lane. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================22:09 Traffic Stop 2001090096 Officer initiated activity at Rumsey Ave, Cody. TS- Driver. . Disposition: See Case.*==========================================================================22:35 Parking Problem 2001090097 Officer initiated activity at Blair Enterprises, Sheridan Ave, Cody. Ro of vehicle warned for illegally parking. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================23:03 Traffic Stop 2001090101 Officer initiated activity at 8TH St/Beck Ave, Cody. TS- Driver warned for Failure to Maintain lane. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================23:28 Traffic Stop 2001090102 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS- Driver warned for D/S headlight. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================23:55 Patrol-Extra 2001090103 Officer initiated activity at Beck Lake Park, 14TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================23:58 Patrol-Extra 2001090104 Officer initiated activity at Post Office, Stampede Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.