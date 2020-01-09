Winter Weather Advisory: Snow And Colder Temperatures For Montana And Wyoming

Syndicated by: Montana News

According to a winter weather advisory that was issued by the weather station in billings, snow is coming back to Billings and the North Central Wyoming including Central and South Central Montana.

A cold weather pattern will be sweeping over the the above listed areas with snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and mountain areas could have higher snow accumulations

The weather forecast is from noon today through Friday. Snowfall will be heaviest at about the time the sunsets. This weather will impact travel and make roads slick with limited visibility.