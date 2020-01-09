Park City Montana Death Behind Park City Post Office Ruled A Suicide

January 10, 2020

Montana News

 

According to the Stillwater County Sheriff Office, Sheriff Charles "Chip" Kem stated that the deceased male body discovered behind the Park City Post Office on January 8, 2020, has been ruled as a suicide.

According to the corroborating evidence obtained at the scene, the autopsy report indicated that the death was suicide and not homicide, as was earlier reported.

The Stillwater County Sheriff's office thanks to the DCI who responded and assisted with the investigation.   

The quick response to the scene, combined with the evidence, the findings were quick to point to suicide.

The male victim was a 52-year-old resident of Park City Montana.

 

 

