Cody Wyo Police Department News

January 08, 2020ARRESTS:01/08/20 John Steffenauer, Bethel Park, PA, 37, Arrested for DUI – 2nd Off W/In 10 Yrs, DUSTotal 911 Calls – 2

04:39 Traffic Stop 2001080011 Officer initiated activity at Burger King, Mountain View Dr, Cody. TS- Driver warned for obstructed rear plate. . Disposition: Warning Issued.

=07:43 Patrol-Extra 2001080020 Officer initiated activity at Cody Middle School, Cougar Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================07:57 Patrol-Extra 2001080022 Officer initiated activity at Livingston Elementary School, 12TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================08:45 Animal-Stray 2001080031 Occurred at 15TH St/Beck Ave. Cat brought in from the area. . Disposition: Informational.*==========================================================================09:04 Traffic Stop 2001080033 Officer initiated activity at Maverik North, Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for broken windshield and failure to maintain single lane. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================09:15 Traffic Stop 2001080036 Officer initiated activity at Wal-Mart, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for driving on wrong side of the roadway. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*========================================================================

09:22 Patrol-Extra 2001080037 Officer initiated activity at Wal-Mart, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================10:23 Citizen Contact 2001080042 Officer initiated activity at Courthouse, Sheridan Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================10:35 Traffic Stop 2001080043 Officer initiated activity at Cody Dug Up Gun Museum, 12TH St, Cody. TS-Driver warned for failure to yield to pedestrian in a crosswalk. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================10:57 Stolen License Plates 2001080045 Occurred at Post Office on Stampede Ave. . Lic plate stolen off of veh. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================11:00 Traffic Stop 2001080046 Officer initiated activity at Yellowstone Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================11:27 Traffic Stop 2001080048 Officer initiated activity at 10TH St/Bleistein Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for registration and cited for no proof of liability insurance. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================12:14 Traffic Stop 2001080059 Officer initiated activity at 19TH St/Cougar Ave, Cody. TS-Driver cited expired reg. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================13:24 Traffic Stop 2001080068 Officer initiated activity at 8TH St/Cody Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for red light violation. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================13:30 Parking Problem 2001080069 Occurred on 12TH St. Blue mustang w/ WY plates, balance unknown. Parked in front of RP's residence since Saturday after Thanksgiving. . Disposition: Unfounded. *==========================================================================14:56 Patrol-Extra 2001080075 Officer initiated activity at Eastside Elementary School, 17TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================14:57 Traffic Stop 2001080076 Officer initiated activity at 16TH St/Wyoming Ave, Cody. TS - Cited for speed school zone. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================14:57 Patrol-Extra 2001080077 Officer initiated activity at Sunset Elementary School, Sheridan Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================15:05 Patrol-Extra 2001080078 Officer initiated activity at Livingston Elementary School, 12TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================15:10 Traffic Stop 2001080080 Officer initiated activity at Big Horn AVE/16TH St, Cody. TS - Warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.

*==========================================================================15:42 Welfare Check 2001080085 Occurred at Mountain View Manor on 11TH St. . RP requesting welfare check on highly intox 69yof. . . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================15:46 Assault 2001080086 Officer initiated activity at Cody High School, 10TH St, Cody. . Disposition: See Case.*==========================================================================16:22 Miscellaneous Assistance 2001080092 Occurred at Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Dr. . . Disposition: Unable to Assist. *==========================================================================21:02 Traffic Stop 2001080104 Officer initiated activity at Central AVE/17TH St, Cody. TS - Warned for illegal left turn/obstructed view. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================22:38 Traffic Stop 2001080107 Officer initiated activity at Yellowstone AVE/8TH St, Cody. TS- Driver cited for no insurance/Speed 49/35. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================23:08 Patrol-Extra 2001080109 Officer initiated activity at Wal-Mart, Yellowstone Ave, Cody.