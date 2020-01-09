Cheyenne Police Asking For Public's Help In Making Identification Of This Alleged Thief

Syndicated by: Montana News

On January 6, 2020, A report was made relating to a shoplifting of liquor at Scooters Package Store located at 507 E. Lincolnway in Cheyenne.

The unknown suspect has shoplifted liquor from Scooter's Package Store several times in the past.

Assistance is needed in identifying the suspect.

If you have information about this or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 638-TIPS or go to www.silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.

The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in making an identification of the individual pictured.

If you know who this person is, please call the Cheyenne Police Department.