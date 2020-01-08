Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Law And Motion Cases

Syndicated by: Montana News
JUDGE SOUZA
Thursday, January 09, 2020
DC 18-1208 State of MT v Scott Tyler Winchell IN-T Change of Plea
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern Srv Amnd Info/Aff
18-26350 HC Status Hearing
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F TR: past
Ct2: Theft F
DC 18-1209 State of MT v Scott Tyler Winchell IN-T Change of Plea
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern Status Hearing
18-26348 HC TR: past
Bail-jumping F
DC 14-0151 State of MT v Scott Tyler Winchell IN-T Status Hearing
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern Reset Dispo
13-19064
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Shaun Pisk
See also: DC 17-1425 | 17-24947 | Status Hearing - 12/12/2019
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1098 State of MT v Raymond Duncan Dupree Jr IN-T Change of Plea
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern TR: 1/13/20
19-27803 HC
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0998 State of MT v Ben Howard Hopwood Jr IN-T Change of Plea
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Cory T. Harman Sentencing
19-27715 DM TR: 1/13/20
Ct1: DUI F
Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: DUI Per Se F
Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
Ct4: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Liability Protection in Effect M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1276 State of MT v Michael Dean Hummel IN-T Change of Plea
(SOUZA) Co Atty-heb Blaine Bailey McGivern TR: 2/10/20
19-27978 HC
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
---------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1131 State of MT v Edward Dean Damschen IN-T Sentencing
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg James M. Siegman PSI
19-27842 AP
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F to be dismissed
Ct3: Resisting Arrest M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1486 State of MT v Mark Alexander Stief IN-T Change of Plea
(MOSES) Co Atty-ez J. Gregory Tomicich TR: past
18-26592 AV
Ct1: Theft F
Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M
Ct4: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M
Ct5: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
DC 19-0129 State of MT v Mark Alexander Stief IN-T Change of Plea
(MOSES) Co Atty-ez J. Gregory Tomicich TR: Past
19-26838 AV
Theft F
See also: DC 17-0955 | 17-24334 | PV Rev Hrg - 01/14/2020
See also: DC 17-1260 | 17-24786 | PV Rev Hrg - 01/14/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0847 State of MT v Jonathen Wade Dennis IN-T Sentencing
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Brandon C. Hartford PSI
19-27580 AP
Failure to Register as a Violent Offender F
DC 19-0668 State of MT v Jonathen Wade Dennis IN-T Sentencing
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Brandon C. Hartford PSI
19-27355 AP
Ct1: Theft F
Ct2: DUI Per Se 1st Offense M
Ct3: Fleeing From or Eluding a Peace Officer M
Ct4: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M to be dismissed
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0219 State of MT v Chaz Travis Benboe IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Blaine Bailey McGivern
19-26939
Assault with Weapon F
Breanne Lewis
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 12-0120 State of MT v Ray Carpenter Jr. IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Katie Heller
12-17937
Ct1: Tampering with Witnesses and Informants F
Kelvin Harrell
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0418 State of MT v Tarah Lee Couture IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Blaine Bailey McGivern
19-27119
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Shaun Pisk
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0389 State of MT v James Newton Eddleman IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Joel M. Thompson
19-27097
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Terry Boyd
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-1448 State of MT v William Chenry Melcher IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern
17-24969
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Micky Eckart
See also: DC 19-1305 | 19-28008 | Jury Trial - 03/09/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0208 State of MT v Patrick Shane Stonebraker IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Blaine Bailey McGivern
18-25225
Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs by Accountability F
Shellie Stichman
See also: DC 17-0116 | 17-23443 | Dismissed w/o Prejudice per Deferred Prosecution Agreement - 07/27/2017
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 11-0495 State of MT v Gregory Lynn Wallace IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv A.K.A. Gregory Pretty Paint-Wallace
11-17523 HC Blaine Bailey McGivern
Ct1: DUI F
Nathan Vanderby
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1354 State of MT v Dereck Charles Lamere IN-T Revoke Release Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Heather Weir TR: 3/9/20
19-28041 HC
DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE
Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F
Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault F
Ct3: Partner or Family Member Assault F
DC 19-1353 State of MT v Dereck Charles Lamere IN-T Revoke Release Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Heather Weir TR: 3/9/20
19-28040 HC
Partner or Family Member Assault F
DC 19-1261 State of MT v Dereck Charles Lamere IN-T Revoke Release Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Heather Weir TR: 2/10/20
19-27985 HC
DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE
Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F
Ct2: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F
Ct3: Partner or Family Member Assault F
Ct4: Partner or Family Member Assault F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0720 State of MT v William Maurice Newkirk IN-T Srv Amnd Info/Aff
(SOUZA) Co Atty-vc James M. Siegman TR: 2/13/19
19-27419 DM
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
See also: DC 17-0033 | 16-23381 | PV Rev Hrg - 03/05/2020
See also: DC 19-0681 | 19-27391 | Jury Trial Reset - 02/10/2020
See also: DC 19-0694 | 19-27408 | Jury Trial Reset - 02/24/2020
See also: DC 19-1468 | 19-28225 | Jury Trial - 04/06/2020
See also: DC 19-1012 | 19-27716 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-1428 State of MT v Robert Douglas Healy IV IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet
(TODD) Co Atty-cam Jim Lippert TR: 3/16/20
17-24959 TS
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: DUI 1st Offense M
Ct3: Failure to Stop or Remain at Accident Scene Involving Another Person or Deceased Person M
Ct4: Fail to Identify Self and Vehicle When Involved in Accident M
See also: DC 11-0128 | 11-17149 | PV Rev Hrg - 01/13/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 09-0305 State of MT v Cheyenne Blue Big Hawk IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders
09-15807 AP
Ct1: Burglary F
Ct2: Attempted burglary F
Shannon Berg
See also: | 20-28378 | Arraignment - 01/15/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 15-1141 State of MT v Wayne Jennings Cooper IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(HARRIS) Co Atty-jrs A.K.A. Wayne Jennings Cochran PV Rev Hrg: 1/24/20
15-21554 Heather Weir
Partner or Family Member Assault F
Shane Skillen
DC 16-0098 State of MT v Wayne Jennings Cooper IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(HARRIS) Co Atty-jrs A.K.A. Wayne Jennings Cochran PV Rev Hrg: 1/24/20
16-22095 Heather Weir
Bail-jumping F
DC 19-1277 State of MT v Wayne Jennings Cooper IN-V Apr BW
(HARRIS) Co Atty-jrs A.K.A. Wayne Jennings Cochran Reset Omni. TR: 1/27/20
19-27965 JC Heather Weir
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
See also: DC 19-0791 | 19-27490 | Jury Trial Reset - 01/27/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1595 State of MT v Josiah Gerhard Kleinhans IN-V Arraignment
(SOUZA) Co Atty-heb Public Defenders
19-28318 HC
DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE
Ct1: Assault with Weapon F
Ct2: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0639 State of MT v Donald James Vitale IN-V Apr BW
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Blaine Bailey McGivern Reset TR
19-27339 AP
Ct1: Forgery (Common Scheme) F
Ct2: Theft 1st Offense M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1272 State of MT v Vanessa Antoinette Stewart IN-V Bond Reduction
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm James M. Siegman TR: 2/10/20
19-27993 AP
Ct1: Criminal Child Endangerment F
Ct2: Criminal Child Endangerment F
Ct3: Criminal Child Endangerment F
Ct4: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
Ct5: Operating without Liability Insurance in Effect M
Ct6: Fail/Have Child Under 6 Years Old and Less Than 60 lbs Properly Restrained M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0779 State of MT v Lucas Wade Beardontwalk PV Rev Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Maren Hatfield
18-25854
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Mary Aggers
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1351 State of MT v Martin Lee Stiltner Omni Reset
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Blaine Bailey McGivern TR: 3/9/20
19-28067 AP
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Theft F
DC 20-0011 State of MT v Martin Lee Stiltner Arraignment
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders
19-28168 AP
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
DC 20-0010 State of MT v Martin Lee Stiltner Arraignment
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders
19-28169 AP
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1598 State of MT v Dejon Anthony Duncan Arraignment
(SOUZA) Co Atty-vc Public Defenders
19-28341 DM
Aggravated Assault by Accountability F
See also: DC 19-0425 | 18-26271 | Jury Trial Reset - 02/10/2020
See also: DC 19-1001 | 19-27718 | Jury Trial - 02/10/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1557 State of MT v Sara Beth Graff Arraignment
(FEHR) Co Atty-heb Public Defenders NTA by YCDF
19-28299 HC
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1553 State of MT v Austin Tyler Johnson Arraignment
(SOUZA) Co Atty-lw Public Defenders
19-28298 AV
Ct1: Sexual Intercourse without Consent F
Ct2: Sexual Abuse of Children F
Ct3: Sexual Assault F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1484 State of MT v Walter Erwine Mellin Arraignment
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Public Defenders
19-28232 AP
Forgery F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0382 State of MT v Jason Bryan Clemmer Sentencing
(SOUZA) Co Atty-zp Lyndon Scheveck PSI
19-27087 JC
Criminal Endangerment F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0322 State of MT v Joshua James Foss Sentencing
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg James M. Siegman PSI
18-25391 AP
Burglary F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-1311 State of MT v Jordan Robert Snow Sentencing
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg James M. Siegman PSI
17-24805 AP
Assault on a Minor F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0991 State of MT v Mary Ellen Midgley PV Rev Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Penelope S. Strong PV Srv Pet to Revoke
18-26067
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Allan Kitterman
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 08-0459 State of MT v Jamel Akeem Scott PV Rev Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Robert W. Snively
08-15124
Ct1: Deceptive Practices (Common Scheme) F
Ct2: Deceptive Practices (Common Scheme) F
Mattie Yedinak
See also: DC 19-0601 | 19-27312 | Jury Trial - 03/09/2020
DC 19-0204 State of MT v Jamel Akeem Scott Revoke Release Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Robert W. Snively TR: 1/13/20
19-26883 AP
DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE
Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F
Ct2: Criminal Destruction of or Tampering with Communication Device M
Ct3: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M
Ct4: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 14-0903 State of MT v Kasey Michelle Thorne PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set
(HARRIS) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders Bond
14-20584
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
David P. Kenat Jr.
DC 18-1171 State of MT v Kasey Michelle Thorne PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set
(HARRIS) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders Bond
18-26297
Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence F
David P. Kenat Jr.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0859 State of MT v Larissa Lynn Yates Revoke Release Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-heb Blaine Bailey McGivern TR: 2/10/20
19-27528 HC
Criminal Endangerment F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1369 State of MT v Manuel Delao Srv Rev Rel Petition
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Paul Chaon TR: 3/9/19
19-28089 AP
Ct1: DUI F
Ct2: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
Ct3: Operating without Liability Insurance in Effect M
