Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Law And Motion Cases

January 9, 2020

|

Montana News

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

JUDGE SOUZA

Thursday, January 09, 2020

 

DC 18-1208                  State of MT     v         Scott Tyler Winchell                    IN-T        Change of Plea

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-pdv                  Blaine Bailey McGivern                                  Srv Amnd Info/Aff

18-26350                        HC                                                                                             Status Hearing

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F                                                                                   TR: past

Ct2: Theft F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

 

DC 18-1209                  State of MT     v         Scott Tyler Winchell                    IN-T        Change of Plea

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-pdv                  Blaine Bailey McGivern                                  Status Hearing

18-26348                        HC                                                                                             TR: past

Bail-jumping F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

 

DC 14-0151                  State of MT     v         Scott Tyler Winchell                    IN-T        Status Hearing

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-pdv                  Blaine Bailey McGivern                                  Reset Dispo

13-19064                       

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

Shaun Pisk

See also: DC 17-1425 | 17-24947 | Status Hearing - 12/12/2019

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1098                  State of MT     v         Raymond Duncan Dupree Jr                    IN-T    Change of Plea

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-pdv                  Blaine Bailey McGivern                                  TR: 1/13/20

19-27803                        HC

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0998                  State of MT     v         Ben Howard Hopwood Jr        IN-T        Change of Plea

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-am                    Cory T. Harman                                                   Sentencing

19-27715                        DM                                                                                            TR:  1/13/20

Ct1: DUI F    

Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: DUI Per Se  F    

Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M    

Ct4: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Liability Protection in Effect M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1276                  State of MT     v         Michael Dean Hummel               IN-T        Change of Plea

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-heb                  Blaine Bailey McGivern                                  TR: 2/10/20

19-27978                        HC

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F   

                                                                                                                                                            

 

 ---------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1131                  State of MT     v         Edward Dean Damschen          IN-T        Sentencing

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-mrg                  James M. Siegman                                              PSI

19-27842                        AP

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F    

Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F     to be dismissed

Ct3: Resisting Arrest M    

 

 

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1486                  State of MT     v         Mark Alexander Stief                 IN-T        Change of Plea

(MOSES)                       Co Atty-ez                     J. Gregory Tomicich                                           TR: past

18-26592                        AV

Ct1: Theft F    

Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F    

Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M    

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M    

Ct5: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

 

DC 19-0129                  State of MT     v         Mark Alexander Stief                 IN-T        Change of Plea

(MOSES)                       Co Atty-ez                     J. Gregory Tomicich                                           TR: Past

19-26838                        AV

Theft F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

See also: DC 17-0955 | 17-24334 | PV Rev Hrg - 01/14/2020
See also: DC 17-1260 | 17-24786 | PV Rev Hrg - 01/14/2020

 

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0847                  State of MT     v         Jonathen Wade Dennis              IN-T        Sentencing

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-jm                     Brandon C. Hartford                                         PSI

19-27580                        AP

Failure to Register as a Violent Offender F   

 

DC 19-0668                  State of MT     v         Jonathen Wade Dennis           IN-T                        Sentencing

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-jm                     Brandon C. Hartford                                         PSI

19-27355                        AP

Ct1: Theft F    

Ct2: DUI Per Se 1st Offense M    

Ct3: Fleeing From or Eluding a Peace Officer M    

Ct4: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M     to be dismissed

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0219                  State of MT     v         Chaz Travis Benboe                    IN-T        PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-mrg                  Blaine Bailey McGivern                                 

19-26939                       

Assault with Weapon F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

Breanne Lewis

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 12-0120                  State of MT     v         Ray Carpenter Jr.                         IN-T        PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-mrg                  Katie Heller                                                           

12-17937                       

Ct1: Tampering with Witnesses and Informants F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

Kelvin Harrell

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0418                  State of MT     v         Tarah Lee Couture                      IN-T        PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-jm                     Blaine Bailey McGivern                                 

19-27119                       

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

Shaun Pisk

 

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0389                  State of MT     v         James Newton Eddleman         IN-T        PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-pdv                  Joel M. Thompson                                              

19-27097                       

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

Terry Boyd

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-1448                  State of MT     v         William Chenry Melcher          IN-T        PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-pdv                  Blaine Bailey McGivern                                 

17-24969                       

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

Micky Eckart

See also: DC 19-1305 | 19-28008 | Jury Trial - 03/09/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0208                  State of MT     v         Patrick Shane Stonebraker     IN-T        PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-jm                     Blaine Bailey McGivern                                 

18-25225                       

Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs by Accountability F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

Shellie Stichman

See also: DC 17-0116 | 17-23443 | Dismissed w/o Prejudice per Deferred Prosecution Agreement - 07/27/2017

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 11-0495                  State of MT     v         Gregory Lynn Wallace              IN-T        PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-pdv                  A.K.A. Gregory Pretty Paint-Wallace                               

11-17523                        HC                             Blaine Bailey McGivern

Ct1: DUI F    


                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      

Nathan Vanderby

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1354                  State of MT     v         Dereck Charles Lamere            IN-T        Revoke Release Hrg

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-pdv                  Heather Weir                                                         TR: 3/9/20

19-28041                        HC

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F    

Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault F    

Ct3: Partner or Family Member Assault F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

 

DC 19-1353                  State of MT     v         Dereck Charles Lamere            IN-T        Revoke Release Hrg

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-pdv                  Heather Weir                                                         TR: 3/9/20

19-28040                        HC

Partner or Family Member Assault F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

 

DC 19-1261                  State of MT     v         Dereck Charles Lamere            IN-T        Revoke Release Hrg

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-pdv                  Heather Weir                                                         TR: 2/10/20

19-27985                        HC

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F    

Ct2: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F    

Ct3: Partner or Family Member Assault F    

Ct4: Partner or Family Member Assault F    

 

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0720                  State of MT     v         William Maurice Newkirk       IN-T        Srv Amnd Info/Aff

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-vc                     James M. Siegman                                              TR: 2/13/19

19-27419                        DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

See also: DC 17-0033 | 16-23381 | PV Rev Hrg - 03/05/2020
See also: DC 19-0681 | 19-27391 | Jury Trial Reset - 02/10/2020
See also: DC 19-0694 | 19-27408 | Jury Trial Reset - 02/24/2020
See also: DC 19-1468 | 19-28225 | Jury Trial - 04/06/2020
See also: DC 19-1012 | 19-27716 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-1428                  State of MT     v         Robert Douglas Healy IV         IN-V        Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet

(TODD)                          Co Atty-cam                 Jim Lippert                                                              TR:  3/16/20

17-24959                        TS

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F    

Ct2: DUI 1st Offense M    

Ct3: Failure to Stop or Remain at Accident Scene Involving Another Person or Deceased Person M    

Ct4: Fail to Identify Self and Vehicle When Involved in Accident M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

See also: DC 11-0128 | 11-17149 | PV Rev Hrg - 01/13/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 09-0305                  State of MT     v         Cheyenne Blue Big Hawk        IN-V        Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-jm                     Public Defenders                                                

09-15807                        AP

Ct1: Burglary F    

Ct2: Attempted burglary F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

Shannon Berg

See also:  | 20-28378 | Arraignment - 01/15/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 15-1141                  State of MT     v         Wayne Jennings Cooper           IN-V        Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(HARRIS)                     Co Atty-jrs                     A.K.A. Wayne Jennings Cochran                        PV Rev Hrg:  1/24/20

15-21554                                                                      Heather Weir

Partner or Family Member Assault F   


                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

Shane Skillen

 

DC 16-0098                  State of MT     v         Wayne Jennings Cooper           IN-V        Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(HARRIS)                     Co Atty-jrs                     A.K.A. Wayne Jennings Cochran                        PV Rev Hrg:  1/24/20

16-22095                                                                      Heather Weir

Bail-jumping F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                

 

DC 19-1277                  State of MT     v         Wayne Jennings Cooper           IN-V        Apr BW

(HARRIS)                     Co Atty-jrs                     A.K.A. Wayne Jennings Cochran                        Reset Omni.  TR:  1/27/20

19-27965                        JC                              Heather Weir

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

See also: DC 19-0791 | 19-27490 | Jury Trial Reset - 01/27/2020

 

 

 

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1595                  State of MT     v         Josiah Gerhard Kleinhans       IN-V        Arraignment

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-heb                  Public Defenders                                                

19-28318                        HC

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Ct1: Assault with Weapon F    

Ct2: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0639                  State of MT     v         Donald James Vitale                    IN-V        Apr BW

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-jm                     Blaine Bailey McGivern                                  Reset TR

19-27339                        AP

Ct1: Forgery (Common Scheme) F    

Ct2: Theft 1st Offense M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1272                  State of MT     v         Vanessa Antoinette Stewart    IN-V        Bond Reduction

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-jm                     James M. Siegman                                              TR:  2/10/20

19-27993                        AP

Ct1: Criminal Child Endangerment F     

Ct2: Criminal Child Endangerment F    

Ct3: Criminal Child Endangerment F    

Ct4: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M    

Ct5: Operating without Liability Insurance in Effect M    

Ct6: Fail/Have Child Under 6 Years Old and Less Than 60 lbs Properly Restrained M    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0779                  State of MT     v         Lucas Wade Beardontwalk                        PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-pdv                  Maren Hatfield                                                    

18-25854                       

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F    

                                                                                                     

Mary Aggers

                                                                                  

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1351                  State of MT     v         Martin Lee Stiltner                                          Omni Reset

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-jm                     Blaine Bailey McGivern                                  TR: 3/9/20

19-28067                        AP

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F    

Ct2: Theft F    

 

DC 20-0011                  State of MT     v         Martin Lee Stiltner                                          Arraignment

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-jm                     Public Defenders                                                

19-28168                        AP

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F    

Ct2: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

 

DC 20-0010                  State of MT     v         Martin Lee Stiltner                                          Arraignment

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-jm                     Public Defenders                                                

19-28169                        AP

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F    

Ct2: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M

 

                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1598                  State of MT     v         Dejon Anthony Duncan                                Arraignment

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-vc                     Public Defenders                                                

19-28341                        DM

Aggravated Assault by Accountability F   


                                                                                                        

See also: DC 19-0425 | 18-26271 | Jury Trial Reset - 02/10/2020
See also: DC 19-1001 | 19-27718 | Jury Trial - 02/10/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1557                  State of MT     v         Sara Beth Graff                                                 Arraignment

(FEHR)                           Co Atty-heb                  Public Defenders                                                 NTA by YCDF

19-28299                        HC

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1553                  State of MT     v         Austin Tyler Johnson                                     Arraignment

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-lw                     Public Defenders                                                

19-28298                        AV

Ct1: Sexual Intercourse without Consent F    

Ct2: Sexual Abuse of Children F    

Ct3: Sexual Assault F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1484                  State of MT     v         Walter Erwine Mellin                                     Arraignment

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-mrg                  Public Defenders                                                

19-28232                        AP

Forgery F   


                                                                                                      

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0382                  State of MT     v         Jason Bryan Clemmer                                   Sentencing

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-zp                     Lyndon Scheveck                                               PSI

19-27087                        JC

Criminal Endangerment F   

                                                                                                                                                            

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0322                  State of MT     v         Joshua James Foss                                           Sentencing

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-mrg                  James M. Siegman                                              PSI

18-25391                        AP

Burglary F   

 

                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-1311                  State of MT     v         Jordan Robert Snow                                      Sentencing

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-mrg                  James M. Siegman                                              PSI

17-24805                        AP

Assault on a Minor F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0991                  State of MT     v         Mary Ellen Midgley                                         PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-jm                     Penelope S. Strong                                             PV Srv Pet to Revoke              

18-26067                       

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           

Allan Kitterman

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 08-0459                  State of MT     v         Jamel Akeem Scott                                           PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-mrg                  Robert W. Snively                                             

08-15124                       

Ct1: Deceptive Practices (Common Scheme) F    

Ct2: Deceptive Practices (Common Scheme) F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

Mattie Yedinak

See also: DC 19-0601 | 19-27312 | Jury Trial - 03/09/2020

 

DC 19-0204                  State of MT     v         Jamel Akeem Scott                                           Revoke Release Hrg

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-mrg                  Robert W. Snively                                              TR:  1/13/20

19-26883                        AP

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F    

Ct2: Criminal Destruction of or Tampering with Communication Device M    

Ct3: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M    

Ct4: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 14-0903                  State of MT     v         Kasey Michelle Thorne                                 PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set

(HARRIS)                     Co Atty-iar                     Public Defenders                                                 Bond   

14-20584                       

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

David P. Kenat Jr.

 

DC 18-1171                  State of MT     v         Kasey Michelle Thorne                                 PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set

(HARRIS)                     Co Atty-iar                     Public Defenders                                                 Bond

18-26297                       

Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                

David P. Kenat Jr.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0859                  State of MT     v         Larissa Lynn Yates                                          Revoke Release Hrg

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-heb                  Blaine Bailey McGivern                                  TR:  2/10/20

19-27528                        HC

Criminal Endangerment F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                             

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1369                  State of MT     v         Manuel Delao                                                      Srv Rev Rel Petition

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-mrg                  Paul Chaon                                                             TR: 3/9/19

19-28089                        AP

Ct1: DUI F    

Ct2: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M    

Ct3: Operating without Liability Insurance in Effect M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

 

 

 

