Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Law And Motion Cases

JUDGE SOUZA

Thursday, January 09, 2020

DC 18-1208 State of MT v Scott Tyler Winchell IN-T Change of Plea

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern Srv Amnd Info/Aff

18-26350 HC Status Hearing

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F TR: past

Ct2: Theft F

DC 18-1209 State of MT v Scott Tyler Winchell IN-T Change of Plea

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern Status Hearing

18-26348 HC TR: past

Bail-jumping F

DC 14-0151 State of MT v Scott Tyler Winchell IN-T Status Hearing

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern Reset Dispo

13-19064

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Shaun Pisk

See also: DC 17-1425 | 17-24947 | Status Hearing - 12/12/2019

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1098 State of MT v Raymond Duncan Dupree Jr IN-T Change of Plea

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern TR: 1/13/20

19-27803 HC

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0998 State of MT v Ben Howard Hopwood Jr IN-T Change of Plea

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Cory T. Harman Sentencing

19-27715 DM TR: 1/13/20

Ct1: DUI F

Or in the Alternative to

Ct2: DUI Per Se F

Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M

Ct4: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Liability Protection in Effect M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1276 State of MT v Michael Dean Hummel IN-T Change of Plea

(SOUZA) Co Atty-heb Blaine Bailey McGivern TR: 2/10/20

19-27978 HC

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

---------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1131 State of MT v Edward Dean Damschen IN-T Sentencing

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg James M. Siegman PSI

19-27842 AP

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F to be dismissed

Ct3: Resisting Arrest M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1486 State of MT v Mark Alexander Stief IN-T Change of Plea

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez J. Gregory Tomicich TR: past

18-26592 AV

Ct1: Theft F

Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M

Ct5: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

DC 19-0129 State of MT v Mark Alexander Stief IN-T Change of Plea

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez J. Gregory Tomicich TR: Past

19-26838 AV

Theft F

See also: DC 17-0955 | 17-24334 | PV Rev Hrg - 01/14/2020

See also: DC 17-1260 | 17-24786 | PV Rev Hrg - 01/14/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0847 State of MT v Jonathen Wade Dennis IN-T Sentencing

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Brandon C. Hartford PSI

19-27580 AP

Failure to Register as a Violent Offender F

DC 19-0668 State of MT v Jonathen Wade Dennis IN-T Sentencing

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Brandon C. Hartford PSI

19-27355 AP

Ct1: Theft F

Ct2: DUI Per Se 1st Offense M

Ct3: Fleeing From or Eluding a Peace Officer M

Ct4: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M to be dismissed

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0219 State of MT v Chaz Travis Benboe IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Blaine Bailey McGivern

19-26939

Assault with Weapon F

Breanne Lewis

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 12-0120 State of MT v Ray Carpenter Jr. IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Katie Heller

12-17937

Ct1: Tampering with Witnesses and Informants F

Kelvin Harrell

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0418 State of MT v Tarah Lee Couture IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Blaine Bailey McGivern

19-27119

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Shaun Pisk

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0389 State of MT v James Newton Eddleman IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Joel M. Thompson

19-27097

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Terry Boyd

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-1448 State of MT v William Chenry Melcher IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern

17-24969

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Micky Eckart

See also: DC 19-1305 | 19-28008 | Jury Trial - 03/09/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0208 State of MT v Patrick Shane Stonebraker IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Blaine Bailey McGivern

18-25225

Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs by Accountability F

Shellie Stichman

See also: DC 17-0116 | 17-23443 | Dismissed w/o Prejudice per Deferred Prosecution Agreement - 07/27/2017

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 11-0495 State of MT v Gregory Lynn Wallace IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv A.K.A. Gregory Pretty Paint-Wallace

11-17523 HC Blaine Bailey McGivern

Ct1: DUI F





Nathan Vanderby

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1354 State of MT v Dereck Charles Lamere IN-T Revoke Release Hrg

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Heather Weir TR: 3/9/20

19-28041 HC

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F

Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault F

Ct3: Partner or Family Member Assault F

DC 19-1353 State of MT v Dereck Charles Lamere IN-T Revoke Release Hrg

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Heather Weir TR: 3/9/20

19-28040 HC

Partner or Family Member Assault F

DC 19-1261 State of MT v Dereck Charles Lamere IN-T Revoke Release Hrg

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Heather Weir TR: 2/10/20

19-27985 HC

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F

Ct2: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F

Ct3: Partner or Family Member Assault F

Ct4: Partner or Family Member Assault F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0720 State of MT v William Maurice Newkirk IN-T Srv Amnd Info/Aff

(SOUZA) Co Atty-vc James M. Siegman TR: 2/13/19

19-27419 DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

See also: DC 17-0033 | 16-23381 | PV Rev Hrg - 03/05/2020

See also: DC 19-0681 | 19-27391 | Jury Trial Reset - 02/10/2020

See also: DC 19-0694 | 19-27408 | Jury Trial Reset - 02/24/2020

See also: DC 19-1468 | 19-28225 | Jury Trial - 04/06/2020

See also: DC 19-1012 | 19-27716 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-1428 State of MT v Robert Douglas Healy IV IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet

(TODD) Co Atty-cam Jim Lippert TR: 3/16/20

17-24959 TS

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: DUI 1st Offense M

Ct3: Failure to Stop or Remain at Accident Scene Involving Another Person or Deceased Person M

Ct4: Fail to Identify Self and Vehicle When Involved in Accident M

See also: DC 11-0128 | 11-17149 | PV Rev Hrg - 01/13/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 09-0305 State of MT v Cheyenne Blue Big Hawk IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders

09-15807 AP

Ct1: Burglary F

Ct2: Attempted burglary F

Shannon Berg

See also: | 20-28378 | Arraignment - 01/15/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 15-1141 State of MT v Wayne Jennings Cooper IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(HARRIS) Co Atty-jrs A.K.A. Wayne Jennings Cochran PV Rev Hrg: 1/24/20

15-21554 Heather Weir

Partner or Family Member Assault F





Shane Skillen

DC 16-0098 State of MT v Wayne Jennings Cooper IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(HARRIS) Co Atty-jrs A.K.A. Wayne Jennings Cochran PV Rev Hrg: 1/24/20

16-22095 Heather Weir

Bail-jumping F

DC 19-1277 State of MT v Wayne Jennings Cooper IN-V Apr BW

(HARRIS) Co Atty-jrs A.K.A. Wayne Jennings Cochran Reset Omni. TR: 1/27/20

19-27965 JC Heather Weir

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

See also: DC 19-0791 | 19-27490 | Jury Trial Reset - 01/27/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1595 State of MT v Josiah Gerhard Kleinhans IN-V Arraignment

(SOUZA) Co Atty-heb Public Defenders

19-28318 HC

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Ct1: Assault with Weapon F

Ct2: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0639 State of MT v Donald James Vitale IN-V Apr BW

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Blaine Bailey McGivern Reset TR

19-27339 AP

Ct1: Forgery (Common Scheme) F

Ct2: Theft 1st Offense M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1272 State of MT v Vanessa Antoinette Stewart IN-V Bond Reduction

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm James M. Siegman TR: 2/10/20

19-27993 AP

Ct1: Criminal Child Endangerment F

Ct2: Criminal Child Endangerment F

Ct3: Criminal Child Endangerment F

Ct4: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M

Ct5: Operating without Liability Insurance in Effect M

Ct6: Fail/Have Child Under 6 Years Old and Less Than 60 lbs Properly Restrained M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0779 State of MT v Lucas Wade Beardontwalk PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Maren Hatfield

18-25854

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Mary Aggers

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1351 State of MT v Martin Lee Stiltner Omni Reset

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Blaine Bailey McGivern TR: 3/9/20

19-28067 AP

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: Theft F

DC 20-0011 State of MT v Martin Lee Stiltner Arraignment

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders

19-28168 AP

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M

DC 20-0010 State of MT v Martin Lee Stiltner Arraignment

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders

19-28169 AP

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1598 State of MT v Dejon Anthony Duncan Arraignment

(SOUZA) Co Atty-vc Public Defenders

19-28341 DM

Aggravated Assault by Accountability F





See also: DC 19-0425 | 18-26271 | Jury Trial Reset - 02/10/2020

See also: DC 19-1001 | 19-27718 | Jury Trial - 02/10/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1557 State of MT v Sara Beth Graff Arraignment

(FEHR) Co Atty-heb Public Defenders NTA by YCDF

19-28299 HC

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1553 State of MT v Austin Tyler Johnson Arraignment

(SOUZA) Co Atty-lw Public Defenders

19-28298 AV

Ct1: Sexual Intercourse without Consent F

Ct2: Sexual Abuse of Children F

Ct3: Sexual Assault F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1484 State of MT v Walter Erwine Mellin Arraignment

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Public Defenders

19-28232 AP

Forgery F





----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0382 State of MT v Jason Bryan Clemmer Sentencing

(SOUZA) Co Atty-zp Lyndon Scheveck PSI

19-27087 JC

Criminal Endangerment F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0322 State of MT v Joshua James Foss Sentencing

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg James M. Siegman PSI

18-25391 AP

Burglary F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-1311 State of MT v Jordan Robert Snow Sentencing

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg James M. Siegman PSI

17-24805 AP

Assault on a Minor F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0991 State of MT v Mary Ellen Midgley PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Penelope S. Strong PV Srv Pet to Revoke

18-26067

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Allan Kitterman

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 08-0459 State of MT v Jamel Akeem Scott PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Robert W. Snively

08-15124

Ct1: Deceptive Practices (Common Scheme) F

Ct2: Deceptive Practices (Common Scheme) F

Mattie Yedinak

See also: DC 19-0601 | 19-27312 | Jury Trial - 03/09/2020

DC 19-0204 State of MT v Jamel Akeem Scott Revoke Release Hrg

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Robert W. Snively TR: 1/13/20

19-26883 AP

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F

Ct2: Criminal Destruction of or Tampering with Communication Device M

Ct3: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M

Ct4: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 14-0903 State of MT v Kasey Michelle Thorne PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set

(HARRIS) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders Bond

14-20584

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

David P. Kenat Jr.

DC 18-1171 State of MT v Kasey Michelle Thorne PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set

(HARRIS) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders Bond

18-26297

Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence F

David P. Kenat Jr.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0859 State of MT v Larissa Lynn Yates Revoke Release Hrg

(SOUZA) Co Atty-heb Blaine Bailey McGivern TR: 2/10/20

19-27528 HC

Criminal Endangerment F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1369 State of MT v Manuel Delao Srv Rev Rel Petition

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Paul Chaon TR: 3/9/19

19-28089 AP

Ct1: DUI F

Ct2: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M

Ct3: Operating without Liability Insurance in Effect M