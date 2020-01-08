Partially Concealed Body In The Area Behind The Park City Post Office.

January 8, 2020

According to Sheriff Charles "Chip" Kem's statement, on January 8, 2020, at approximately 0706 hours, the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a partially concealed body in the area behind the Park City Post Office.

 

Law enforcement arrived on scene and determined that the individual was deceased.  The death is currently being investigated as suspicious. 

 

DCI is assisting our office with the preliminary investigation until the cause and manner of death has been confirmed. 

 

The deceased is a male Caucasian, approximately 45-55 years old and his identity has not been determined. 

 

An autopsy will be conducted on Thursday.  At this time, the area of Clark Street between 1st and 2nd Avenue is blocked off. 

 

The Post Office and Park City School are both accessible.  There is no threat to public safety, however we ask that residents avoid the area if possible while law enforcement processes the scene.  

 

 

