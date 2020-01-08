Minot Police Department Large Scale Promotional Ceremony

Syndicated by: Montana News

The Minot Police Department will be holding a large-scale promotional ceremony tomorrow (1-9-2020) in the City Council Chambers at 3:30 pm. Seven officers will be promoted to the rank of Senior Police Officer and well as 25 Officers who will be promoted to the newly formed rank of Master Police Officer. In addition, Margaret Haugan will be formally introduced as the PSAP Manager to replace Barb McPeak who is retiring on January 31, 2020.

Senior Police Officers are required to have three years of service and pass a promotional test. They are given added responsibility and can act as a Field Supervisor in the absence of a higher-ranking officer. The officers promoted to Senior Police Officer are:

Officer Belinda Gladback

Officer Kristin Guerton

Officer Andrew Roach

Officer Matthew Bunk

Officer Brian Williams

Officer Shane Adelman

Officer Jenna Bjork

Master Police Officers are required to have five years of service and pass a promotional test. They are also given additional responsibility and can act as a Field Supervisor and Shift Commander in the absence of a higher-ranking officer. The rank of Master Police Officer is a newly formed rank that came into effect on January 5, 2020. The officers promoted to Master Police Officer are:

Senior Officer Charles Laboy

Senior Officer Chad Faken

Senior Officer Aaron Moss

Senior Officer Steve Kenny

Senior Officer Caisee Sandusky

Senior Officer Shane Johnson

Senior Officer Carmen Ashem

Senior Officer Erik Laudenschlager

Senior Officer Cole Strandemo

Senior Officer Josh Lund

Senior Officer Jay Bloyer

Senior Officer Taylor Jensen

Senior Officer Andrew Mehlhoff

Senior Officer Ross Lakoduk

Senior Officer Jordan Froehlich

Senior Officer Josh Noyes

Senior Officer Matt Pappenfus

Senior Officer Andres Casarez

Senior Officer Chad Watterud

Senior Officer Stephanie Zifchock

Senior Officer Jay Haaland

Senior Officer Anthony Washington

Senior Officer Robbie Sumlin

Senior Officer Kenton Kossan

Senior Officer Aaron Bowles.

Margaret Haugan has been employed by Minot Central Dispatch for 12 years. Since 2011 she has been acting as a Dispatch Lead which is a supervisory position. She will replace Barb McPeak who, after 32 years of service, is retiring from Minot Central Dispatch.