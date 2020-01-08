Minot Police Department Large Scale Promotional Ceremony

Syndicated by: Montana News
The Minot Police Department will be holding a large-scale promotional ceremony tomorrow (1-9-2020) in the City Council Chambers at 3:30 pm. Seven officers will be promoted to the rank of Senior Police Officer and well as 25 Officers who will be promoted to the newly formed rank of Master Police Officer. In addition, Margaret Haugan will be formally introduced as the PSAP Manager to replace Barb McPeak who is retiring on January 31, 2020.
Senior Police Officers are required to have three years of service and pass a promotional test. They are given added responsibility and can act as a Field Supervisor in the absence of a higher-ranking officer. The officers promoted to Senior Police Officer are:
Officer Belinda Gladback
Officer Kristin Guerton
Officer Andrew Roach
Officer Matthew Bunk
Officer Brian Williams
Officer Shane Adelman
Officer Jenna Bjork
Master Police Officers are required to have five years of service and pass a promotional test. They are also given additional responsibility and can act as a Field Supervisor and Shift Commander in the absence of a higher-ranking officer. The rank of Master Police Officer is a newly formed rank that came into effect on January 5, 2020. The officers promoted to Master Police Officer are:
Senior Officer Charles Laboy
Senior Officer Chad Faken
Senior Officer Aaron Moss
Senior Officer Steve Kenny
Senior Officer Caisee Sandusky
Senior Officer Shane Johnson
Senior Officer Carmen Ashem
Senior Officer Erik Laudenschlager
Senior Officer Cole Strandemo
Senior Officer Josh Lund
Senior Officer Jay Bloyer
Senior Officer Taylor Jensen
Senior Officer Andrew Mehlhoff
Senior Officer Ross Lakoduk
Senior Officer Jordan Froehlich
Senior Officer Josh Noyes
Senior Officer Matt Pappenfus
Senior Officer Andres Casarez
Senior Officer Chad Watterud
Senior Officer Stephanie Zifchock
Senior Officer Jay Haaland
Senior Officer Anthony Washington
Senior Officer Robbie Sumlin
Senior Officer Kenton Kossan
Senior Officer Aaron Bowles.
Margaret Haugan has been employed by Minot Central Dispatch for 12 years. Since 2011 she has been acting as a Dispatch Lead which is a supervisory position. She will replace Barb McPeak who, after 32 years of service, is retiring from Minot Central Dispatch.
