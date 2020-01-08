Billings Cherry Tree Guest Joana Eminene Keyamo Arrested For Deceptive Practices

January 8, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 Syndicated by: Montana News

Cherry Tree hotel Guest Joana Eminene Keyamo was arrested and charged with deceptive practices.  Billings Police Officer Jeff Stoval was dispatched to a complaint from the Front desk manager Karen Daniel that a hotel guest had been staying at the hotel since November 4, 2019 and has not paid her bill.

 

Keyamo had placed on file with the hotel a credit card issued by Wells Fargo which was a temporary credit card.  The credit card was not working so Keyamo stated that she would go to the bank and get a certified bank check to pay $4,797.60 in room charges for her stay at the hotel.

 

In communication with a Cherry Tree staff member, Karen was told by Keyamo that she did not have the money to pay the bill and that the credit card was not actually hers.

