Billings Cherry Tree Guest Joana Eminene Keyamo Arrested For Deceptive Practices

Cherry Tree hotel Guest Joana Eminene Keyamo was arrested and charged with deceptive practices. Billings Police Officer Jeff Stoval was dispatched to a complaint from the Front desk manager Karen Daniel that a hotel guest had been staying at the hotel since November 4, 2019 and has not paid her bill.

Keyamo had placed on file with the hotel a credit card issued by Wells Fargo which was a temporary credit card. The credit card was not working so Keyamo stated that she would go to the bank and get a certified bank check to pay $4,797.60 in room charges for her stay at the hotel.

In communication with a Cherry Tree staff member, Karen was told by Keyamo that she did not have the money to pay the bill and that the credit card was not actually hers.