Rep Jeff Van Drew's Joins Republican Efforts To Circumvent Bat Crazy Nancy Pelosi

WASHINGTON, D.C. – One of Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s first legislative acts since he officially joined the Republican party was to sign a discharge petition that would circumvent Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and force a floor vote on the “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.”

This is the culmination of months of work by Liberty Counsel Action supporters and staff contacting him and educating him and many others in Congress.

Rep. Van Drew’s office confirmed this morning that he had signed the discharge petition asking for a full House vote on the “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act” — which would require infants who survive attempted abortions to receive equal medical care and treatment as other newborn babies of equal gestational age. Any medical provider or staff who intentionally neglects, abandons, or murders a living newborn baby will be punished.

Up to this point, Pelosi has been blocking a vote on the “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.” Once a majority of U.S. House members sign this discharge petition, it will circumvent the Pelosi roadblock, and also the Democrat-majority committees, and this bill will go directly to a vote on the floor of the U.S. House. This will force every representative to take a stand and decide if they believe the systematic killers of newborn babies should be protected or prosecuted.

Liberty Counsel Action Chairman Mat Staver said, “Rep. Van Drew’s signature on the discharge petition is a great victory for saving precious children who survive abortions. Our supporters have been working tirelessly to encourage Rep. Van Drew and others to sign the discharge petition to bring the ‘Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act’ to the floor for a vote. I thank Rep. Van Drew for signing this petition. We are getting closer to having enough votes to bypass Nancy Pelosi to stop infanticide. Our work is not over until this bill is signed into law, said Staver.”

The discharge petition needs 218 signatures, and the New Jersey freshman’s signature now brings the total number of signatures to 204.