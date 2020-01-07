Rep Jeff Van Drew's Joins Republican Efforts To Circumvent Bat Crazy Nancy Pelosi

January 7, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 


 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

WASHINGTON, D.C. – One of Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s first legislative acts since he officially joined the Republican party was to sign a discharge petition that would circumvent Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and force a floor vote on the “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.”

 

This is the culmination of months of work by Liberty Counsel Action supporters and staff contacting him and educating him and many others in Congress.

 

 

 

Rep. Van Drew’s office confirmed this morning that he had signed the discharge petition asking for a full House vote on the “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act” — which would require infants who survive attempted abortions to receive equal medical care and treatment as other newborn babies of equal gestational age. Any medical provider or staff who intentionally neglects, abandons, or murders a living newborn baby will be punished.

 

Up to this point, Pelosi has been blocking a vote on the “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.” Once a majority of U.S. House members sign this discharge petition, it will circumvent the Pelosi roadblock, and also the Democrat-majority committees, and this bill will go directly to a vote on the floor of the U.S. House. This will force every representative to take a stand and decide if they believe the systematic killers of newborn babies should be protected or prosecuted.

 

 

Liberty Counsel Action Chairman Mat Staver said, “Rep. Van Drew’s signature on the discharge petition is a great victory for saving precious children who survive abortions. Our supporters have been working tirelessly to encourage Rep. Van Drew and others to sign the discharge petition to bring the ‘Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act’ to the floor for a vote. I thank Rep. Van Drew for signing this petition. We are getting closer to having enough votes to bypass Nancy Pelosi to stop infanticide. Our work is not over until this bill is signed into law, said Staver.”

 

The discharge petition needs 218 signatures, and the New Jersey freshman’s signature now brings the total number of signatures to 204.

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Rep Jeff Van Drew's Joins Republican Efforts To Circumvent Bat Crazy Nancy Pelosi

January 7, 2020

Time To Refresh Your Home Environment

January 7, 2020

2020 Is A Good Year To Travel And Get Relaxed

January 7, 2020

Attempted Homicide in Cody Wyoming Ended As An Apparent Self-inflicted Suicide Gunshot Wound

January 7, 2020

Helena Police Department News

January 6, 2020

Vigilante Justice: When The Law Fails To Serve Us, Then We Must Serve As The Law!

January 6, 2020

Reform USAID Energy Aid Policies Now! President Trump Should Direct USAID To Support Coal And Gas, Not Just Wind And Solar

January 6, 2020

Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

January 4, 2020

High Wind Warning For The Central Montana Areas

January 4, 2020

Billings Man Daniel Scheihing Found Dead In Jail Cell: Scheihing Accused Of Killing Wife

January 3, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic
  • Google Classic