Vigilante Justice: When The Law Fails To Serve Us, Then We Must Serve As The Law!

"You can abuse and oppress a people so long before they stand up and deal with the criminals themselves, and they are!”

By:-Bradlee Dean

Syndicated by: Montana News

Over and over again, we are seeing where the money making the 64 Billion dollars a year injustice system in America in leaving off justice. In turn, it's giving no other option to the victims than to bring the justice that was failed to be delivered to them. We now live in a world where more compassion is shown to the criminals than the victims (Isaiah 59).

What this really comes to is man making void the commandments of God in the keeping of his own tradition to make money, which works for nobody but the injustice system and the predators. This is nothing more than a system of indulgence (Read Mark 7:10-12).

Because the judges are soft on crime, the criminals then become emboldened and hardened criminals and respond by committing more crimes (Proverbs 16:6).

Particularly speaking, pedophiles are now looking to normalize sex between adults and children, which is a felony in every state of our union. As a matter of fact, the criminal organization called North American Man Boy Love Association's slogan is “Sex before eight before it’s too late.”

This you can see on display at "gay pride" parades.

https://youtu.be/xaSQpEA8e8k

I would like to also point out that nowhere in Scripture can you specifically find the consequence of preying sexually upon a child. Why? It's because it was, and is, the unthinkable crime.

However, the Bible does say, “Ye shall not afflict any… fatherless child. If thou afflict them in any wise, and they cry at all unto me, I will surely hear their cry; And my wrath shall wax hot, and I will kill you with the sword; and your wives shall be widows, and your children fatherless” (Exodus 22:22-24).

Scripture also states: “It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones” (Luke 17:2).

Also remember, friends, that the curses were in unison amen by the people, not the blessings (Deuteronomy 27:26), ensuring the full execution of the law by the people upon the head of the guilty, which is a mercy to the innocent (Deuteronomy 4:6).

https://youtu.be/eCWFvLGqqt4

Now, with that said, what happens when people have had enough of the injustice in this and other countries? Well, they simply do what the courts should have done and that is to have brought justice, which is a mercy to the innocent at large (Deuteronomy 25:1).

Let’s first address the Church.

The John Jay Team reported that 10,667 people in the US had made allegations of child sexual abuse between 1950 and 2002 against 4,392 priests, only to find that they then compensate the victims in an attempt to pay them off and then move the pedophiles to another parish so they can prey on a new set of victims.

https://youtu.be/65RGfRlSoH8

Governments Conspiracy of Silence

...Conspiracy of Silence is a documentary that exposed a network of religious leaders and Washington politicians who flew children to Washington D.C. for sex orgies.

Many children suffered the indignity of wearing nothing but their underwear and a number displayed on a piece of cardboard hanging from their necks (Testimonies in video) when being auctioned off to foreigners in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Toronto, Canada.

At the last minute, before airing, unknown congressmen threatened the TV Cable industry with restrictive legislation if this documentary was aired. Almost immediately, unknown persons who ordered all copies destroyed purchased the rights to the documentary.

A copy of this documentary was furnished anonymously to former Nebraska state senator and attorney John De Camp who made it available to retired FBI Agent Ted L. Gunderson.

On Tuesday May 3rd 1994 the video “Conspiracy of Silence” was scheduled to air on the Discovery Channel.

Influential members of congress applied pressure to the cable industry to stop the airing of the program and destroy all copies. It was already listed nation-wide in the April 30th-May 6th edition of TV Guide and newspaper supplements.

The Discovery Channel and Yorkshire Television were reimbursed for the ¼ to ½ million dollars production costs.

This is the program that they did not want you to see!

https://youtu.be/ttT6FrMosBk

With that aside, let's now get to how it is that the people are dealing with these injustices.

Dad Publically Kill’s Karate Instructor Who Molested His Son

March 16th, 1984. Baton Rouge, Louisiana. News cameras are focused on the kidnapper, and molester, of 11 year old Jody Plauche. Jeff Doucet walks calmly through the airport with a sheriff at his side. His hands are cuffed and yet he moves with an arrogant demeanor, no reservation and no apparent fear. He seems to take the walk like a celebrity.

Karate coach, Jeff Doucet, was accused of repeatedly molesting Jody, then kidnapping him. He took him to Disneyland and, a rape kit proved, that he (Jeff) sodomized him (Jody) several more times at that location.

Jody’s father wasn’t handling the extradition quite as calmly. Jody’s dad, Gary Plauche, was also, unbeknownst to most, in that same airport. His friend knew. And he knew why he (Gary) was there.

Gary was waiting near a row of pay phones, talking to said friend. When the man that had taken, and hurt his little boy, walked passed the phones, Gary took justice into his own hands. He pulled out a gun and he fired.

Gary Plauche fired a hollow-point bullet into Doucet’s brain from three feet away. He turned then and hung up the phone on his friend, who had been listening to the whole event. And the cameras caught it all. Justice was served up live. The judge said that Gary was not a criminal, therefore he never went to prison.

Gary told the police that if it were your son you would have done the same thing.

https://twitter.com/EddieisCaligula/status/1208948243901620225?fbclid=IwAR1ZtJhf5ZAj73bL119Ykm2uwcqJONw8KtBSocsZURAqfNjIjU0b4eDl8Co

Teen ‘Kills Paedophile Priest By Ramming Crucifix Down His Throat’

Then there was Rough Justice: A teen in France kills a pedophile priest who sexually abused him by ramming a crucifix down the priest’s throat.

The Tablet reports:

The murder of an elderly priest last month has slowly brought to light a sordid story of the priest’s sexual abuse of the suspected killer and his father…

Fr Roger Matassoli, 91, was found dead on 4 November at his home near Beauvais, choked by a crucifix stuffed down his throat. There were also multiple blows to his body.

Both Church and civil authorities knew about Matassoli’s abuse but their inquiries never led anywhere. The bishop (Bishop Jacques Benoit-Gonnin of Beauvais diocese) failed to explain why.

Daily Mail reports:

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for killing a suspected paedophile priest by ramming a crucifix down his throat and suffocating him.

Alexandre V., who is alleged to have been abused by the priest, attacked the 91-year-old Catholic Roger Matassoli while working at the holy figure’s home in Agnetz, Oise, northern France.

Cellmate Kills Child Rapist Ex-Cop for Continually Talking about Raping 9-Year-Old Girl

In February of this year, Steven D. Sandison, who was serving a life sentence without parole for murder, told a Saginaw County Circuit Court judge that he took the life of his cellmate who just didn’t know when to shut his mouth about raping a 9-year-old girl.

In December 2013, Theodore Dyer, a former Muskegon County Airport Police officer, was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual assault on a 9-year-old girl. Following his conviction, he was sentenced to life in prison.

The 66-year-old Dyer’s “life sentence” would be a very short one. In less than one year, he was killed by his cellmate Sandison, 51.

What defines how backwards our injustice system more than when the criminal has to go to jail to receive the justice that he so justly deserves by other criminals.

Alaskan Jason Vukovich: Targeted Pedophiles – Got 23 Years In Prison (Video)

Jason Vukovich is almost 2 years into a 23 year sentence for his brand of vigilante justice against pedophiles.

Technically he was imprisoned for a string of assault and robbery charges, which all happened to be against those who sexually abused children.

National File reports:

A man has been imprisoned for 23 years after numerous assault and robbery charges which many believe were in relation to vigilante action in dealing extrajudicial punishment to pedophiles.

Jason Vukovich, 43, was imprisoned for 23 years, February 2018, for a string of assault and robbery charges. It was later revealed, however, that all of Vukovich’s victims were pedophiles.

Vukovich believed himself to be an “avenging angel seeking justice,” but won’t be released on parole until serving at least six years behind bars.

A man bringing about justice that should have been served to these criminals, is then sentenced for 23 years for doing what the courts failed to do. Quit telling is it not.

https://youtu.be/S2wVMmZ4hcY

https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/alaskan-jason-vukovich-targeted-pedophiles-got-23-years-in-prison-video/

https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/tennessee-child-sex-slave-convicted-for-killing-her-abuser-released-from-prison-after-15-years/

https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/virginia-father-beats-alleged-pedophile-to-a-pulp-after-catching-him-naked-in-childrens-bedroom/

https://neonnettle.com/features/1752-teen-sex-trafficking-victim-faces-life-for-killing-man-who-raped-her-and-sold-her-for-sex

The message is clear: Folks are not going to put up with what these criminals are guilty of doing nor are people going to put up with those who mean to advocate crimes against children.

I have long said that people are going to put up with this only for so long, and apparently, the bad guys have now met the breaking point of the good guys. Amen.