Helena Police Department News

January 6, 2020

|

Monana News

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

01/05/20 @ 0041 hours -- An Officer was dispatched conducted a traffic stop  on a vehicle near the intersection of N Benton Ave and Stuart Street.  Contact was made with a 30-year-old female and after further investigation she was placed under arrest for the DUI.  She was booked into the LCSO jail. 

 

01/05/20 @ 2350 hours – Officers responded to the 1700 block of 11th Ave in regards to an accidental discharge of a firearm.  Officers made contact with a 31 year old male.  The investigation determined the male did accidentally discharge the firearm.  Nobody was injured during the incident.  The male was issued a citation for misdemeanor Negligent Endangerment and Discharge of Firearm in City Limits.  The male was directed to contact Municipal Court regarding the citations. 

 

**The Helena Police Department responded to 42 calls for service.  A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows: (1) non-injury traffic crash, (7) Disorderly/Disturbance calls, (4) suspicious incidents, (1) thefts & (8) welfare checks.

 

 

