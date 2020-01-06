Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

01/05/20 @ 0041 hours -- An Officer was dispatched conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of N Benton Ave and Stuart Street. Contact was made with a 30-year-old female and after further investigation she was placed under arrest for the DUI. She was booked into the LCSO jail.

01/05/20 @ 2350 hours – Officers responded to the 1700 block of 11th Ave in regards to an accidental discharge of a firearm. Officers made contact with a 31 year old male. The investigation determined the male did accidentally discharge the firearm. Nobody was injured during the incident. The male was issued a citation for misdemeanor Negligent Endangerment and Discharge of Firearm in City Limits. The male was directed to contact Municipal Court regarding the citations.

**The Helena Police Department responded to 42 calls for service. A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows: (1) non-injury traffic crash, (7) Disorderly/Disturbance calls, (4) suspicious incidents, (1) thefts & (8) welfare checks.