Attempted Homicide in Cody Wyoming Ended As An Apparent Self-inflicted Suicide Gunshot Wound

On Monday, January 06, 2020, at approximately 3:29 pm, this afternoon, Cody Wyoming Police Officers responded to the Rodeo West Gas Station, located at the address of 130 Yellowstone Avenue located in Cody. The Officers were responding to a 911 call for a female with a gunshot wound at that location.

As officers arrived on the scene, Cody police officers made contact with a 44-year-old female who was bleeding with a head injury.

The female told officers she was shot in the head by her boyfriend who is 76-years-old during a verbal argument in their camper, that they both share together, located in the RV Park behind the gas station.

The female was able to leave the camper and sought help at the gas station.

The male followed the female to the gas station, but apparently returned to the camper as law enforcement arrived.

The female was transported to the Cody Regional Health Emergency Room with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers approached the camper cautiously.

As they approached, officers heard what sounded like a single gunshot coming from inside the camper.

Officers and Park County Sheriff’s Deputies secured the immediate area and the Cody Police Tactical Response Team were called to respond and assist.

Their were multiple attempts to make verbal contact with the suspect who was inside of the camper.

With the assistance of the Cody Bomb Team, a specialized robot was deployed into the camper and it was discovered the male suspect was deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This case is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time.