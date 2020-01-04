Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

January 4, 2020

Montana News

 

 

JUDGE KNISELY

For Monday, January 06, 2020

DC 19-0635                  State of MT     v         Ashley Lynn Hopkins                 IN-T        Sentencing

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-am                    Natasha Hammack                                             PSI

19-27323                        DM

Ct1: Burglary by Accountability F     to be dismissed

Ct3: Possession of Burglary Tools M     to be dismissed

Ct4: Obstructing Peace Officer or Other Public Servant M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

 

DC 19-0947                  State of MT     v         Ashley Lynn Hopkins                 IN-T        Sentencing

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-am                    Natasha Hammack                                             PSI

19-27652                        DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer or Other Public Servant M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-1464                  State of MT     v         Elijah Jechionous Robinson    IN-T        PV Disposition

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-vc                     Kasodie West                                                       

17-25003                       

Ct1: Assault with Weapon F    

Ct2: Burglary F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

Karri Eik

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0053                  State of MT     v         Laura Eve Banderob                  IN-T        PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-am                    Natasha Hammack                                            

18-25085                       

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  

Breanne Lewis

See also: DC 19-1284 | 19-28001 | Jury Trial - 03/09/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0304                  State of MT     v         Alex Anson Belcourt                    IN-T        PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-am                    Natasha Hammack                                            

18-25375                        DM

Forgery F   

                                                                                                                                                               

 

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     

Jayson Baxter

See also: DC 19-1114 | 19-27810 | Jury Trial - 01/13/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 15-0570                  State of MT     v         Paul Franklin Bond Jr.              IN-T        PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-vc                     Meghan Benson                                                  

15-21331                        DM

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      

Darin Allen

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 13-0265                  State of MT     v         Hazen Christian Foos                  IN-T        PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-vc                     Meghan Benson                                                  

12-18485                       

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   

Shaun Pisk

See also: DC 19-0417 | 19-27120 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0004                  State of MT     v         Gary Lee Koch                               IN-T        PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-vc                     Natasha Hammack                                            

18-25048                       

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                

Derrek Skinner

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 13-0598                  State of MT     v         Stevie Christine Rounds            IN-T        PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-vc                     Analicia Pianca                                                    

13-19195                       

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct5: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

Melanie Etchemendy

See also: DC 18-1523 | 18-26660 | Jury Trial Reset - 01/13/2020
See also: DC 18-1479 | 18-26600 | Jury Trial Reset - 01/13/2020
See also: DC 19-0612 | 19-27293 | Jury Trial Reset - 01/13/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1271                  State of MT     v         Jasa Rae Pendill                             IN-T        Revoke Release Hrg

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-zp                     Natasha Hammack                                             TR:  1/13/20

19-27963                        JC

Theft F   

                                                                                                                                                                

 

                                                                                    

                                            

See also: DC 19-0778 | 19-27487 | Trial Status Hearing - 12/23/2019
See also: DC 19-0982 | 19-27663 | Jury Trial Reset - 01/13/2020
See also: DC 19-0983 | 19-27664 | Jury Trial Reset - 01/13/2020
See also: DC 19-1554 | 19-28300 | Jury Trial - 04/06/2020

 

DC 19-1270                  State of MT     v         Jasa Rae Pendill                             IN-T        Revoke Release Hrg

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-zp                     Natasha Hammack                                             TR:  1/13/20

19-27977                        JC

Theft F   

                                                                                                   

See also: DC 19-0778 | 19-27487 | Trial Status Hearing - 12/23/2019
See also: DC 19-0982 | 19-27663 | Jury Trial Reset - 01/13/2020
See also: DC 19-0983 | 19-27664 | Jury Trial Reset - 01/13/2020
See also: DC 19-1554 | 19-28300 | Jury Trial - 04/06/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0393                 State of MT     v         Jace Cade Zeiler                             IN-T        Revoke Release Hrg

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-slh                    Meghan Benson                                                   Reset Sent

19-27111                        GB

Ct1: Kidnapping F    

Ct2: Stalking F    

Ct3: Violation of Order of Protection F     to be dismissed

Ct4: Violation of Order of Protection F     to be dismissed

Ct5: Violation of Order of Protection F     to be dismissed

Ct6: Privacy in Communications F     to be dismissed

Ct7: Privacy in Communications 2nd Offense M     to be dismissed

Ct8: Privacy in Communications 1st Offense M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

See also: DC 19-1248 | 19-27996 | Sentencing - 12/23/2019
See also: DC 19-0820 | 19-27533 | Sentencing - 12/23/2019
See also: DC 19-1247 | 19-27997 | Jury Trial - 01/13/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

 

DC 19-1602                  State of MT     v         Brian Edward Ellis                       IN-V        Arraignment

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-pdv                  Public Defenders                                                

19-28353                        HC

Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F   

 

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0434                  State of MT     v         Cody Allen Hartman                   IN-V   PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond

(HARRIS)                     Co Atty-zp                     Public Defenders                                                

19-27154                       

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F    

   

 

  

 

DC 18-0381                  State of MT     v         Cody Allen Hartman                   IN-V   PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond

(HARRIS)                     Co Atty-zp                     Public Defenders                                                

18-25443                       

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

                               

Mary Aggers

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0484                  State of MT     v         Oliver Dewayne Costa III         IN-V        Apr BW

(MOSES)                       Co Atty-jy                      Public Defenders                                                 Reset TR

19-27170                        AV

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M    

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M    

Ct4: Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle M    

Ct5: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0895                  State of MT     v         Cavin Duwayne Kraiter            IN-V        Apr BW

(DAVIES)                     Co Atty-iar                     Juli M. Pierce                                                         Reset RRH.  TR:  1/6/20

19-27617                        JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M    

Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M    

Ct4: Fail to Carry Proof or Exhibit/Insurance in Vehicle 2nd Offense M    

Ct5: Operating a Vehicle Without Proper Registration  M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0627                  State of MT     v         Sonya Cree Wolfwalker            IN-V        Apr BW

(HARADA)                  Co Atty-slh                    Joseph M. Raffiani                                             Reset Sentencing

19-27326                        GB

Burglary F   

 

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0514                  State of MT     v         Traci Betts Vanderpool                                Change of Plea

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-zp                     Daniel O.C. Ball                                                  Srv Amnd Info/Aff

19-27220                        JC                                                                                              TR: vacated

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F    

Ct2: DUI of Alcohol or Drugs 1st Offense M    

                                                                                                                                                                

 

 

DC 19-0255                  State of MT     v         Mark Charles Reeb                                         Change of Plea

(HARADA)                  Co Atty-bdl                   Kelly J. Varnes                                                     TR: 1/6/20

19-26946                        GB

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F    

Ct2: Driving Without a Valid Driver's License M    

Ct3: Operation of Motor Vehicle Without Ignition Interlock as Required M    

 

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0573                  State of MT     v         Laurencita C. Shotgunn                               Srv Rev Rel Petition/ Hrg

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-vc                     Natasha Hammack                                             Sentencing

19-27258                        DM                                                                                            PSI

Ct1: DUI of Alcohol or Drugs F    

Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Per Se w/ Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More  F  to be dismissed

Ct3: Criminal Endangerment F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0100                  State of MT     v         Chad Everett Jagiello                                     PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-am                    Natasha Hammack                                            

16-22075                       

Ct1: Assault with Weapon F    

Ct2: Assault with Weapon F    

Ct3: Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

Jennifer Tobin

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-1174                  State of MT     v         Lane Walker Lelm                                           PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-am                    Tyler L. West                                                       

16-23248                        DM

Theft F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

Breanne Lewis

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0250                  State of MT     v         Michael William Lubke                                PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-vc                     J. Gregory Tomicich                                         

18-25311                       

Ct1: Theft F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

                                                                                              

Cody Carriger

See also: DC 19-0365 | 19-27075 | Jury Trial - 12/16/2019

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0628                  State of MT     v         Luke Franklin Morrison                              PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-am                    Natasha Hammack                                            

Ct1: Burglary F    

Ct4: Burglary F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

Breanne Lewis

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

DC 19-1293                  State of MT     v         Joshua Ray Vogel                                             Status Hearing

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-jrs                     Heather Weir                                                         TR: 2/10/20- in Fed Cust

19-28014                        JC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs 3rd Offense M    

Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

 

DC 19-1292                  State of MT     v         Joshua Ray Vogel                                             Status Hearing

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-jrs                     Heather Weir                                                         TR: 2/10/20- in Fed Cust

19-28015                        JC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M    

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

 

DC 19-1299                  State of MT     v         Joshua Ray Vogel                                             Status Hearing

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-jrs                     Heather Weir                                                         TR: 2/10/20- in Fed Cust

19-28009                        JC

Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M    

                                                                                                                                                            

 

