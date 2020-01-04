Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

JUDGE KNISELY
For Monday, January 06, 2020
DC 19-0635 State of MT v Ashley Lynn Hopkins IN-T Sentencing
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Natasha Hammack PSI
19-27323 DM
Ct1: Burglary by Accountability F to be dismissed
Ct3: Possession of Burglary Tools M to be dismissed
Ct4: Obstructing Peace Officer or Other Public Servant M
DC 19-0947 State of MT v Ashley Lynn Hopkins IN-T Sentencing
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Natasha Hammack PSI
19-27652 DM
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer or Other Public Servant M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-1464 State of MT v Elijah Jechionous Robinson IN-T PV Disposition
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Kasodie West
17-25003
Ct1: Assault with Weapon F
Ct2: Burglary F
Karri Eik
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0053 State of MT v Laura Eve Banderob IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Natasha Hammack
18-25085
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Breanne Lewis
See also: DC 19-1284 | 19-28001 | Jury Trial - 03/09/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0304 State of MT v Alex Anson Belcourt IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Natasha Hammack
18-25375 DM
Forgery F
Jayson Baxter
See also: DC 19-1114 | 19-27810 | Jury Trial - 01/13/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 15-0570 State of MT v Paul Franklin Bond Jr. IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Meghan Benson
15-21331 DM
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Darin Allen
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 13-0265 State of MT v Hazen Christian Foos IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Meghan Benson
12-18485
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Shaun Pisk
See also: DC 19-0417 | 19-27120 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0004 State of MT v Gary Lee Koch IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Natasha Hammack
18-25048
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Derrek Skinner
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 13-0598 State of MT v Stevie Christine Rounds IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Analicia Pianca
13-19195
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct5: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Melanie Etchemendy
See also: DC 18-1523 | 18-26660 | Jury Trial Reset - 01/13/2020
See also: DC 18-1479 | 18-26600 | Jury Trial Reset - 01/13/2020
See also: DC 19-0612 | 19-27293 | Jury Trial Reset - 01/13/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1271 State of MT v Jasa Rae Pendill IN-T Revoke Release Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Natasha Hammack TR: 1/13/20
19-27963 JC
Theft F
See also: DC 19-0778 | 19-27487 | Trial Status Hearing - 12/23/2019
See also: DC 19-0982 | 19-27663 | Jury Trial Reset - 01/13/2020
See also: DC 19-0983 | 19-27664 | Jury Trial Reset - 01/13/2020
See also: DC 19-1554 | 19-28300 | Jury Trial - 04/06/2020
DC 19-1270 State of MT v Jasa Rae Pendill IN-T Revoke Release Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Natasha Hammack TR: 1/13/20
19-27977 JC
Theft F
See also: DC 19-0778 | 19-27487 | Trial Status Hearing - 12/23/2019
See also: DC 19-0982 | 19-27663 | Jury Trial Reset - 01/13/2020
See also: DC 19-0983 | 19-27664 | Jury Trial Reset - 01/13/2020
See also: DC 19-1554 | 19-28300 | Jury Trial - 04/06/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0393 State of MT v Jace Cade Zeiler IN-T Revoke Release Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-slh Meghan Benson Reset Sent
19-27111 GB
Ct1: Kidnapping F
Ct2: Stalking F
Ct3: Violation of Order of Protection F to be dismissed
Ct4: Violation of Order of Protection F to be dismissed
Ct5: Violation of Order of Protection F to be dismissed
Ct6: Privacy in Communications F to be dismissed
Ct7: Privacy in Communications 2nd Offense M to be dismissed
Ct8: Privacy in Communications 1st Offense M
See also: DC 19-1248 | 19-27996 | Sentencing - 12/23/2019
See also: DC 19-0820 | 19-27533 | Sentencing - 12/23/2019
See also: DC 19-1247 | 19-27997 | Jury Trial - 01/13/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1602 State of MT v Brian Edward Ellis IN-V Arraignment
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Public Defenders
19-28353 HC
Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0434 State of MT v Cody Allen Hartman IN-V PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond
(HARRIS) Co Atty-zp Public Defenders
19-27154
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
DC 18-0381 State of MT v Cody Allen Hartman IN-V PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond
(HARRIS) Co Atty-zp Public Defenders
18-25443
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Mary Aggers
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0484 State of MT v Oliver Dewayne Costa III IN-V Apr BW
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Public Defenders Reset TR
19-27170 AV
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct4: Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle M
Ct5: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0895 State of MT v Cavin Duwayne Kraiter IN-V Apr BW
(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Juli M. Pierce Reset RRH. TR: 1/6/20
19-27617 JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
Ct4: Fail to Carry Proof or Exhibit/Insurance in Vehicle 2nd Offense M
Ct5: Operating a Vehicle Without Proper Registration M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0627 State of MT v Sonya Cree Wolfwalker IN-V Apr BW
(HARADA) Co Atty-slh Joseph M. Raffiani Reset Sentencing
19-27326 GB
Burglary F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0514 State of MT v Traci Betts Vanderpool Change of Plea
(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Daniel O.C. Ball Srv Amnd Info/Aff
19-27220 JC TR: vacated
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: DUI of Alcohol or Drugs 1st Offense M
DC 19-0255 State of MT v Mark Charles Reeb Change of Plea
(HARADA) Co Atty-bdl Kelly J. Varnes TR: 1/6/20
19-26946 GB
Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Ct2: Driving Without a Valid Driver's License M
Ct3: Operation of Motor Vehicle Without Ignition Interlock as Required M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0573 State of MT v Laurencita C. Shotgunn Srv Rev Rel Petition/ Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Natasha Hammack Sentencing
19-27258 DM PSI
Ct1: DUI of Alcohol or Drugs F
Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Per Se w/ Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F to be dismissed
Ct3: Criminal Endangerment F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-0100 State of MT v Chad Everett Jagiello PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Natasha Hammack
16-22075
Ct1: Assault with Weapon F
Ct2: Assault with Weapon F
Ct3: Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence F
Jennifer Tobin
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-1174 State of MT v Lane Walker Lelm PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Tyler L. West
16-23248 DM
Theft F
Breanne Lewis
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0250 State of MT v Michael William Lubke PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc J. Gregory Tomicich
18-25311
Ct1: Theft F
Cody Carriger
See also: DC 19-0365 | 19-27075 | Jury Trial - 12/16/2019
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0628 State of MT v Luke Franklin Morrison PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Natasha Hammack
Ct1: Burglary F
Ct4: Burglary F
Breanne Lewis
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1293 State of MT v Joshua Ray Vogel Status Hearing
(KNISELY) Co Atty-jrs Heather Weir TR: 2/10/20- in Fed Cust
19-28014 JC
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs 3rd Offense M
Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
DC 19-1292 State of MT v Joshua Ray Vogel Status Hearing
(KNISELY) Co Atty-jrs Heather Weir TR: 2/10/20- in Fed Cust
19-28015 JC
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
DC 19-1299 State of MT v Joshua Ray Vogel Status Hearing
(KNISELY) Co Atty-jrs Heather Weir TR: 2/10/20- in Fed Cust
19-28009 JC
Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
