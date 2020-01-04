Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

JUDGE KNISELY

For Monday, January 06, 2020

DC 19-0635 State of MT v Ashley Lynn Hopkins IN-T Sentencing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Natasha Hammack PSI

19-27323 DM

Ct1: Burglary by Accountability F to be dismissed

Ct3: Possession of Burglary Tools M to be dismissed

Ct4: Obstructing Peace Officer or Other Public Servant M

DC 19-0947 State of MT v Ashley Lynn Hopkins IN-T Sentencing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Natasha Hammack PSI

19-27652 DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer or Other Public Servant M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-1464 State of MT v Elijah Jechionous Robinson IN-T PV Disposition

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Kasodie West

17-25003

Ct1: Assault with Weapon F

Ct2: Burglary F

Karri Eik

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0053 State of MT v Laura Eve Banderob IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Natasha Hammack

18-25085

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Breanne Lewis

See also: DC 19-1284 | 19-28001 | Jury Trial - 03/09/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0304 State of MT v Alex Anson Belcourt IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Natasha Hammack

18-25375 DM

Forgery F

Jayson Baxter

See also: DC 19-1114 | 19-27810 | Jury Trial - 01/13/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 15-0570 State of MT v Paul Franklin Bond Jr. IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Meghan Benson

15-21331 DM

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Darin Allen

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 13-0265 State of MT v Hazen Christian Foos IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Meghan Benson

12-18485

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Shaun Pisk

See also: DC 19-0417 | 19-27120 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0004 State of MT v Gary Lee Koch IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Natasha Hammack

18-25048

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Derrek Skinner

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 13-0598 State of MT v Stevie Christine Rounds IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Analicia Pianca

13-19195

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct5: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Melanie Etchemendy

See also: DC 18-1523 | 18-26660 | Jury Trial Reset - 01/13/2020

See also: DC 18-1479 | 18-26600 | Jury Trial Reset - 01/13/2020

See also: DC 19-0612 | 19-27293 | Jury Trial Reset - 01/13/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1271 State of MT v Jasa Rae Pendill IN-T Revoke Release Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Natasha Hammack TR: 1/13/20

19-27963 JC

Theft F

See also: DC 19-0778 | 19-27487 | Trial Status Hearing - 12/23/2019

See also: DC 19-0982 | 19-27663 | Jury Trial Reset - 01/13/2020

See also: DC 19-0983 | 19-27664 | Jury Trial Reset - 01/13/2020

See also: DC 19-1554 | 19-28300 | Jury Trial - 04/06/2020

DC 19-1270 State of MT v Jasa Rae Pendill IN-T Revoke Release Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Natasha Hammack TR: 1/13/20

19-27977 JC

Theft F

See also: DC 19-0778 | 19-27487 | Trial Status Hearing - 12/23/2019

See also: DC 19-0982 | 19-27663 | Jury Trial Reset - 01/13/2020

See also: DC 19-0983 | 19-27664 | Jury Trial Reset - 01/13/2020

See also: DC 19-1554 | 19-28300 | Jury Trial - 04/06/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0393 State of MT v Jace Cade Zeiler IN-T Revoke Release Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-slh Meghan Benson Reset Sent

19-27111 GB

Ct1: Kidnapping F

Ct2: Stalking F

Ct3: Violation of Order of Protection F to be dismissed

Ct4: Violation of Order of Protection F to be dismissed

Ct5: Violation of Order of Protection F to be dismissed

Ct6: Privacy in Communications F to be dismissed

Ct7: Privacy in Communications 2nd Offense M to be dismissed

Ct8: Privacy in Communications 1st Offense M

See also: DC 19-1248 | 19-27996 | Sentencing - 12/23/2019

See also: DC 19-0820 | 19-27533 | Sentencing - 12/23/2019

See also: DC 19-1247 | 19-27997 | Jury Trial - 01/13/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1602 State of MT v Brian Edward Ellis IN-V Arraignment

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Public Defenders

19-28353 HC

Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0434 State of MT v Cody Allen Hartman IN-V PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond

(HARRIS) Co Atty-zp Public Defenders

19-27154

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

DC 18-0381 State of MT v Cody Allen Hartman IN-V PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond

(HARRIS) Co Atty-zp Public Defenders

18-25443

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Mary Aggers

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0484 State of MT v Oliver Dewayne Costa III IN-V Apr BW

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Public Defenders Reset TR

19-27170 AV

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

Ct4: Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle M

Ct5: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0895 State of MT v Cavin Duwayne Kraiter IN-V Apr BW

(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Juli M. Pierce Reset RRH. TR: 1/6/20

19-27617 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M

Ct4: Fail to Carry Proof or Exhibit/Insurance in Vehicle 2nd Offense M

Ct5: Operating a Vehicle Without Proper Registration M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0627 State of MT v Sonya Cree Wolfwalker IN-V Apr BW

(HARADA) Co Atty-slh Joseph M. Raffiani Reset Sentencing

19-27326 GB

Burglary F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0514 State of MT v Traci Betts Vanderpool Change of Plea

(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Daniel O.C. Ball Srv Amnd Info/Aff

19-27220 JC TR: vacated

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: DUI of Alcohol or Drugs 1st Offense M

DC 19-0255 State of MT v Mark Charles Reeb Change of Plea

(HARADA) Co Atty-bdl Kelly J. Varnes TR: 1/6/20

19-26946 GB

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

Ct2: Driving Without a Valid Driver's License M

Ct3: Operation of Motor Vehicle Without Ignition Interlock as Required M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0573 State of MT v Laurencita C. Shotgunn Srv Rev Rel Petition/ Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Natasha Hammack Sentencing

19-27258 DM PSI

Ct1: DUI of Alcohol or Drugs F

Or in the Alternative to

Ct2: Per Se w/ Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F to be dismissed

Ct3: Criminal Endangerment F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0100 State of MT v Chad Everett Jagiello PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Natasha Hammack

16-22075

Ct1: Assault with Weapon F

Ct2: Assault with Weapon F

Ct3: Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence F

Jennifer Tobin

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-1174 State of MT v Lane Walker Lelm PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Tyler L. West

16-23248 DM

Theft F

Breanne Lewis

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0250 State of MT v Michael William Lubke PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc J. Gregory Tomicich

18-25311

Ct1: Theft F

Cody Carriger

See also: DC 19-0365 | 19-27075 | Jury Trial - 12/16/2019

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0628 State of MT v Luke Franklin Morrison PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Natasha Hammack

Ct1: Burglary F

Ct4: Burglary F

Breanne Lewis

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1293 State of MT v Joshua Ray Vogel Status Hearing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-jrs Heather Weir TR: 2/10/20- in Fed Cust

19-28014 JC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs 3rd Offense M

Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M

DC 19-1292 State of MT v Joshua Ray Vogel Status Hearing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-jrs Heather Weir TR: 2/10/20- in Fed Cust

19-28015 JC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

DC 19-1299 State of MT v Joshua Ray Vogel Status Hearing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-jrs Heather Weir TR: 2/10/20- in Fed Cust

19-28009 JC

Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M