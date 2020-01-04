High Wind Warning For The Central Montana Areas

January 4, 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Westerly winds with gusts 50 to 60 mph expected.


* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana.


* WHEN...From 11 AM today to 2 AM MST Sunday. Strongest winds late today and early this evening.


* IMPACTS...Blown down trees or fences possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.


* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Due to unseasonably mild and dry conditions, there is an increased risk of any grass fires spreading rapidly.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...


Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds

 

 

