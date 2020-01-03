Minot Public Getting New Central Dispatch Manager Margaret Haugan

January 3, 2020

Chief Jason Olson announces that a new Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) Manager has been named to lead Minot Central Dispatch.

 

Margaret Haugan will take on the position beginning February 1st, 2020 following the retirement of  current PSAP Manager Barb McPeakat the end of January.

 

Haugan currently works in Minot Central Dispatch as a Lead Dispatcher.

 

She began her career with Minot Police Department in 2007 as a Dispatcher.“I have a tremendous amount of confidence in Margaret Haugan’ s abilities to lead the dispatch center going forward."

 

There are some exciting changes taking place with the advancement of the State Interoperable Radio Network project into implementation stages that will make major improvements in public safety communications statewide.

 

Margaret will play a major role in getting Minot’s dispatch center upgraded with this new system.

 

”The Minot Central Dispatch staff of 16 employees provide 911 answering and emergency dispatching to dozens of regional first responder agencies including law enforcement, fire and ambulance services throughout the county.

 

The center fielded over 147,000 phone calls in 2018, over 20,000 of which were of an emergency nature.

 

Margaret Haugan also has many years of experience serving with Minot Rural Fire Department as a volunteer.

 

She and her husband, Kelly,who is the Ward County Assistant Emergency Manager, have a grown daughter and two granddaughters.

