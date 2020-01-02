More Egg Products Recalled Due To Health Risks

Syndicated by: Montana News

Out of an abundance of caution, Reichel Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling Pro2Snax to the Max Sliced Apples, Hard Boiled Egg, Mild Cheddar Cheese, Cashews & Dried Cranberries and Pro2Snax to the Max Sweet Gala Apples, Hard Boiled Egg, White Cheddar Cheese, Almonds & Dried Cranberries.

The product affected by this recall will have a "Best if Used By" date up to and including 01/26/20.

These items were distributed to retailers nationwide.

This recall is taking place due to notification from Almark Foods of Gainesville, GA that Almark Foods may have supplied single serve prepackaged Hard Boiled Eggs contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and its association with a Listeria monocytogenes food borne illness investigation.

Reichel Foods, Inc. has had no reported illnesses related to Pro2Snax to the Max products.

These single serve Hard Boiled Egg products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Consumers should discard the product immediately or return it to their point of purchase for a full refund. Customers with questions may contact Reichel Foods Inc. at (866) 372-2609, ext. 233.

The voluntary recall is being conducted and coordinated with the Food and Drug Administration.

Brand/UPCProduct

Pro2Snax to the Max UPC 649632001490Sliced Apples, Hard Boiled Egg, Mild Cheddar Cheese, Cashews & Dried Cranberries 7.35oz (208g)

Best if Used By 01/26/20 or before

Pro2Snax to the MaxUPC 649632001483 Sweet Gala Apples, Hard Boiled Egg, White Cheddar Cheese, Almonds & Dried Cranberries 7.35oz (208g)

Best if Used By 01/26/20 or before