Helena Police Department News

1/1/20 @ 1440 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 1800 block of Custer Ave for a report of a male at this location that had (2) outstanding arrest warrants out of Helena. The Officer met with the 26 year old male and placed him under arrest for the warrants. He was booked into the LCSO Jail.

1/1/20 @ 1636 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to a business in the 2900 block of Sanders St for a report of a male at this location that is trespassing and has an outstanding arrest warrant out of Helena. The Officer located the 49 year old male and placed him under arrest for the active warrant, Obstructing a Peace Officer, Resisting Arrest, and Tampering with Evidence. He was booked into the LCSO Jail.

**The Helena Police Department responded to 68 calls for service. A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows: (2) non-injury crashes, (2) animal calls, (2) Assaults, (6) Disorderly/Disturbance calls, (3) Domestic Disturbances, (6) suspicious incidents, (1) trespass incident and conducted (6) welfare checks.