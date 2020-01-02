Cody Wyoming Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

December 31, 2019 & January 01, & 02, 2020

ARRESTS:12/31/19 Heather Morningstar, Cody, 29, Arrested for DUI – 1st Off W/In 10 Yrs, Fail to Maintain Lane & No Tail Lights, (Incident #1912310102)

01/02/20 Kaleb Rentz, Cody, 21, Arrested for Batter & Property Destruction Total 911 Calls – 4 *==========================================================================December 31, 201901:40 Patrol-Extra 1912310003 Officer initiated activity at Alger Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================02:09 Patrol-Extra 1912310004 Officer initiated activity at Holiday Inn, Sheridan Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================02:12 Patrol-Extra 1912310005 Officer initiated activity at Windsor Dr South/North Chugwater Dr, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================02:18 Patrol-Extra 1912310006 Officer initiated activity at Heights Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================02:37 Citizen Contact 1912310008 Officer initiated activity at Maverik North, Big Horn Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Arrest Made.*==========================================================================03:05 Intrusion/Holdup 1912310011 Occurred at Advanced Veterinary Care Center on Demaris St. . Zone 6 N door. . Disposition: False Alarm.*========================================================================

04:55 Traffic Stop 1912310014 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS- Driver cited for FTM lane/Warned for red light violation. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================09:14 Assist other Agency 1912310020 Officer initiated activity at Rumsey Ave, Cody. Assisting P&P. . Disposition: Assistance

Given.*=13:03 Trespass Complaint 1912310044 Occurred at Jubys Trailer Crt on 19TH St. . Would like male listed below trespassed from property. . Disposition: Served.

14:46 Patrol-Extra 1912310051 Officer initiated activity at Midway Auto Sales, Big Horn Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Assistance Given.=

14:47 Traffic Stop 1912310052 Officer initiated activity at Eagle Towing, Blackburn Ave, Cody. TS - Cited for DUS. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================15:45 Traffic Complaint 1912310057 Occurred on 22ND St. RP states that the below listed truck took the corner to tight and almost hit the RP’s son who was playing basketball in the driveway. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================16:59 Child Welfare 1912310061 Occurred on 13TH St. RP-states son left with his father and was not in a car seat. Left in a grey Toyota tundra. . Disposition: Unable to Locate. *==========================================================================19:02 Traffic Stop 1912310069 Officer initiated activity at 16TH St/Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS - Driver warned for driver side headlight out, driver warned for expired oln. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================19:30 Traffic Stop 1912310073 Officer initiated activity at 16TH St/Rumsey Ave, Cody. TS - Warned for passenger side headlight out. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================19:39 Traffic Stop 1912310074 Officer initiated activity at 17TH St, Cody. TS - Warned for illegal lane change. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================20:16 Traffic Stop 1912310080 Officer initiated activity at 14TH St/Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS - Warned for passenger side headlight out. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================20:21 Patrol-Extra 1912310082 Officer initiated activity at Ice Rink, Heart Mountain St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================20:25 Traffic Stop 1912310083 Officer initiated activity at 12TH St/Rumsey Ave, Cody. TS - Warned for no license plate light & obstructed plate. . Disposition: Warning Issued.

20:42 Traffic Stop 1912310086 Officer initiated activity at Yellowstone Ave, Cody. TS - Warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*

==21:13 Traffic Stop 1912310089 Officer initiated activity at 9TH St/Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS - Warned for expired insurance & headlight out. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================21:14 Traffic Stop 1912310091 Officer initiated activity at 13TH St, Cody. TS - Driver warned ft signal. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================21:23 Patrol-Extra 1912310092 Officer initiated activity at Beck Lake Park, 14TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================21:25 Patrol-Extra 1912310093 Officer initiated activity at 12TH St/Sheridan Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================22:18 Miscellaneous Assistance 1912310097 Occurred at Dominos Pizza on Sheridan Ave. . RP says that they have been receiving non-stop prank phone calls from 2 numbers over the last few days. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================22:29 Patrol-Extra 1912310099 Officer initiated activity at Cody Area, Sheridan AVE/16TH St, Cody. Foot patrol. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================23:08 Traffic Stop 1912310102 Officer initiated activity at Senior Center - Cody, 16TH St, Cody. TS- Driver. . Disposition: See Case. *==========================================================================23:40 Suspicious Activity 1912310108 Officer initiated activity at Irma Hotel, Sheridan Ave, Cody. Vehicle unoccupied with open door. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================23:53 Patrol-Extra 1912310110 Officer initiated activity at 12TH St/Sheridan Ave, Cody. On foot. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================January 01, 2020 00:33 Animal-Lost 2001010003 Occurred on Haugen St. RP lost his chocolate lab that does have tags on with the owners information on it. . Disposition: Returned to Owner.*==========================================================================00:39 Assist other Agency 2001010007 Officer initiated activity at Cody High School, 10TH St, Cody. W/ WHP. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================01:42 Traffic Stop 2001010013 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS- Driver warned for p/s headlight. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================01:50 Traffic Stop 2001010014 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS- Driver warned for p/s headlight out. . Disposition: Warning Issued.

*==========================================================================03:32 Assist other Agency 2001010018 Occurred on West Yellowstone Ave. Fire Alarm. . Disposition: False Alarm.*==========================================================================03:33 Intrusion/Holdup 2001010019 Occurred at Wapiti Ranger District Office on Yellowstone Ave. . Silent panic alarm. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================04:50 Animal-Stray 2001010024 Occurred at Maverik South on 17TH St. . RP says there are 2 Boxer looking dogs - taken to shelter. . Disposition: To Animal Shelter.*==========================================================================05:49 Intrusion/Holdup 2001010028 Occurred at Pizza Hut on Yellowstone Ave. . Zone back door. . Disposition: False Alarm. *==========================================================================05:50 Road Hazard/Blockage 2001010029 Occurred on Tri Power Ct. RP says that her trampoline has blown away in the wind and she is not strong enough to stop it herself. . Disposition: Unable to Assist. *==========================================================================07:30 Intrusion/Holdup 2001010031 Occurred at Burger King on Mountain View Dr. . Front Door alarm. . Disposition: Informational.*==========================================================================07:36 Intrusion/Holdup 2001010032 Occurred at Cody Medical Arts Complex on Lindsay Ln. . Main office door-unable to reach key holder. . Disposition: False Alarm.*==========================================================================07:49 Property Damage 2001010034 Occurred on B St. Shed blown across St into RP's driveway. . Disposition: Informational.*==========================================================================07:55 Property Damage 2001010035 Occurred at Brewgards on Mountain View Dr. . Window shattered by wind. Manager contacted and responding. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================11:23 Traffic Stop 2001010050 Officer initiated activity at River View Dr/Highway 120 N, Cody. TS-Driver warned for expired registration. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================11:56 Traffic Stop 2001010054 Officer initiated activity at Newton AVE/24TH St, Cody. TS-Driver warned for expired reg and p/s taillight out. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================12:04 Traffic Stop 2001010055 Officer initiated activity at Black Hills Energy, Mountain View Dr, Cody. TS-Driver cited for speed. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================12:12 Traffic Stop 2001010056 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned failure to stop at stop sign. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================

12:19 Traffic Stop 2001010057 Officer initiated activity at Mountain View Dr, Cody. Driver warned for speed and failure to maintain lane. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================12:31 Traffic Stop 2001010058 Officer initiated activity at Mountain View Dr, Cody. TS-Driver cited for speed. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================12:43 Traffic Stop 2001010060 Officer initiated activity at 16TH St, Cody. TS-Driver cited for expired registration. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================12:57 Patrol-Extra 2001010061 Officer initiated activity at Beck Lake Park, 14TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================13:00 Open Door/Window 2001010062 Occurred at Treads N Trails on Yellowstone Ave. . Doors open on building. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================13:38 Traffic Stop 2001010066 Officer initiated activity at 8TH St, Cody. TS-Driver Warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================16:05 Theft 2001010076 Occurred on Cedar Ln. RP would like to report the theft of a license plate off of her camper. . Disposition: See Case.*==========================================================================16:32 Traffic Stop 2001010078 Officer initiated activity at Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS - Warned for failure to stop at stop sign. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================16:43 Parking Problem 2001010079 Officer initiated activity at Kenmar St, Cody. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================18:35 Welfare Check 2001010083 Occurred on A St. RP would like a welfare check on her husband. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================21:00 Suspicious Activity 2001010087 Occurred on New Hope Dr. RP states that a chevy silver car is parked across the street. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================23:45 Patrol-Extra 2001010093 Officer initiated activity at Yellowstone Regional Airport, Roger Sedam Dr, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================23:54 Suspicious Activity 2001010094 Officer initiated activity at Wright Brothers Dr, Cody. . Disposition: No Action Taken.*==========================================================================January 02, 2020 00:05 Patrol-Extra 2001020001 Officer initiated activity at Bleistein Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================

01:12 Patrol-Extra 2001020004 Officer initiated activity at Heights Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================01:17 Patrol-Extra 2001020005 Officer initiated activity at Canyon Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================02:32 Citizen Contact 2001020012 Officer initiated activity at 19TH St, Cody.