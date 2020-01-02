Billings Man Shawn Neil Kelly Urinates On Billings Top Tech Business Waiting Room Couch, Then Attacks Top Tech Business Owner and Strikes Him In Head With Metal Shovel and Wooden Stick

Montana News Disclaimer: One of the most sacred principles in the American criminal and civil justice system, holding that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

In other words, the prosecution or Plaintiff's must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, each essential element of the crime or civil allegations charged or leveled. Until then the defendant or respondent is considered innocent of the charges or civil allegations

by: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

Local Business Owner of Top Tech was assaulted and injured by an intoxicated Billings man by the name of Shawn Neil Kelly.



Top Tech is a 20 + year local Automotive mechanic shop in Billings and has served many a local customer, including many out of state vehicle owners, as they are passing through the great city of Billings and need to have work done on their vehicles.



During those 20+ years, Darin, owner of the Top Tech, has never been in fear of his life and the lives of his other employees before, he never had a reason to be.



Until December 30, 2019, at 11:21 am Monday.



Billings woman Amanda Glennon called the 911 dispatch as her boss was being assaulted by a Billings man Shawn Neil Kelly. By the time the 911 call took place, the attacker Shawn Neil Kelly had already attacked her boss Darin with a metal shovel and a broom handle. Darin was bleeding from the head profusely.



In summary, this is what took place that morning. A woman by the name of Sharla Thompson, who is a repeat customer, dropped her vehicle off for some warranty work on her car.



A week when after the work was completed. The owner of the car Sharla Thompson, failed to come in and pick her car up from the Top Tech business as previously scheduled.



That very morning Sharla Thompson called the Top Tech and asked that her tires be remounted and that she would be there in about 20 minutes to come and get her vehicle.



Once that Sharla Thompson arrived at Top Tech, she was visibly upset and started to yell at the employees while she was in the waiting area. Sharla Thompson, accompanied by her brother Shawn Neil Kelly became verbally hostile while in the waiting area, Shawn Neil Kelly started to yell along with Sharla Thompson.



Shawn Neil Kelly took being upset one step further by escalating problems by pulling out his "penis" and urniating on a waiting room couch where other customers sit while waiting to get their vehciles from Top Tech.



Top Tech employee Amanda Glennon verbally confronted Shawn Neil Kelly asking why he had peed on their office couch.



Shawn Neil Kelly became instantly verbally and physically threatening even to Amanda Glennon and started to scream at her calling her vulgar names such a the terminology "Bitch."



Amanda Glennon immediately called her boss Darin to come out of the shop and deal with this mess.



Shawn Kelly had in his possession a shovel and broomstick and attacked Top Tech owner striking multiple times, Darin in the head and body.



By this time, both men were in the shop area in a physical confrontation, and Sharla Thompson came behind the counter area where the desk of Amanda Glennon worked at and shoved Amanda out of the way.



Sharla Thompson rushed, passed her, and into the shop area where her brother was attacking Darin, the owner of Top Tech. The attack only stopped once Kelly heard the approaching sirens of the Billings Police. Kelly then ran and hid in Sharla's car. The two took off from the crime scene area.





The weird thing about this was that Top Tech had not charged or invoiced Sharla Thompson at all as the work that was being done was strictly warranty work that Thompson did not have to pay.



Top Tech employees were confused as to why the attitude and the physical attacks that took place.



Kelly thought Top Tech was rude to his sister, but that was not the case at all. Shawn Neil Kelly smelled of Alcohol.



When Billings Police responded, it was Officer Spaulding who located a grey Saab heading northbound on 25th street west. Once Officer Spaulding approached the Saab, he found Shawn Neil Kelly hiding underneath the dashboard area on the floorboard of the vehicle. He was arrested and detained without further incident.



This was not the expected way that the owner of the Top Tech wanted to end the year of 2019. But due to the incident, Top Tech has put into place protocols for such emergency incidents.



Top Tech has been in business for a long time in Billings and hires local and supports the Billings community.

https://twitter.com/MontananewsNews