Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

Syndicated by: Montana News
Judge Davies
Thursday, January 02, 2020
DC 19-1582 State of MT v Kalem Lee Costa IN-T YTH Arraignment
(HARRIS) Co Atty-lw Public Defenders
19-28335
Ct1: Assault with Weapon F
Ct2: Theft Possession of Stolen Property M
Ct3: Carrying Concealed Firearm M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1597 State of MT v Darren Samuel Whiteman IN-V Arraignment
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Public Defenders
19-28216 GB
Robbery F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 04-1025 State of MT v George Douglas Limberhand IN-V PV Srv Pet to Revoke
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Kris Copenhaver PV Hrg: 3/24/20
04-11785
Sexual Intercourse without Consent F
Krystal Stevenson
See also: DC 19-0159 | 19-26863 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/16/2020
See also: DC 19-1544 | 19-28291 | Jury Trial - 04/13/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------------------
DC 03-0652 State of MT v Jerry Junior Salazar IN-V PV Srv Pet to Revoke
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Gregory E. Paskell Reset PV Hrg
02-9968
Ct2: Sexual Assault F
Krystal Stevenson
See also: DC 19-1459 | 19-28208 | Jury Trial - 03/16/2020
See also: DC 19-1510 | 19-28271 | Jury Trial - 04/13/2020
DC 16-0660 State of MT v Clay Storm Thibeault IN-V PV Srv Pet to Rev / Set Bond
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Public Defenders
16-22686
Burglary
Shaun Pisk
See also: DC 19-1569 | 19-28305 | Jury Trial - 04/06/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0614 State of MT v Ronald James Traynor IN-V PV Srv Pet to Rev / Set Bond
(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Public Defenders
18-25677
Ct1: Theft F
Brad Pinnick
See also: DC 19-1518 | 19-28246 | Jury Trial - 04/06/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0935 State of MT v Amethyst Tesia Martinez Sentencing
(DAVIES) Co Atty-cam Daniel K. Miller NO PSI
19-27641 AV
Theft F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0836 State of MT v Cody Isaiah Younghawk Sentencing
(DAVIES) Co Atty-jy Jim Lippert PSI
19-27544 AV
Ct1: Robbery F
Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1119 State of MT v Craig Anthony Scott Status Hearing
(DAVIES) Co Atty-vc L. Sanford Selvey II Re: DPA/FR
18-26248 DM
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct4: DUI 1st Offense M
DC 18-1114 State of MT v Janice Scott Status Hearing
(DAVIES) Co Atty-vc Cory T. Harman Re: DPA/FR
18-26251 DM
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1319 State of MT v Yvonne Aisenbrey Status of Counsel
(DAVIES) Co Atty-cam Matthew C. Claus Reset TR
18-26369 AV
Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct4: Criminal Child Endangerment F
Ct5: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Featured Posts
Recent Posts
Search By Tags
I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!