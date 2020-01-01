Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

Syndicated by: Montana News

Judge Davies

Thursday, January 02, 2020

DC 19-1582 State of MT v Kalem Lee Costa IN-T YTH Arraignment

(HARRIS) Co Atty-lw Public Defenders

19-28335

Ct1: Assault with Weapon F

Ct2: Theft Possession of Stolen Property M

Ct3: Carrying Concealed Firearm M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1597 State of MT v Darren Samuel Whiteman IN-V Arraignment

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Public Defenders

19-28216 GB

Robbery F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 04-1025 State of MT v George Douglas Limberhand IN-V PV Srv Pet to Revoke

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Kris Copenhaver PV Hrg: 3/24/20

04-11785

Sexual Intercourse without Consent F

Krystal Stevenson

See also: DC 19-0159 | 19-26863 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/16/2020

See also: DC 19-1544 | 19-28291 | Jury Trial - 04/13/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

------------------------------------------

DC 03-0652 State of MT v Jerry Junior Salazar IN-V PV Srv Pet to Revoke

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Gregory E. Paskell Reset PV Hrg

02-9968

Ct2: Sexual Assault F

Krystal Stevenson

See also: DC 19-1459 | 19-28208 | Jury Trial - 03/16/2020

See also: DC 19-1510 | 19-28271 | Jury Trial - 04/13/2020

DC 16-0660 State of MT v Clay Storm Thibeault IN-V PV Srv Pet to Rev / Set Bond

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Public Defenders

16-22686

Burglary

Shaun Pisk

See also: DC 19-1569 | 19-28305 | Jury Trial - 04/06/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0614 State of MT v Ronald James Traynor IN-V PV Srv Pet to Rev / Set Bond

(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Public Defenders

18-25677

Ct1: Theft F

Brad Pinnick

See also: DC 19-1518 | 19-28246 | Jury Trial - 04/06/2020





----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0935 State of MT v Amethyst Tesia Martinez Sentencing

(DAVIES) Co Atty-cam Daniel K. Miller NO PSI

19-27641 AV

Theft F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0836 State of MT v Cody Isaiah Younghawk Sentencing

(DAVIES) Co Atty-jy Jim Lippert PSI

19-27544 AV

Ct1: Robbery F

Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1119 State of MT v Craig Anthony Scott Status Hearing

(DAVIES) Co Atty-vc L. Sanford Selvey II Re: DPA/FR

18-26248 DM

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct4: DUI 1st Offense M

DC 18-1114 State of MT v Janice Scott Status Hearing

(DAVIES) Co Atty-vc Cory T. Harman Re: DPA/FR

18-26251 DM

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1319 State of MT v Yvonne Aisenbrey Status of Counsel

(DAVIES) Co Atty-cam Matthew C. Claus Reset TR

18-26369 AV

Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct4: Criminal Child Endangerment F

Ct5: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M