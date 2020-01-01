Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

January 1, 2020

Judge Davies

Thursday, January 02, 2020

DC 19-1582                  State of MT     v         Kalem Lee Costa                            IN-T YTH            Arraignment

(HARRIS)                       Co Atty-lw                      Public Defenders                                                   

19-28335                       

Ct1: Assault with Weapon F     

Ct2: Theft Possession of Stolen Property M    

Ct3: Carrying Concealed Firearm M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1597                  State of MT     v         Darren Samuel Whiteman         IN-V        Arraignment

(TODD)                           Co Atty-bdl                     Public Defenders                                                   

19-28216                        GB

Robbery F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 04-1025                  State of MT     v         George Douglas Limberhand    IN-V      PV Srv Pet to Revoke

(MOSES)                        Co Atty-iar                      Kris Copenhaver                                                   PV Hrg: 3/24/20

04-11785                       

Sexual Intercourse without Consent F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   

Krystal Stevenson

See also: DC 19-0159 | 19-26863 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/16/2020
See also: DC 19-1544 | 19-28291 | Jury Trial - 04/13/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

------------------------------------------

DC 03-0652                  State of MT     v         Jerry Junior Salazar                      IN-V        PV Srv Pet to Revoke

(TODD)                           Co Atty-bdl                     Gregory E. Paskell                                                Reset PV Hrg

02-9968                          

Ct2: Sexual Assault F    

                                                                                                   

Krystal Stevenson

See also: DC 19-1459 | 19-28208 | Jury Trial - 03/16/2020
See also: DC 19-1510 | 19-28271 | Jury Trial - 04/13/2020

 

DC 16-0660                  State of MT     v         Clay Storm Thibeault                   IN-V        PV Srv Pet to Rev / Set Bond

(SOUZA)                        Co Atty-pdv                   Public Defenders                                                   

16-22686                       

Burglary                                                                                              

Shaun Pisk

See also: DC 19-1569 | 19-28305 | Jury Trial - 04/06/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0614                  State of MT     v         Ronald James Traynor                IN-V        PV Srv Pet to Rev / Set Bond

(KNISELY)                   Co Atty-zp                      Public Defenders                                                   

18-25677                       

Ct1: Theft F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

Brad Pinnick

See also: DC 19-1518 | 19-28246 | Jury Trial - 04/06/2020

 


                                                                                     

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0935                  State of MT     v         Amethyst Tesia Martinez                             Sentencing

(DAVIES)                       Co Atty-cam                   Daniel K. Miller                                                      NO PSI

19-27641                        AV

Theft F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0836                  State of MT     v         Cody Isaiah Younghawk                                Sentencing

(DAVIES)                       Co Atty-jy                       Jim Lippert                                                               PSI

19-27544                        AV

Ct1: Robbery F    

Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1119                  State of MT     v         Craig Anthony Scott                                         Status Hearing

(DAVIES)                       Co Atty-vc                      L. Sanford Selvey II                                             Re: DPA/FR

18-26248                        DM

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F    

Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F    

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct4: DUI 1st Offense M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

 

DC 18-1114                  State of MT     v         Janice Scott                                                           Status Hearing

(DAVIES)                       Co Atty-vc                      Cory T. Harman                                                     Re: DPA/FR

18-26251                        DM

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F  

 

                                                

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1319                  State of MT     v         Yvonne Aisenbrey                                             Status of Counsel

(DAVIES)                       Co Atty-cam                   Matthew C. Claus                                                 Reset TR

18-26369                        AV

Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct4: Criminal Child Endangerment F    

Ct5: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

 

 

