Helena Police Department New Year's Eve Arrest Report

12/31/19 @ 1332 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 800 block for a report of a male at this location that had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Helena. The Officer met with the 57 year old male and placed him under arrest for the Lewis and Clark County Justice Court warrant. He was booked into the LCSO Jail.

1/1/20 @ 0248 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 1900 block of Harris St for a report of a domestic disturbance. Investigation into the disturbance led to a 43 year old male being placed under arrest for PFMA (1st Offense) and misdemeanor Possession of Dangerous Drugs (marijuana). He was booked into the LCSO Jail.

**The Helena Police Department responded to 106 calls for service. A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows: (2) non-injury crashes, (1) animal call, (2) Assaults, (3) Disorderly/Disturbance calls, (3) suspicious incidents, (3) thefts, (1) trespass incident and conducted (6) welfare checks and conducted (52) traffic stops.

For the New Year’s Eve holiday, the Helena Police had increased Patrols to include extra traffic patrols within the City. Besides the calls I have reported on within this release, the Police Department arrested 6 people for DUI’s during the New Year’s eve evening into the morning hours of the New Year. Brief summation on these arrests are below:

-47 year old male arrested for DUI (3rd Offense), No Insurance

-30 year old female arrested for DUI (1st Offense)

-42 year old male arrested for DUI (1st Offense), Driving while Suspended and No Insurance

-30 year old male arrested for DUI (1st Offense) and Stop Sign violation

-26 year old male arrested for DUI (1st Offense), No Insurance, Open Container in M/V, Driving while Suspended, Warrant

-24 year old female arrested for DUI (1st Offense), Aggravated DUI (1st Offense) and Driving with No Headlights