Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

JUDGE TODD
Monday, December 30, 2019
DC 19-0724 State of MT v Alex Richard Fuhrman IN-V Sentencing
(TODD) Co Atty-slh Layne Scheveck
18-25979 GB
Ct1: Failure to Register as a Sexual Offender F
Ct2: Resisting Arrest M to be dismissed
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1530 State of MT v Aaron Clifford Olson IN-V Arraignment
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Public Defenders
19-28269 GB
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
See also: DC 19-1583 | 19-28323 | Arraignment - 12/31/2019
DC 19-1531 State of MT v Aaron Clifford Olson IN-V Arraignment
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Public Defenders
19-28268 GB
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
See also: DC 19-1583 | 19-28323 | Arraignment - 12/31/2019
DC 19-1532 State of MT v Aaron Clifford Olson IN-V Arraignment
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Public Defenders
19-28251 GB
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
See also: DC 19-1583 | 19-28323 | Arraignment - 12/31/2019
DC 19-1583 State of MT v Aaron Clifford Olson IN-V Arraignment
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Public Defenders
19-28323 GB
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0506 State of MT v Alejandro Ricardo Plascencia Jr. IN-V Arraignment
(TODD) Co Atty-jy J. Gregory Tomicich
19-27215 AV
Ct1: Assault with Weapon F
Ct2: Criminal Mischief M
Ct3: Theft 1st Offense M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1492 State of MT v Jessica Denise Silva IN-V Srv Amnd Info/Aff
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Darcy Critchfield TR: 4/13/20
19-28249 GB
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
See also: DC 19-1493 | 19-28248 | Jury Trial - 04/13/2020
See also: DC 19-1427 | 19-28139 | Jury Trial - 03/16/2020
See also: DC 19-1434 | 19-28196 | Jury Trial - 03/16/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1301 State of MT v Jacob John Wells IN-V Arraignment
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Juli M. Pierce
19-28022 HC
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M
DC 19-1413 State of MT v Jacob John Wells IN-V Arraignment
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Jacob John Wells
19-28146 HC
Ct1: Forgery (Common Scheme) F
Ct2: Theft 1st Offense M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0873 State of MT v Chad Richard Bolt IN-V PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Public Defenders
18-25949
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Laura McKee
DC 18-1377 State of MT v Chad Richard Bolt IN-V PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Public Defenders
18-26051
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Laura McKee
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1213 State of MT v Camilla Dee Boe IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet
(DAVIES) Co Atty-jy Nicole R. Gallagher Reset Sent
18-26327 AV
Ct1: Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle M
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1533 State of MT v James Edward Smith IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet
(FEHR) Co Atty-mrg Roberta A. Drew TR: 2/24/20
18-26642 AP
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1085 State of MT v Amanda Ann James IN-V Apr BW
(FEHR) Co Atty-mrg Blaine Bailey McGivern Reset TR
19-27791 AP
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-0717 State of MT v Elizabeth Faith Howe IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Public Defenders
17-24227 DM
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Shannon Berg
DC 18-1358 State of MT v Elizabeth Faith Howe IN-V Apr BW
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc J. Gregory Tomicich Reset Sent
18-26496 DM
Bail-jumping F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-0962 State of MT v John William Lucero Jr. IN-V Apr BW
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich Reset Dispo
17-24482
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Laura McKee
DC 18-1465 State of MT v John William Lucero Jr. IN-V Apr BW
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich Reset Sent
18-26591 JW
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Ct3: Driving While License Suspended or Revoked M to be dismissed
DC 19-0205 State of MT v John William Lucero Jr. IN-V Apr BW
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich Reset Sent
19-26902 JW
Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Or in the Alternative to
Ct2:Per Se w/ Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F to be dismissed
Ct3: Failure to Stop or Remain at Accident Scene Involving Another Person or Deceased Person M
Ct4: Fail to Give Notice of Accident by Quickest Means/Apparent Damage Over $1,000 M
Ct5: Driving While License Suspended or Revoked M to be dismissed
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0871 State of MT v Jade Martin Berg IN-V Bond Reduction
(TODD) Co Atty-tc J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 2/18/20
19-27574 TS
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
Ct4: Operating without Liability Insurance in Effect M
Ct5: Operating Motor Vehicle with Expired Registration M
Ct6: Seatbelt Violation O
DC 19-1200 State of MT v Jade Martin Berg IN-V Bond Reduction
(TODD) Co Atty-tc J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 2/18/20
19-27904
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1178 State of MT v Elizabeth Elaine Matt IN-V Srv Rev Rel Petition
(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Meghan Benson TR: 1/6/20
19-27888 JW
DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-0797 State of MT v Jeremy Shane Seminole IN-V Bond Reduction
(TODD) Co Atty-slh Analicia Pianca PV Rev Hrg 1/27/20
16-22919
Escape F
Nathan Vanderby
See also: DC 19-1081 | 19-27793 | Jury Trial - 01/21/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1344 State of MT v Ryan Joseph Lafko Sentencing
(TODD) Co Atty-tc Cory T. Harman PSI
18-26476 TS
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F to be dismissed
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
DC 19-0145 State of MT v Ryan Joseph Lafko Sentencing
(TODD) Co Atty-tc Cory T. Harman to be dismissed PSI
19-26849 TS
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F to be dismissed
Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F to be dismissed
Ct3: Criminal Endangerment F to be dismissed
Ct4: Criminal Endangerment F to be dismissed
DC 19-0594 State of MT v Ryan Joseph Lafko Sentencing
(TODD) Co Atty-tc Cory T. Harman PSI
19-27305 TS
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1052 State of MT v Jason Jared Heathman Sentencing
(TODD) Co Atty-slh Cory T. Harman PSI
18-26097 GB
Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M to be dismissed
Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-0535 State of MT v Brooklyn Mae Cardwell PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Katherine Delaney Berst
17-23919
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Melanie Etchemendy
See also: DC 18-0788 | 18-25857 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/16/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1286 State of MT v Amanda Sue McCormick Hrg on Motions
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Roberta A. Drew Mtn to Amnd Conditions of Probation
18-26426 GB
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 13-0819 State of MT v Wesley Douglas Barker Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Public Defenders
13-19405
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Jamie Burson
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1542 State of MT v Daniel Joseph Brown Arraignment
(HARADA) Co Atty-
