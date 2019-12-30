Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

Syndicated by: Montana News

JUDGE TODD

Monday, December 30, 2019

DC 19-0724 State of MT v Alex Richard Fuhrman IN-V Sentencing

(TODD) Co Atty-slh Layne Scheveck

18-25979 GB

Ct1: Failure to Register as a Sexual Offender F

Ct2: Resisting Arrest M to be dismissed

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1530 State of MT v Aaron Clifford Olson IN-V Arraignment

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Public Defenders

19-28269 GB

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

See also: DC 19-1583 | 19-28323 | Arraignment - 12/31/2019

DC 19-1531 State of MT v Aaron Clifford Olson IN-V Arraignment

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Public Defenders

19-28268 GB

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

See also: DC 19-1583 | 19-28323 | Arraignment - 12/31/2019

DC 19-1532 State of MT v Aaron Clifford Olson IN-V Arraignment

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Public Defenders

19-28251 GB

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

See also: DC 19-1583 | 19-28323 | Arraignment - 12/31/2019

DC 19-1583 State of MT v Aaron Clifford Olson IN-V Arraignment

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Public Defenders

19-28323 GB

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0506 State of MT v Alejandro Ricardo Plascencia Jr. IN-V Arraignment

(TODD) Co Atty-jy J. Gregory Tomicich

19-27215 AV

Ct1: Assault with Weapon F

Ct2: Criminal Mischief M

Ct3: Theft 1st Offense M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1492 State of MT v Jessica Denise Silva IN-V Srv Amnd Info/Aff

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Darcy Critchfield TR: 4/13/20

19-28249 GB

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

See also: DC 19-1493 | 19-28248 | Jury Trial - 04/13/2020

See also: DC 19-1427 | 19-28139 | Jury Trial - 03/16/2020

See also: DC 19-1434 | 19-28196 | Jury Trial - 03/16/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1301 State of MT v Jacob John Wells IN-V Arraignment

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Juli M. Pierce

19-28022 HC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M

DC 19-1413 State of MT v Jacob John Wells IN-V Arraignment

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Jacob John Wells

19-28146 HC

Ct1: Forgery (Common Scheme) F

Ct2: Theft 1st Offense M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0873 State of MT v Chad Richard Bolt IN-V PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Public Defenders

18-25949

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Laura McKee

DC 18-1377 State of MT v Chad Richard Bolt IN-V PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Public Defenders

18-26051

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Laura McKee

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1213 State of MT v Camilla Dee Boe IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet

(DAVIES) Co Atty-jy Nicole R. Gallagher Reset Sent

18-26327 AV

Ct1: Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle M

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1533 State of MT v James Edward Smith IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet

(FEHR) Co Atty-mrg Roberta A. Drew TR: 2/24/20

18-26642 AP

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1085 State of MT v Amanda Ann James IN-V Apr BW

(FEHR) Co Atty-mrg Blaine Bailey McGivern Reset TR

19-27791 AP

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0717 State of MT v Elizabeth Faith Howe IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Public Defenders

17-24227 DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Shannon Berg

DC 18-1358 State of MT v Elizabeth Faith Howe IN-V Apr BW

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc J. Gregory Tomicich Reset Sent

18-26496 DM

Bail-jumping F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0962 State of MT v John William Lucero Jr. IN-V Apr BW

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich Reset Dispo

17-24482

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Laura McKee

DC 18-1465 State of MT v John William Lucero Jr. IN-V Apr BW

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich Reset Sent

18-26591 JW

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

Ct3: Driving While License Suspended or Revoked M to be dismissed

DC 19-0205 State of MT v John William Lucero Jr. IN-V Apr BW

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich Reset Sent

19-26902 JW

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

Or in the Alternative to

Ct2:Per Se w/ Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F to be dismissed

Ct3: Failure to Stop or Remain at Accident Scene Involving Another Person or Deceased Person M

Ct4: Fail to Give Notice of Accident by Quickest Means/Apparent Damage Over $1,000 M

Ct5: Driving While License Suspended or Revoked M to be dismissed

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0871 State of MT v Jade Martin Berg IN-V Bond Reduction

(TODD) Co Atty-tc J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 2/18/20

19-27574 TS

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M

Ct4: Operating without Liability Insurance in Effect M

Ct5: Operating Motor Vehicle with Expired Registration M

Ct6: Seatbelt Violation O

DC 19-1200 State of MT v Jade Martin Berg IN-V Bond Reduction

(TODD) Co Atty-tc J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 2/18/20

19-27904

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1178 State of MT v Elizabeth Elaine Matt IN-V Srv Rev Rel Petition

(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Meghan Benson TR: 1/6/20

19-27888 JW

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0797 State of MT v Jeremy Shane Seminole IN-V Bond Reduction

(TODD) Co Atty-slh Analicia Pianca PV Rev Hrg 1/27/20

16-22919

Escape F

Nathan Vanderby

See also: DC 19-1081 | 19-27793 | Jury Trial - 01/21/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1344 State of MT v Ryan Joseph Lafko Sentencing

(TODD) Co Atty-tc Cory T. Harman PSI

18-26476 TS

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F to be dismissed

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

DC 19-0145 State of MT v Ryan Joseph Lafko Sentencing

(TODD) Co Atty-tc Cory T. Harman to be dismissed PSI

19-26849 TS

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F to be dismissed

Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F to be dismissed

Ct3: Criminal Endangerment F to be dismissed

Ct4: Criminal Endangerment F to be dismissed

DC 19-0594 State of MT v Ryan Joseph Lafko Sentencing

(TODD) Co Atty-tc Cory T. Harman PSI

19-27305 TS

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1052 State of MT v Jason Jared Heathman Sentencing

(TODD) Co Atty-slh Cory T. Harman PSI

18-26097 GB

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M to be dismissed

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0535 State of MT v Brooklyn Mae Cardwell PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Katherine Delaney Berst

17-23919

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Melanie Etchemendy

See also: DC 18-0788 | 18-25857 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/16/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1286 State of MT v Amanda Sue McCormick Hrg on Motions

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Roberta A. Drew Mtn to Amnd Conditions of Probation

18-26426 GB

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 13-0819 State of MT v Wesley Douglas Barker Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Public Defenders

13-19405

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Jamie Burson

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1542 State of MT v Daniel Joseph Brown Arraignment

(HARADA) Co Atty-