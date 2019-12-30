Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News
12/30/19 @ 1807 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 800 block of Oregon St for a report of a theft. Investigation into the theft led to a 28 year old female being placed under arrest for (2) outstanding arrest warrants (Helena Municipal Court and Lewis and Clark Justice Court), misdemeanor theft, trespass to a vehicle, and criminal mischief. She was booked into the LCSO Jail.
The Helena Police Department responded to 66 calls for service.
A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows:
(1) animal call,
(1) Disorderly/Disturbance calls,
(7) suspicious incidents,
(6) thefts,
(2) trespass incidents and conducted
(3) welfare checks.
