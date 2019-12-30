Helena Police Department News

December 30, 2019

12/30/19 @ 1807 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 800 block of  Oregon St for a report of a theft.  Investigation into the theft led to a 28 year old female being placed under arrest for (2) outstanding arrest warrants (Helena Municipal Court and Lewis and Clark Justice Court), misdemeanor theft, trespass to a vehicle, and criminal mischief.  She was booked into the LCSO Jail. 

 

 

The Helena Police Department responded to 66 calls for service.

 

 A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows:

(1) animal call,

(1) Disorderly/Disturbance calls,

(7) suspicious incidents,

(6) thefts,

(2) trespass incidents and conducted

(3) welfare checks.   

