Cody Wyoming Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

December 27-29, 2019

ARRESTS:12/28/19 Corbin Adams, 23, Cody, Arrested for Possess Controlled Subst – Plant – 3oz or less, Interference with Peace Officer (Incident# 1912280011)Total 911 Calls – 5 *==========================================================================00:03 Patrol-Extra 1912270002 Officer initiated activity at Bleistein Ave, Cody. Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================00:13 Patrol-Extra 1912270004 Officer initiated activity at Wild Horse Cafe, West Yellowstone Ave, Cody. Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================00:20 Patrol-Extra 1912270006 Officer initiated activity at Canyon Ave, Cody. Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================00:25 Suspicious Activity 1912270007 Officer initiated activity at Paul Stock Aquatic and Recreation, Heart Mountain St, Cody. Suspicious vehicle. Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================00:32 Patrol-Extra 1912270008 Officer initiated activity at Heights Ave, Cody. Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================05:55 Assist other Agency 1912270018 Officer initiated activity at Probation and Parole - Cody Office, Stampede Ave, Cody. Assisting with UA. Disposition: Assistance Given.

*==========================================================================08:38 Miscellaneous Assistance 1912270023 Occurred on 29TH St. Wanting to speak w/officer about the state hospital. Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================08:52 Patrol-Extra 1912270026 Officer initiated activity at Probation and Parole - Cody Office, Stampede Ave, Cody. Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================09:57 Animal-Stray 1912270038 Occurred on 19TH St. Between 1600-1700 black, Rottweiler RAL in the area, dog was barking and stalking the mail carrier. Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================10:05 Animal-Stray 1912270040 Occurred on Robert St. Cat brought into shelter. Disposition: To Animal

Shelter.*==========================================================================12:26 Fraud Related 1912270053 Occurred on 11TH St. Possible Fraud - RP gave out her DL and SS card to someone over the phone with UPS where she is applying for a job and hasn't heard back and can't get ahold of anyone. Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================13:07 Harassment 1912270062 Occurred on 31ST St. RP in the lobby, wanting to speak w/officer about counselor harassing her. Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================13:29 Trespass Complaint 1912270064 Occurred on South Chugwater Dr. RP's grandson is causing problems, she would like to speak to an officer about getting him trespassed. Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================13:30 Miscellaneous Assistance 1912270065 Occurred on Salsbury Ave. RP concerned about his friend has been unable to reach him said he has a lot of health issues. Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================15:20 Traffic Stop 1912270071 Officer initiated activity at 13TH St/Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS- driver warned for speed, cited for no valid insurance. Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================15:29 Property-Lost 1912270074 Occurred at Albertsons Food & Drug on 17TH St. Brown leather wallet contained credit, WY DL. Disposition: Dispatch Handled.*==========================================================================15:33 Traffic Stop 1912270075 Officer initiated activity at front of Fire Hall, 12TH St/Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS- driver warned for speed and following too closely. Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================15:42 Traffic Stop 1912270076 Officer initiated activity at Irma Hotel, Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS- Driver warned for speed. Cited for no Registration. Disposition: Citation Issued.

*==========================================================================16:01 Animal-Stray 1912270077 Officer initiated activity at Yellowstone Ave, Cody. Puppies in the road. Disposition: Unable to Locate.*==========================================================================16:09 Traffic Stop 1912270078 Officer initiated activity at Yellowstone Ave, Cody. TS - Cited for speed. Disposition: Citation Issued. *==========================================================================16:31 Citizen Contact 1912270081 Officer initiated activity at Mountain View Dr, Cody. Citcon. Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================16:59 Harassment 1912270085 Occurred at Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Dr. RP- would like to speak to an officer in regards to stalking. Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================17:29 Intrusion/Holdup 1912270087 Occurred at Cody Middle School on Cougar Ave. Burg alarm. Disposition: False Alarm.*==========================================================================18:39 Animals on Roadway 1912270103 Occurred at City Park on Sheridan Ave. Deer in the road way. Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================19:35 Warrant Service Attempt 1912270113 Officer initiated activity at Draw St, Cody. Disposition: No Service. *==========================================================================19:39 Warrant Service Attempt 1912270114 Officer initiated activity at UPS Store, 14TH St, Cody. Disposition: No Service.*==========================================================================19:42 Animal-Stray 1912270115 Occurred at Coe Mansion on 11TH St. RP states 2 dogs big shaggy grey like husky/ small black and white. Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================20:17 Theft 1912270116 Occurred on 29TH St. RP states prescription drugs were taken from her house among other things. *==========================================================================20:20 Patrol-Extra 1912270117 Officer initiated activity at Heights Ave, Cody. Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================20:24 Patrol-Extra 1912270118 Officer initiated activity at Holiday Inn, Sheridan Ave, Cody. Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================20:41 Patrol-Extra 1912270119 Officer initiated activity at Canyon Ave, Cody. Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================21:25 Citizen Contact 1912270120 Officer initiated activity at 23RD St, Cody. Disposition: No Action Taken.

*==========================================================================21:44 Traffic Stop 1912270121 Officer initiated activity at Alpine Medical, Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS - Driver warned for speed. Disposition: Warning Issued.

*==========================================================================22:41 Patrol-Extra 1912270124 Officer initiated activity at Bleistein Ave, Cody. Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================01:04 Citizen Contact 1912280004 Officer initiated activity at 9TH St/Beck Ave, Cody. Out w/red crossover. Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================01:05 Intrusion/Holdup 1912280005 Occurred at Sierra Trading Post Call Center on Blackburn Ave. Caller advised of non-response status. Disposition: False Alarm.*==========================================================================02:34 Reddi Report 1912280011 Occurred at Maverik North on Big Horn Ave. RP says that there is an intoxicated male in a red Chevy w/temp tags. Disposition: Arrest Made.*==========================================================================07:08 Animal-Noisy 1912280022 Occurred on Birch Ln. 2 dogs in back yard at this address, barking on and off. Disposition: Unfounded. *==========================================================================09:37 Escort-Funeral 1912280029 Occurred at Presbyterian Church on 23RD St. To old Riverside at 1035. Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================11:00 Traffic Stop 1912280036 Officer initiated activity at 8TH St, Cody. TS-Driver warned for speed, no proof registration, cited no insurance. Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================11:29 Traffic Stop 1912280037 Officer initiated activity at Yellowstone Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for speed. Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================11:43 Traffic Stop 1912280038 Officer initiated activity at 12TH St/Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS-Driver cited for expired registration and cited for no insurance. Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================13:30 Miscellaneous Assistance 1912280044 Occurred at The Cowboy Palace on Sheridan Ave. Wanting to speak to CEO about rights protecting her service dog when out training and being attacked by other dogs. Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================15:18 Traffic Stop 1912280053 Officer initiated activity at Zapata’s, Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS -Warned for speed. Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================19:49 Patrol-Extra 1912280062 Officer initiated activity at Bleistein Ave, Cody. Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================20:09 Suspicious Activity 1912280064 Officer initiated activity at Beck Lake Park, 14TH St, Cody. Disposition: No Action Taken.*==========================================================================20:18 Patrol-Extra 1912280065 Officer initiated activity at Canyon Ave, Cody. Disposition: Completed.

*==========================================================================21:20 Traffic Stop 1912280069 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS Driver warned for driver side headlight out. Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================21:39 Patrol-Extra 1912280070 Officer initiated activity at Wal-Mart, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================23:01 Traffic Stop 1912280073 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS Driver warned for no headlights. Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================04:07 Patrol-Extra 1912290006 Officer initiated activity at Heights Ave, Cody. Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================07:08 Animal-Noisy 1912290009 Occurred on Birch Ln. Dogs barking in the early morning hours. Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================09:57 Traffic Stop 1912290021 Officer initiated activity at Wal-Mart, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. TS-Driver cited for speed 45/30. Disposition:Citation Issued.*==========================================================================10:32 Property-Found 1912290025 Occurred at Walgreens on Sheridan Ave. RP found a wallet at the intersection, no local listings for wallet owner. *==========================================================================11:43 Theft 1912290032 Occurred on Alger Ave. RP's bike stolen- Carbon Fiber black IBIS mountain bike, sticker on the side. Disposition: See

Case.*==========================================================================14:10 Patrol-Extra 1912290035 Occurred on Alger Ave. Neighborhood canvas. Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================14:42 Other Law Violations 1912290039 Occurred on Park Ave. City & DFS removed female from residence, signs posted unsafe for human occupancy.RP said a cab company dropped off female listed below within the last 1/2 hour, she is wearing a grey hat, grey coat. Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================16:21 Traffic Stop 1912290042 Officer initiated activity at 11TH St/Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS- Driver Warned for speed. Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================19:57 Patrol-Extra 1912290060 Officer initiated activity at Holiday Inn, Sheridan Ave, Cody. Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================20:07 Patrol-Extra 1912290062 Officer initiated activity at Heights Ave, Cody. Disposition: Completed.

*==========================================================================20:16 Traffic Stop 1912290064 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS- driver warned for no headlights. Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================21:06 Patrol-Extra 1912290066 Officer initiated activity at Beck Lake Park, 14TH St, Cody. Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================22:07 Motor Vehicle Crash 1912290068 Occurred at Cassie’s Supper Club on Yellowstone Ave. Hit & run. RP says that someone hit his vehicle while he was at work. No injuries/No blockage. Disposition: See Case. *==========================================================================22:34 Patrol-Extra 1912290070 Officer initiated activity at Wal-Mart, Yellowstone Ave, Cody.