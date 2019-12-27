Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

12/26/19 @ 0701 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of Idaho Ave for a report of a domestic disturbance. Investigation into the disturbance led to a 48 year old male being placed under arrest for Felony Strangulation and PFMA (1st Offense). He was booked into the LCSO Jail.

12/26/19 @ 0823 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the Law and Justice Center for a report of a male at this location that had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Helena. The Officer met with the 41 year old male and placed him under arrest for the warrant. He was booked into the LCSO Jail.

12/26/19 @ 1246 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 1400 block of Wilder Ave for a report of an assault. The Officer met with all parties and the investigation into the matter led to a 25 year old male being issued a citation for misdemeanor assault. He was referred to Helena Municipal Court.

12/26/19 @ 1323 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 400 block of South Park Ave for a report of a male at this location that had several outstanding arrest warrants out of Helena. The Officer located the 40 year old male and placed him under arrest for (4) warrants (3 out of Helena Municipal Court and 1 out of District Court). He was booked into the LCSO Jail.

12/26/19 @ 1703 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 400 block of Tamarack St for a report of a no contact order violation. Investigation into the violation led to a 26 year old male being placed under arrest for No Contact Order Violation. He was booked into the LCSO Jail.

12/27/19 @ 0133 hours -- An Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Us Hwy 12 East and Elaine St. Investigation into the traffic stop led to the 70 year old female driver being placed under arrest for the following charges: Helena Municipal Court warrant, an East Helena City Court warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia, No Insurance, Expired Registration, Driving while Suspended, Driving a vehicle with fictitious plates. She was booked into the LCSO Jail.

**The Helena Police Department responded to 84 calls for service. A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows: (7) non-injury crashes, (1) animal call, (1) Assault, (2) Disorderly/Disturbance calls, (2) Domestic Disturbances, (5) suspicious incidents, (2) thefts, (2) trespass incidents and conducted (3) welfare checks.