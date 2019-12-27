Due To President Donald J Trump A Bold Lion, 2019 Is A Historic Year With Judicial Confirmations Getting America Back On Track And Away From The Liberal Democrat Anti-God, Anti-American Death Spiral

Syndicated by: Montana News

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Senate is ending the year with significant judicial confirmation achievements. In 2019, the Senate confirmed a historic 102 judges, further solidifying President Trump’s legacy in reshaping the federal judiciary.

To emphasize the historic significance of the Senate’s confirmations this year, the number of confirmed judges in 2019 is more than twice the annual average of judges confirmed over the past several decades and the second-highest number of judicial confirmations in a single year in U.S. history.

Of the 102 confirmations this year, 20 were to the U.S. Court of Appeals, bringing President Trump’s total number of appointed appeals court judges to 50.

To put this in perspective, President Obama appointed 55 appeals court judges during his entire eight years as President.

Despite the unprecedented levels of opposition by Democrats, the Senate’s significant confirmation achievements in 2019 have helped solidify President Trump’s judicial legacy. President Trump is fulfilling his promise to appoint judges who will set aside their personal views and political prejudices in order to protect and honor the Constitution and the rule of law.

Over the course of his presidency, President Trump has appointed 187 federal judges, including 50 appeals court judges, and two Supreme Court Justices. This historic transformation of the judiciary is one of a long list of President Trump’s accomplishments since he took office in 2017.