Billings Man Mervin Lee Littlewhirlwind Arrested and Charged For Assault/PFMA Against Billings woman Ashley Yellowrobe

December 27, 2019

|

Montana News

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Montana News Disclaimer:  One of the most sacred principles in the American criminal and civil justice system, holding that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

In other words, the prosecution  or Plaintiff's must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, each essential element of the crime or civil allegations charged or leveled.  Until then the defendant or respondent is considered innocent of the charges or civil allegations

By Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

Billings man Mervin Lee Littlewhirlwind was arrested and charged with his second offense of Partner Family Member Assault.

This offense occurred at 6303 Grand Ave in Billings.   Officers called for what reported as a Domestic in progress. When officers arrived, they observed both the complainant and the suspect standing in the yard talking to each other.

Mervin Lee Littlewhirlwind was detained and placed in the back of one of the patrol units.

According to the victim Ashley Yellowrobe, Yellowrobe stated that Mervin head-butted her in the face splitting her lip and knocking loose one of her teeth, which caused her mouth to bleed.

Ashley Yellowrobe stated that incidents like this have happened in the past.   Ashley indicated that she was afraid of Mervin and that if he got out of jail, what would he do to her then if he did this now.

Mervin Lee LittleWhirlwind denied anything happened between the two.

 

This article was published by: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter License# USPA-ID-US/VI-01/29995

                                                                                                             License# AINS-ID-80896CYP 

                                                                                                             License# USPRESS-ID-80896CYP

                                                                                                             License# IWGP-ID-74810-CYP-19

 

 

 

 

 

