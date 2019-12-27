Montana News Disclaimer: One of the most sacred principles in the American criminal and civil justice system, holding that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

Billings man Kevin Roy Webb arrested for Possession of METH and Drug Paraphernalia. Billings Police Officer Zachary Wallis and Officer**** Icard were conducting a welfare check in the area of the 1500 block of Main street.



Officers discovered the Kevin Roy Webb was homeless and sleeping in his car because he did not have anywhere else to go.



The Officers learned that Roy Webb did have a friend that he could stay with that night and offered to take Webb to his friend's house for the evening.



The Officers did note that Webb seemed under the influence of some drug based on visual observations of Webb.



Before Kevin Webb was placed into the back of Officer Icard's patrol vehicle, he was pat searched down by Officer Wallis. During the pat-down, it in one of Webb's pockets there were several baggies and with them was a loaded syringe with METH inside of it



Webb was detained and taken into custody without further incident.

