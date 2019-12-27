Billings Man Kevin Roy Webb Arrested For Possession Of METH

Montana News Disclaimer:  One of the most sacred principles in the American criminal and civil justice system, holding that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

In other words, the prosecution  or Plaintiff's must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, each essential element of the crime or civil allegations charged or leveled.  Until then the defendant or respondent is considered innocent of the charges or civil allegations

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

Billings man Kevin Roy Webb arrested for Possession of METH and Drug Paraphernalia.    Billings Police Officer Zachary Wallis and Officer**** Icard were conducting a welfare check in the area of the 1500 block of  Main street.

Officers discovered the Kevin Roy Webb was homeless and sleeping in his car because he did not have anywhere else to go.

The Officers learned that Roy Webb did have a friend that he could stay with that night and offered to take Webb to his friend's house for the evening.  

The Officers did note that Webb seemed under the influence of some drug based on visual observations of Webb.

Before Kevin Webb was placed into the back of Officer Icard's patrol vehicle, he was pat searched down by Officer Wallis.  During the pat-down, it  in one of Webb's pockets there were several baggies and with them was a loaded syringe with METH inside of it

Webb was detained and taken into custody without further incident.
According to the Billings Police Ratings:

Billings Police Officer Zachary Wallis badge#413  maintains an (A) rating and trusted by the general public and  NOT considered a threat to public safety.

Billings Police Officer Tracy Icard badge#455  maintains an (A) rating and trusted by the general public and  NOT considered a threat to public safety.

