Pet Cat Food Being Recalled Due To Impurities In Special Kitty Mixed Grill Dinner Pate

The J. M. Smucker Company today announced a voluntary recall of specific lots of Special Kitty wet, canned cat food due to health concerns potentially associated with ingredients believed to not meet the Company's quality and safety standards.

The specific product is Special Kitty Mixed Grill Dinner Pate. In addition to being sold individually this product is also sold as part of variety packs. If pet parents have any of the products below in their possession, they should stop feeding it to their cats and dispose of the product.

Product NameRetail UPC CodeLot CodeBest If Used By Date

Special Kitty Mixed Grill Dinner Pate 5.5 oz. metal can68113107896292638039/19/2021

Special Kitty Surf & Turf Variety Pack of Pate Cat Food in 5.5 oz metal cans68113107923592668037/17/2021

8/29/2021

9/11/2021

9/12/2021

Special Kitty Surf & Turf Variety Pack of Pate Cat Food in 5.5 oz metal cans68113107923592678037/17/2021

8/29/2021

9/11/2021

9/12/2021

Special Kitty Surf & Turf Variety Pack of Pate Cat Food in 5.5 oz metal cans68113107923592878039/12/2021

9/19/2021

10/7/2021

Ingesting impacted product may cause nausea with excessive salivation, diarrhea or vomiting to more severe symptoms including difficulty walking, seizures and, in extreme situations, death.

Pet parents are encouraged to contact their cat's veterinarian immediately if their cat is displaying any of these symptoms.

These products are sold in grocery stores nationwide and online. No other Special Kitty products are impacted by this recall. The investigation thus far indicates that the impacted product appears to have been manufactured during a single day.

The Company is continuing to investigate the situation to minimize the chance of future concerns.

Pet parents with product questions should call 888-569-6767 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. ET.