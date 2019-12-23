Cody Wyoming Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

Reports are for December 20, 21, & 22, 2019

ARRESTS:12/20/19 Ashtin Drake, Cody, 28, Arrested for DUI – Alc & Cont Subs – 2nd Off W/In 10 Yrs and Open Container, (Incident #1912200082)

12/21/19 Michael Lillard, Cody, 26, Arrested for Probation Violation, Under the Influence of Controlled Substance & Violate a Temp Protection Order, (Incident #1912210033 & 1912210067)

12/21/19 Karen Morrison, Cody, 72, Arrested for DUI – 1st Off W/In 10 Yrs, Drive Left Side of Road & Careless Driving, (Incident #1912210074)Total 911 Calls – 3 *==========================================================================December 20, 201901:02 Patrol-Extra 1912200003 Officer initiated activity at Heights Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================02:14 Traffic Stop 1912200005 Officer initiated activity at 17TH St/Stampede Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for left of center and distracted driving. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================02:45 Suspicious Activity 1912200007 Officer initiated activity at Absaroka Bay RV Park, Highway 14-16-20 E, Cody. C07 noticed a man running through the RV park. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.*==========================================================================07:54 Extra Patrol Request 1912200013 Officer initiated activity at Sunset Elementary School, Sheridan Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================07:54 Extra Patrol Request 1912200014 Officer initiated activity at Cody Middle School, Cougar Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.

*==========================================================================08:02 Extra Patrol Request 1912200017 Officer initiated activity at Eastside Elementary School, 17TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================08:12 Extra Patrol Request 1912200020 Officer initiated activity at Livingston Elementary School, 12TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================08:18 Traffic Stop 1912200021 Officer initiated activity at Eastside Elementary School, Big Horn AVE/17TH St, Cody. TS-Driver warned for speed in school zone, expired reg. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================08:53 Assist other Agency 1912200028 Occurred at Probation And Parole - Cody Offi on Stampede Ave. . Assistance with UA. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================09:47 Miscellaneous Assistance 1912200037 Occurred at Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Dr. . RP has questions about concealed carry. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================10:56 Animal-Noisy 1912200050 Occurred at Canal Park on Alger Ave. . House at entrance of the park, tan house w/white fence dogs constantly barking. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================11:09 Fraud Related 1912200055 Officer initiated activity at First Bank Of Wyoming, 8TH St, Cody. . Disposition: See Case.*==========================================================================11:11 Drug Related 1912200056 Occurred on Pioneer Ave. . Disposition: See Case. *==========================================================================11:24 Trespass Complaint 1912200061 Occurred at Holiday Inn on Sheridan Ave. . Wanting an ex-employee trespassed from property. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================12:33 Property-Found 1912200072 Occurred at Veterans Clinic on Rumsey Ave. . RP's husband found the plate between VA Clinic and Senior Center. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================13:05 Traffic Stop 1912200080 Officer initiated activity at Fremont Motors - Cody, Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS-Driver. . Disposition: No Action Taken.*==========================================================================13:58 Suspicious Activity 1912200087 Occurred at 19TH St/Bleistein Ave. Male with long hair wearing a back pack, AR rifle barrel sticking out of his back pack, red hoodie, blk back pack., tan pants, headed north. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.*==========================================================================14:07 Citizen Contact 1912200088 Officer initiated activity at Ups, Blackburn Ave, Cody. With white male. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================

14:16 Trespass Complaint 1912200092 Occurred at Cody Middle School on Cougar Ave. . Male was on campus although trespassed, went to see female listed below. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================16:03 Reddi Report 1912200104 Occurred at Subway - Cody on 17TH St. . Driver was all over the road almost hit the RP. . Disposition: Unfounded.*==========================================================================16:30 Traffic Stop 1912200111 Officer initiated activity at 15TH St/Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS- Driver cited for speed warned for no proof liability. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================16:49 Animal-Stray 1912200112 Occurred at Sunset Elementary School on Sheridan Ave. . Cat grey found in area. . Disposition: Informational. *==========================================================================16:50 Animal-Stray 1912200113 Occurred at 15TH St/Beck Ave. 3 kittens orange white and dark color. . Disposition: Informational.*==========================================================================18:56 Parking Problem 1912200125 Officer initiated activity at Central AVE/29TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================19:56 Patrol-Extra 1912200129 Officer initiated activity at Wal-Mart, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================20:41 Traffic Stop 1912200133 Officer initiated activity at 8TH St, Cody. TS - Driver warned passenger side headlight out. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================22:14 Civil Standby 1912200143 Occurred at Cody Area on Sheridan AVE/16TH St. . RP has questions in reference to her ex and getting some of her property back. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================22:45 Extra Patrol Request 1912200146 Occurred on Valley Ave. RP states someone knocked on the door and the dogs barked and the person left they would like some extra patrol in the area for a couple nights feels like someone is looking for empty houses. . Disposition: Cancelled.*==========================================================================23:38 Suspicious Activity 1912200154 Officer initiated activity at Beck Lake Park, 14TH St, Cody. Out w/listed vehicle. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================December 21, 201900:11 Traffic Stop 1912210001 Officer initiated activity at Walgreens, Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS - Driver warned for high beams. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================00:52 Patrol-Extra 1912210005 Officer initiated activity at Yellowstone Regional Airport, Roger Sedam Dr, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.

*==========================================================================01:09 Patrol-Extra 1912210007 Officer initiated activity at Alger Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================01:34 Patrol-Extra 1912210010 Officer initiated activity at Bleistein Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================01:46 Property-Found 1912210012 Officer initiated activity at Maverik North, Big Horn Ave, Cody. Wallet given to officer. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================09:18 Traffic Stop 1912210026 Officer initiated activity at 19TH St/Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS- driver warned for illegal lane change. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================10:21 Animal-Noisy 1912210034 Occurred at Canal Park on Alger Ave. . RP advised dogs at this location are barking again, barking at everything that moves, RP thinks AO is home and letting them bark. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================11:17 Motor Vehicle Crash 1912210042 Occurred at Wal-Mart on Yellowstone Ave. . RP's veh was hit in the parking lot between 1500-1700 on 12/20/19. Happened in handicap spaces in front of the market door. Damage done to right front fender, red paint transfer. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================11:34 Traffic Complaint 1912210044 Occurred at Post Office on Stampede Ave. . Gold GMC Envoy took a left out of the post office, and almost hit RP. RP tried to talk to him about it at Albertsons and got into a verbal argument with him. RP would like to sign a complaint about the traffic infraction. . Disposition: No Action Taken. *==========================================================================12:53 Parking Problem 1912210045 Occurred on Bleistein Ave. Whi car w/ flat tires, and expired tags parked on the street- been there about 6 months. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================13:41 Threats 1912210048 Occurred on Kent Ave. RP advised he spoke with male listed below regarding behind payments, and having a home inspector come out. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================14:19 Traffic Stop 1912210049 Officer initiated activity at 16TH St, Cody. TS - Warned for red light violation. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================14:26 Miscellaneous Assistance 1912210050 Occurred at Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Dr. . Wanting to speak to an officer about getting a UA. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================14:41 Parking Problem 1912210052 Officer initiated activity at Beck Ave, Cody. . Disposition: No Action Taken. *==========================================================================

14:55 Extra Patrol Request 1912210053 Occurred at Wild Horse Cafe on West Yellowstone Ave. . RP wanting to speak w/an officer about extra patrols for the business, as 2 subjects went into the business after it was closed. Male is an employee, female is an ex-employee. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================17:00 Drug Related 1912210064 Occurred at Green Acres Mobile Home Park on Rocky Rd. . RP thinks daughter may be on drugs . . Disposition: Unable to Assist.*==========================================================================19:01 Traffic Stop 1912210070 Officer initiated activity at 8TH St, Cody. TS - Warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================19:11 Traffic Stop 1912210071 Officer initiated activity at Yellowstone Ave, Cody. TS - warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================19:22 Traffic Stop 1912210072 Officer initiated activity at Yellowstone Ave, Cody. TS - Warned for passenger side headlight out. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================19:32 Traffic Stop 1912210073 Officer initiated activity at Yellowstone Ave/Conifer Ln, Cody. TS - Warned for passenger side headlight out. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================19:57 Traffic Stop 1912210074 Officer initiated activity at 19, Cody. TS - Driver arrested for DUI. . Disposition: See Case.*==========================================================================December 22, 201901:51 Open Door/Window 1912220002 Officer initiated activity at River View Dr, Cody. Open door. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================02:21 Traffic Stop 1912220004 Officer initiated activity at 17TH St/Stampede Ave, Cody. TS - Driver warned for no tail lights. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================02:42 Miscellaneous Assistance 1912220005 Officer initiated activity at 18TH St, Cody. Excessive smoke coming from a chimney. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================07:51 Suspicious Activity 1912220012 Occurred on Alpine Ave. RP says that 2 females showed up at his mother's door last night asking for a place to stay. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================09:35 Nuisance Complaint 1912220014 Occurred at Mountain View Manor on 11TH St. . RP says that there is someone who has been playing music very loudly throughout the night. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================11:11 Intrusion/Holdup 1912220019 Occurred on Driver Clb. Interior motion - big corner house. . Disposition: False Alarm.

*==========================================================================12:25 Property-Found 1912220025 Occurred at Pinnacle Bank on Sheridan Ave. . RP found a debit card at the above location. . Disposition: Returned to Owner.*==========================================================================12:26 Traffic Complaint 1912220026 Occurred at Highway 120 N/Big Horn Ave. Older male driver, driving in the wrong lane, headed S on big horn now turned west on Wyoming Ave. . Disposition: Nothing Found.*==========================================================================12:57 Traffic Stop 1912220029 Officer initiated activity at 13TH St/Beck Ave, Cody. TS- Driver warned for FTS at stop sign. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================14:19 Officer Flagged Down 1912220033 Occurred on A St. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================15:19 Traffic Stop 1912220035 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS - Cited for speed 42/25. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================19:50 Theft 1912220049 Occurred on Wyoming Ave. RP would like to report debit card theft. . Disposition: See Case. *==========================================================================22:38 Miscellaneous Assistance 1912220052 Occurred at Shoshone Court Apartments on Pioneer Ave. . RP states that her daughter is yelling at her, she is afraid that the cops are going to get called and she will get in trouble as the RP is on probation. RP says that the daughter doesn’t have any weapons. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================23:09 Traffic Stop 1912220056 Officer initiated activity at 17TH St/Bleistein Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for illegal left turn. . Disposition: Warning Issued