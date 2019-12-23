City of Laurel Montana Criminal Court Citations and Non-Citations Issued

December 23, 2019

|

The following individuals have been issued criminal citations and non-citations from the Laurel City Court in Laurel Montana.   They are as follows:

Christine Renee Watts TK-920-2019-0000592 for theft her second offense of obtaining and or exerts unauthorized control over another property.

Donna Marie Ruttan CR-920-2019-0000032 for Criminal Contempt of Court.

Brenton James Rognstad TK-920-2019-0000589 for Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Brenton James Rognstad TK-920-2019-0000589 for his 3rd Aggravated DUI.

TK-920-0000586 for his 1st Aggravated driving under the influence.

Rebecca Lynne Phillips TK-920-2019-0000229 for revocation of suspended or deferred sentence.

Hayley Elizabeth VanDewerker TK-920-2019--0000593 for failure to stop and ID herself after striking an unattended vehicle her 1st offense and TK-920-2019 her 1st offense for Failure to give notice of accident by quickest means /apparent damage is over $1,000.

Issac Robert Lefevre TK-920-0000588 for Careless Driving

Tengda Chen Tk-920-2019-0000590 for Operating without liability insurance in effect her fist offense and operating with expired registration and failure to re-register vehicle.

Brenton James Rognstad TK-920-2019-0000589 Driving with the privilege to do so suspended or revoked his 1st offense and TK-920-2019-0000589 Careless Driving.

William Sykes IV TK-920-2019-0000587 Driving vehicle while suspended or revoked his first offense.

Anne Waitz Downer TK-920-2019-0000587 Operating with expired registration.

