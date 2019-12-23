Billings Woman Brittany Lyn Quam Arrested For Assault/PFMA Against Her Husband Joseph Quam

December 24, 2019

Montana News

 

 

Billings woman Brittany Lyn Quam arrested for assault/ PFMA against her husband, Joseph Quam.

Law Enforcement responded to the address of 2407 Dawn Lane for a disturbance call.

When Deputies arrived, they identified Joseph Quam as the victim and his wife Brittany Lyn Quam as the aggressor.

Joe and Brittany had been in a verbal argument that turned physical.    As Joeseph was trying to leave the residence to call the police, Brittany Lyn Quam grabbed her husband Joe by his arms and started pinching them.  She was twisting and pinching his arms while yelling at him, and according to Joe, this was very painful.  Brittany then grabbed areas of his face and started pinching, scratching, and twisting areas on his face.

According to the injuries that were visible to the Deputies that responded, Joseph did suffer a physical attack, and the marks were consistent with getting pinched and scratched and tender areas being twisted in a pinch type hold.  

Brittany Lyn Quam admitted that she attacked her husband and was squeezing his arms in an attempt to hurt him.

 

Brittany Lyn Woodman and Joseph Blake Quam, got married on Aug. 12, 2017

 

 

